Marvel Printed 8 Million But Jim Lee's X-Men #1 Sells For A Premium

I guess this is proof that if you wait long enough, anything becomes valuable, even X-Men #1. As part of this weekend's August 8-9 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122132 at Heritage Auctions, they have a copy of Chris Claremont and Jim Lee's X-Men #1, which holds the Guinness Book Of World Records' best-selling comic book of all time, around eight million copies. But despite for decades certain comic books having supporting walls held up by long boxes full of over-orders of the comic book, a CGC 9.8 X-Men #1 currently has bis of $74 and with a day to go, ending on Sunday, the 8th of August, will easily sell for over $100. Still, some people have tried to get more for it in the past.

X-Men #1 (Marvel, 1991) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. This was one of the bestselling comic issues of all time, with a print run of seven million copies. First appearance of the Acolytes. Chris Claremont story. Jim Lee cover and art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $25. CGC census 7/21: 3537 in 9.8, 11 higher.

In 1991, Marvel revised their entire lineup of X-Men comic book titles, centered on the launch of a second X-Men series, simply titled X-Men. With the return of Xavier and the original X-Men to the team, the roster was split into two strike forces: Cyclops's "Blue Team" in X-Men, and Storm's "Gold Team" in The Uncanny X-Men. The first issues of the second X-Men series were written by Claremont and drawn and co-plotted by Jim Lee. Retailers pre-ordered over 8.1 million copies of issue #1, generating and selling nearly $7 million (though it is estimated that retailers probably sold closer to three million copies at time time). Guinness presented the Guinness Book of World Records best-selling comic book of all-time honours to Claremont at the 2010 San Diego Comic-Con. Say, I wonder where those five million other copies are?