Marvel Announce Doctor Doom, Spider-Man & Venom Panels For NYCC

Article Summary Marvel's NYCC panels unveiled: Doctor Doom, Spider-Man, Venom, starting Wednesday, October 16th, at Javits Center.

Doctor Doom becomes Sorcerer Supreme; Marvel's Next Big Thing panel explores the universe's future.

Marvel's Women of Marvel and Spider-Man panels reveal new series, exclusive insights, and giveaways.

Marvel booth features Daredevil and Spider-Man exhibits, game demos, and Magic: The Gathering previews.

New York Comic Con begins a day early this year, on Wednesday, the 16th of October, just four weeks away. Which is just the time for Marvel to announce their big panels for the event, held at the Javits Center in New York City for five days. What Marvel will hold on the Wednesday for comic book retailers has yet to be revealed…

Thursday

Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing, 11am-Noon, Room 409

This is it, True Believers – the biggest comics panel of the weekend! Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski, VP & Executive Editor Tom Brevoort, VP of Digital Media & Creative Strategy Ryan Penagos – aka Agent M – and other Marvel guests including writer Ryan North (Fantastic Four) are here to give fans a glimpse into the future of your favorite heroes – including the thrilling adventures of Marvel's First Family, the newest milestones of mutantkind, the future of the Ultimate line, and more! Plus – What does the future hold for the Marvel Universe now that Doctor Doom has become the Sorcerer Supreme? Attendees who stay until the end will receive an exclusive giveaway comic book!

Friday

Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game LIVE! Ft. Glass Cannon Network, 2:45 – 4:45pm, Room 408

Join the Glass Cannon Network and their special guests as they smash, clobber, and thwip their way through an exciting and hilarious adventure that you won't want to miss.

Saturday

Marvel Fanfare with C.B. Cebulski, 2-3pm. Room 405

Marvel masters collide in an unprecedented meeting of page and screen! Join Marvel Comics Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski and very special surprise mighty Marvel guests as they discuss their mutual love for all things Marvel Comics, alongside some other surprise guests. It's a behind-the-scenes trip through House of Ideas storytelling, including insider insights and unheard comic book anecdotes behind upcoming and past projects! Following the discussion, fans will receive an exclusive giveaway comic.

Sunday

Spotlight on Ryan Meinerding, 12:15–1:15pm Room 1B02

Join Marvel Studios' Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding as he takes you behind the scenes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in his brand-new book The Art of Ryan Meinerding (Abrams; October 1, 2024, written by Paul Terry and Tara Bennett). Meinerding will share unprecedented insight into his creative process and never-before-seen work-in-progress character designs and illustrations spanning over 15 years of Marvel Studios' movies. Authors Paul Terry and Tara Bennett will moderate.

Women of Marvel 12:30–1:30pm Room 409

The Women of Marvel Panel returns to New York Comic Con! Talent from across the Marvel Universe assemble to talk about breaking in as a creative, building a career in nerd spaces, how fandom has changed, and being a part of Marvel's 85-year legacy, while teasing what's next – including a behind-the-scenes look at the women-led X-titles starring Marvel's mightiest mutants! Plus, be sure to stay until the end for the exclusive giveaway.

Marvel Comics: Spider-Man and his Venomous Friends 2-3pm Room 405

Webheads, gather to discover what's on the horizon for Spider-Man, Venom, and the entire Spider-Verse! This November, Doctor Doom will grant Peter Parker eight extra lives to face an evil god … but will they be enough? The Amazing Spider-Man epic, 8 Deaths of Spider-Man, is upon us – And you don't want to miss this panel for the latest scoop. PLUS: Learn about the finale and aftermath of symbiotic saga Venom War – including the new ongoing series spinning out of it, All-New Venom! VP & Executive Editor Nick Lowe, Senior Editor Jordan D. White, and a host of extraordinary Marvel talent including writer Joe Kelly (Amazing Spider-Man) will reveal never-before-seen art, thrilling announcements, and more! And be sure to stay until the end for the exclusive giveaway.

Booth #2153

Costumes from the upcoming Marvel Television series "Daredevil: Born Again" as well as a photo opp from the upcoming Marvel Animation series "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man." There will be con-exclusive giveaways, cosplay meetups, signings and more

Fans stopping by the Marvel booth will also be able to check out a hands-on demo of the hit mobile action game Marvel Contest of Champions for its 10-year anniversary, and get their very first look at Marvel and Magic: The Gathering's upcoming collaboration. Magic: The Gathering will also have a panel with some surprise reveals for fans on Friday, October 18th!

