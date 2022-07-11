Mark Waid to Announce New Irredeemable from Boom at SDCC 2022

San Diego Comic-Con is less than two weeks away, and the publisher press releases are already flying – with Boom Studios kicking off the week with what looks to be big news…

Hot off a fully-fledged, runaway hit at DC with World's Finest, could writer Mark Waid be returning to Boom and the newly Netflix-optioned Irredeemable/Incorruptible universe that once earned him and artist Peter Krause a small army of Eisner nominations?

Looks like it. Because before BRZRKR, before Something is Killing the Children, before Once & Future, before Grim… Irredeemable was the first Boom original series to make the comic book industry sit up and take notice with multiple sold-out issues, heaps of critical acclaim, a series of best-selling trade paperback collections… and, of course, the viral "Mark Waid is Evil" teaser campaign that kicked the whole thing off.

Created by Waid and Krause, the original Irredeemable series ran for nearly 40 issues as it chronicled the saga of The Plutonian – a Superman-esque hero, who, without warning, snapped and declared war on humanity. And fans loved it. Alongside series like The Boys and Invincible, it was one of the few deconstructions of superheroes outside of the Big Two to take on a life of its own – so much so that it also generated a long-running spin-off, Incorruptible, that introduced Max Damage, a villain-to-hero to go toe-to-toe with The Plutonian.

The two series were so popular that when Waid left Boom and co-founded early digital comic publisher Thrillbent in 2012, he reunited with Krause for a third "I" title called Insufferable. Insufferable tackled the third logical idea in the superhero genre deconstruction by following an arrogant, remorseless adult sidekick named Galahad.

After a crossover between the two series that ended in a bloody finale, Irredeemable went dormant…until the Netflix feature film adaptation announcement courtesy of BAFTA Award-winning director Jeymes Samuel, Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Kemp Powers, and producers Jay-Z and James Lassiter, which Bleeding Cool naturally scooped thanks to a tease by Waid himself. Naturally, speculators went absolutely bonkers and vaporized all copies of both series from the market.

All of which would seem to bode well for a proper Irredeemable relaunch… Or a high-end repackaging … Or perhaps even another "evil" series in a similar vein that would see Waid return to Boom after a decade-long hiatus? Perhaps even more than one of the above?

In any case, we expect Boom will follow up with another press release revealing the answer to this initial question soon, and when they do Bleeding Cool will be the first to let you know.