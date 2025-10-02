Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman | Tagged: 2026, crossover, Spider-Man/Superman

Marvel And DC Comics Confirm New Spider-Man/Superman Crossovers

Marvel Comics ad DC Comics confirm two new Spider-Man/Superman crossovers for 2026

Article Summary Marvel and DC announce new Spider-Man/Superman crossovers, set for release in 2026 from both publishers.

DC will launch Superman/Spider-Man #1 in March 2026, followed by Marvel's Spider-Man/Superman #1 in April.

Special anniversary reprints of the classic 1976 Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man to be released in early 2026.

Top artists like Pepe Larraz, Jim Lee, and Dan Mora are rumored to be involved in these major crossover events.

Bleeding Cool mentioned that this was coming soon. And now it has been confirmed, albeit without the creators. Superman/Spider-Man and Spider-Man/Superman from Marvel and DC Comics in 2026. DC first this time, in March 2026 with Superman/Spider-Man #1, and then Marvel with Spider-Man/Superman #1 in April 2026. This follows the recent Batman/Deadpool and Deadpool/Batman from both publishers.

DC will also publish Treasury Edition: 50th Anniversary of Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man #1, reprinting the original crossover from fifty years ago, for the 7th of January. Then Marvel Comics will publish DC and Marvel Present: Superman and Spider-Man Treasury Edition #1, a reprint of Marvel Treasury Edition #28, for the 4th of February.

Previously, Bleeding Cool ran the word that Pepe Larraz, Jim Lee and Dan Mora had been mentioned on these projects but we will wait to see. 2026 will be the fiftieth anniversary of the first Marvel/DC crossover, Superman Vs. The Amazing Spider-Man: The Battle of the Century by Gerry Conway, Ross Andru, Neal Adams, John Romita Sr, Dick Giordano, Terry Austin and Bob Wiacek from 1976. Notably, there was no Superman or Spider-Man presence in the first Deadpool/Batman crossover and no sign of one in the Batman/Deadpool crossover either. It looks like they may be holding their powder ahead of a full-blown Super-Spider crossover from Marvel/DC next year. I'm not the only one who has heard such, so has a certain Rob Liefeld. He seems to suggest a Superman/Spider-Man from DC and a Spider-Man/Superman from Marvel, the latter drawn by Pepe Larraz, Marvel's most in-demand artist right now, after House Of X, X-Men, Inferno, Blood Hunt, Big Game and currently Amazing Spider-Man. Liefeld posted on X, "Deadpool/Batman does a pretty great job of whetting the appetite for the 50th anniversary of Superman/Spider-Man, which I'm pretty certain is going to be announced any day for release in 2026. I think Pepe Larraz is drawing it, or at least one of em. We will see."

