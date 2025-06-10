Marvel Brings Back Danny Rand For The Undead Iron Fist In September

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Danny Rand, iron fist

When Marvel Comics killed off Danny Rand, The Iron Fist, it didn't cause much of a fuss. Something the writer Jason Loo was grateful for as now he is bringing Iron Fist back in The Undead Iron Fist by Loo and Fran Galán, launching from Marvel in September. "I was so relieved to not encounter any fan backlash or outrage when I killed off Danny Rand. Because there was always a plan to bring him back, but we wanted to make the fans wait," Loo explained. "Not only was I busy plotting his next explosive chapter, Danny has been going through his own journey to find his way back into the 616 land of the living. And from the very first issue, he's back swinging with ruthless vengeance. Artist Fran Galán is bringing so much wicked kineticism on every page, readers are going to be floored by this book."

THE UNDEAD IRON FIST #1 (OF 4)

Written by JASON LOO

Art by FRAN GALÁN

Cover by WHILCE PORTACIO

Variant Cover by PHILIP TAN

On Sale 9/10

THE IRON FIST RISES!

The Book of the Iron Fist declares that every IRON FIST will die by the age of 33…but who created this false prophecy? Danny Rand was killed…but can you truly kill an IMMORTAL IRON FIST? Learn the truth about the legacy of the Iron Fist as Danny Rand rises once more to snuff out those that threaten that legacy…before Danny's time run out. "This September, unravel the hidden history of the Iron Fist mythos in THE UNDEAD IRON FIST, a four-issue limited series by writer Jason Loo (Werewolf by Night: Red Band) and artist Fran Galán (Carnage). For centuries, the Iron Fist mantle has empowered chosen warriors with martial arts mastery, divine connections, ancient wisdom and LIES! Following the shocking events of last year's Iron Fist 50th Anniversary Special #1, Danny Rand's tragic death sends him on a journey that will expose K'un-Lun's darkest secret and enlighten him and readers alike to the Iron Fist's greatest legends!

With covers by Whilce Portacio and Phillip Tan.

