Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Danny Rand, iron fist, qr code, rip

Iron Fist "Rest In Peace" Ruined By A Marvel QR Code (Spoilers)

Iron Fist 50th Anniversary Surprise Spoiled By "Rest In Peace" Cover, Then Ruined By A Marvel QR Code... spoilers of course

Article Summary Iron Fist's 50th Anniversary Oneshot features a surprising final page revealed via QR code.

Danny Rand celebrates his 34th birthday, missing the Iron Fist's typical 33-year fate.

Ch'i-Lin returns, and Danny Rand meets an unexpected end a year later than usual.

A QR code reveals what happens weeks after...

Okay, it's spreading. The new Iron Fist 50th Anniversary Oneshot comes with a final page only revealed by a QR code. And what a QR code reveal it is. The final story by Jason Loo and Whilce Portacio, sees Danny Rand celebrate his 34th birthday. Something notable for any Iron Fist, as 33 is their equivalent of the 27 Club.

It turns out Ch'i-Lin missed a year because of the pandemic or something. He is now back to catch up with what he missed last year.

And it's not just Danny Rand who is at risk right now. All the other Iron Fists come next – and early.

And rather unexpectedly it doesn't end well for Danny Rand.

He died, just like the others, but one year later. Is that it? Is that all there is for Danny Rand? Marvel Comics also hit a message on the cover…

….no, not the weird blue costume, but if you angle the light just right…

"Rest In Peace". A cover confirmation that this is a death issue for Danny Rand. And so it that it? Well no, because as the headline says there's a QR Code for the final page. As Marvel's EVP Tom Brevoort has said, "it was a bonus page to begin with, an extra page.. And it gave us a page whose contents we could conceal until the day of release, thus avoiding any early spoilers… They're a little free bonus, a little extra—sort of a modern-day equivalent of that "Things To Come" page that ran in the first issue of the Claremont/Lee X-MEN #1." But seems that this one may be a bit more than that… One QR code entered later…

Weeks after being buried, a candle on his grave is snuffed out and a skeletal hand of Danny Rand, Iron Fist, emerges from the dead. Is this really the kind of thing that should be left to a QR Code? I am not entirely sure which Marvel fans will be the most mad about with this issue of Iron Fist, but I don't think Zeb Wells on this week's Amazing Spider-Man will come close, even with that kiss. Also, Jude adds "Undoing a shocking character death with a QR code in the same issue the death happens? Is that a new record for Marvel?" Probably…

Oh, and while you are it, here's the one from today's X-Factor #1 as well.

Everyone has got a mutant locked up in a big security prison these days, haven't they? Will Rodger get together with Warden Ellis over all this?

IRON FIST 50TH ANN SPECIAL #1

MARVEL COMICS

JUN240759

(W) Jason Loo, Various (A) Whilce Portacio, Various (CA) Alan Davis

CELEBRATING FIFTY YEARS OF THE IMMORTAL PROTECTOR OF K'UN-LUN!

The LEGACY OF THE IRON FIST is a long-lived legend spanning centuries…all the way back to the year 10,000,000 B.C.E.! IN THIS ISSUE: Chris Claremont and Lan Medina bring you a classic tale featuring…WOLVERINE?! Alyssa Wong and Von Randal bring you a current tale of today's IRON FIST, LIN LIE! PLUS: Justina Ireland and Elena Casagrande's EMERGENCY CALL, featuring THE DAUGHTERS OF THE DRAGON! And Frank Tieri and Ty Templeton make the call to HEROES FOR HIRE! BUT THAT'S NOT ALL! The future of Danny Rand rests in the hands of JASON LOO and WHILCE PORTACIO… You won't want to miss it! Rated T+In Shops: Aug 14, 2024 SRP: $4.99 X-FACTOR #1

MARVEL COMICS

JUN240637

(W) Mark Russell (A) Bob Quinn (CA) Greg Land

FAME, FORTUNE, MUTANTS!

From the ashes of Krakoa, a new mutant arms race sweeps the globe! International governments are building their own mutant armies. But only America's X-Factor has the most powerful, most patriotic, most marketable mutant heroes to stem the tide and make the world safe for democracy! Join Angel, Havok, Frenzy, Feral, Pyro and more as they go from one death-defying mission to another. Who will die? Who will fall in love? Who will be the first to sell out? Like, comment and subscribe to find out!

Rated T+In Shops: Aug 14, 2024 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!