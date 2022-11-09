Martin Simpson's Nord Sees A Viking King Vs Loki And Death

Comic book creator Mark Simpson tells Bleeding Cool, "I have a book called 'Nord' coming from Soaring Penguin Press… it begins to seek funding via Crowdfundr this Wednesday." Well, that's today, isn't it? And he will be heavily promoting the campaign at Thought Bubble this week, including exclusive 'Nord' Giclee prints, with the entire finished book there on display as a full preview for people to flip through. Flip mind, he's not a library. So what is Nord? Martin tells me "A Viking King who has lost EVERYTHING, a devious plot hatched by the trickster God Loki and a quest to defeat Death itself! To seek these things…head NORTH! Blurring the line between a graphic novel and a picture book, NORD is a visual tour de force that will take you on an epic journey through myth and fantasy."

Well, that sounds all fine and dandy. You'll find Martin Simpson at the Redshirt Hall, Table 103 and you can get a sneak peek right now.

Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival; a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists, and the writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist, Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held on Saturday, 10 November 2007 in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by a couple of hundred people, but has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds but, in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, the convention moved to nearby Harrogate. And earlier this year, Lisa Wood stepped down from the role of director to be taken by Travelling Man's Nabil Homsi. This week's events are already underway and the convention begins on Saturday the 12th of November until Sunday the 13th of November. Bleeding Cool will be reporting from the show all weekend long. Do feel free to say hi!