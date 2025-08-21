Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: One World Under Doom, red hulk

Marvel Cancels Red Hulk In November

Marvel Cancels Red Hulk by Benjamin Percy and Gabriel Guzman, alongside the end of One World Under Doom in November

Marvel launched a Red Hulk comic book series alongside the release of the Captain America: Brave New World movie at the beginning of the year, and straight away tied it in with the One World Under Doom event in a meaningful way. With General Ross captured by Doom to wargame his eventual takeover of the world, alongside Machine Man and Deathlok, only for them all to break out of Latveria and become an embarrassment for the USA, who had already surrendered to Doom. Well, in November, as well as One World Under Doom ending, so will Red Hulk with issue 10, the now magic cancellation number for Marvel Comics titles… as revealed in today's Marvel Comics Full November 2025 Solicits And Solicitations.

RED HULK #10

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • GABRIEL GUZMAN (A) • Cover by Geoff Shaw

VARIANT COVER BY Michele Bandini

RED FLAG! RED HULK and his crew invade LATVERIA!

• Can he bring down WAR-WOLF and dethrone DOOM?

• Featuring the last appearances of MACHINE MAN, DEATHLOK and WILDSTREAK? Find out in this explosive series finale!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Ryan North (W) • R.B. Silva (A) • Cover by Ben Harvey

STREET-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

FROM THE CHAOS A COSTUME VARIANT COVER BY NETHO DIAZ

VARIANT COVER BY R.B. SILVA • FORESHADOW VARIANT COVER BY MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

SPOILER VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY MATTEO DELLA FONTE

DOOMASAUR VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY • VARIANT COVER BY STEVE RUDE

FINALE! Doom has confronted all of Earth's heroes in battle – and he's won. What's more, he's used the magical power of Sorcerer Supreme to ensure that this victory has become a fixed moment in time: a thing that will stand forever, impervious to magic or time travel alike.

• But unbeknownst to Doom, in that climatic moment that can now never be changed, the seeds of Doom's downfall were also fixed for all eternity.

• Left with an intolerable defeat that cannot be changed, Doom makes a choice he can never undo – and the rest of the world will pay his price…

• …it all comes down to this in the big finale of ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM!

• PLUS: If the Sorcerer Supreme falls, who will rise to take his place? Find out here!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

