Marvel Black White and Blood and Guts #3 Preview: Hairy Resurrection

Marvel Black White and Blood and Guts #3 hits stores this Wednesday with Blade, Hit-Monkey, and Punisher stories that'll leave you bloody satisfied.

Article Summary Marvel Black White and Blood and Guts #3 unleashes Blade, Hit-Monkey, and Punisher tales on December 3rd.

Blade faces a forgotten Queen of Monsters, while Hit-Monkey's hitman rises from the grave—again!

The Punisher stars in a slow-burn story by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Christian Rosado's Marvel debut.

ANOTHER EPIC INSTALLMENT OF HORROR! FIRST! Taboo and B. Earl join forces with industry legend LUKE ROSS to tell a Blade tale unlike any other, as the Dauntless Daywalker faces down a bloodthirsty and heretofore forgotten QUEEN OF MONSTERS! THEN! Your new favorite creative team GARY MOLONEY and BALDEMAR RIVAS join forces to attempt the impossible…THE RESURRECTIONS OF THE HIT-MONKEY'S HITMAN! Longtime simian-centric readers know this one's bound to cut deep! And if you don't get the reference, what're you waiting for? Go order the HIT-MONKEY collections too. LASTLY! Industry star PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON teams with CHRISTIAN ROSADO for the artist's first-ever Marvel story! It's a scintillating slow burn starring THE PUNISHER, sure to set your senses on edge! RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY.

Marvel Black White and Blood and Guts #3

by Phillip Kennedy Johnson & Taboo & Luke Ross & Baldemar Rivas, cover by Philip Tan

ANOTHER EPIC INSTALLMENT OF HORROR! FIRST! Taboo and B. Earl join forces with industry legend LUKE ROSS to tell a Blade tale unlike any other, as the Dauntless Daywalker faces down a bloodthirsty and heretofore forgotten QUEEN OF MONSTERS! THEN! Your new favorite creative team GARY MOLONEY and BALDEMAR RIVAS join forces to attempt the impossible…THE RESURRECTIONS OF THE HIT-MONKEY'S HITMAN! Longtime simian-centric readers know this one's bound to cut deep! And if you don't get the reference, what're you waiting for? Go order the HIT-MONKEY collections too. LASTLY! Industry star PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON teams with CHRISTIAN ROSADO for the artist's first-ever Marvel story! It's a scintillating slow burn starring THE PUNISHER, sure to set your senses on edge! RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.65"W x 10.17"H x 0.06"D (16.9 x 25.8 x 0.2 cm) | 3 oz (74 g) | 160 per carton

On sale Dec 03, 2025 | 40 Pages | 75960621332000311

Rated T+

$5.99

Variants:

75960621332000316 – MARVEL: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD AND GUTS #3 PACO MEDINA VARIANT – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

75960621332000321 – MARVEL: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD AND GUTS #3 ADAM POLLINA VARIANT – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

