Marvel Comics' Blood Hunt Tie-In June 2024 Solicits

Marvel Comics' June 2024 solicits and solicitations won't be out till next week, but they are running with their Blood Hunt tie-ins right now...

With a lok at what's happening in the tie-in mini-series – and a cover to Amazing Spider-Man.

BLACK PANTHER: BLOOD HUNT #2 (OF 3)

Written by CHERYL LYNN EATON

Art by FARID KARAMI

MYTHOLOGY, MONSTERS AND MANKIND CLASH!

T'Challa has been transformed into a vampire! While on a mission as an agent (or perhaps double agent?) of the vampire leader, T'Challa is warned by Bast herself about the true nature of his enemy, the wrath of the Gods and the danger of bringing his bloodlust to Wakanda… PLUS: T'Challa reignites a feud with a familiar foe!

BLOOD HUNTERS #2 (OF 4)

Written by KAARE ANDREWS, ANN NOCENTI & ERICA SCHULTZ (W)

Art by ALEX LINS, DAVID BALDEÓN & BERNARD CHANG

BLOODY CHAOS SPILLS ACROSS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE IN THREE THRILLING TALES!

When the skies go dark, what will happen when a group of vampires gets a taste of the Hulk's gamma-irradiated blood?! Kate Bishop takes aim against the creatures of the night with the help of a mysterious new vampire hunter. And Dagger and Elsa Bloodstone have teamed up to face down the vampiric hordes – but when a new combatant enters the field, will she prove friend or foe? Or both?! The formation of Marvel's wildest new team yet, the BLOOD HUNTERS, continues!

DRACULA: BLOOD HUNT #2 (OF 3)

Written by DANNY LORE

Art by VINCENZO CARRATÙ

AN UNHOLY TEAMUP!

• In the deepest, darkest, unholiest night ever known to man or beast, Dracula, Lord of Vampires, has come to Bloodline, daughter of Blade, demanding a sacrifice: a devil's bargain of the soul. A soul in peril? Seek a priest. A deal to escape? A lawyer. And a devil must be met face-to-face. Luckily for Bloodline, there's one man who fulfills all three criteria: none other than Daredevil. But does he – or anyone – stand a chance against a city full of bloodthirsty vampires…and the unending night in which they feed?!

MIDNIGHT SONS: BLOOD HUNT #2 (OF 3)

Written by BRYAN HILL

Art by GERMÁN PERALTA

THE REUNION CONTINUES!

What do you get when you cross two Ghost Riders, a daywalker, their supernatural-hunting friends and a horde of vampires swarming the Earth? A whole lot of fangs, fire and penance…

STRANGE ACADEMY: BLOOD HUNT #2 (OF 3)

Written by DANIEL JOSÉ OLDER

Art by LUIGI ZAGARIA

MARVEL'S MIGHTY YOUNG MYSTICS TAKE MATTERS INTO THEIR OWN HANDS!

The Strange Academy kids' mission to find a spell to solve the Blood Hunt has taken them all the way to Madripoor to find THE DARKHOLD! Readers of last year's Contest of Chaos know, however, that the Darkhold is now a child and the only way to stop the Vampire onslaught means…the death of the Darkhold Child!

UNION JACK THE RIPPER: BLOOD HUNT #2 (OF 3)

Written by CAVAN SCOTT

Art by KEV WALKER

WAR OF BLOOD!

Joey Chapman, Union Jack, is at war with the brood of a certain vampire running amok in Manchester… But who is THE HUNGER? And what ally of Union Jack has fallen prey to his wicked ways?

WOLVERINE BLOOD HUNT #2 (OF 4)

Written by TOM WALTZ

Art by JUAN JOSÉ RYP

FIGHTING FANGS WITH FANGS!

Wolverine is up to his claws in vampires, but luckily he gets a little help from his friends! Louise, the vampire-hunting vampire of the Nightguard, and Logan cut their way through vamps to bring the fight to their leader – and you'll NEVER GUESS who it is! But can Louise control her vampiric tendencies to save the day, or is every step closer to their enemy a step closer to disaster?

