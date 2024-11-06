Marvel Comics February 2025 Solicits: The First Half

Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: phoenix, uncanny x-men

Here are the first two weeks, plus a bit, of Marvel Comics February 2025 solicits and solicitations, with all the covers Bleeding Cool can muster, With Aliens Vs Avengers, Namor, Star Wars, Avengers, Uncanny X-Men, Carnage, Phoenix, Scarlet Witch, Power Man, Spirits Of Vengeance, Spidey & His Amazing Friends, Spectacular Spider-Men, Ultimates, Ultimate Black Panther and Wolverine all for early February…

5th of February 2025

ALIENS VS AVENGERS #3 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

NOV240790

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Esad Ribic

THE ENGINEERS GO TO WAR! But in a world of cosmic heroes and genetic mutants, the Engineers are not the only gods of creation. As the Engineers set out to destroy what they made, humanity's remaining heroes discover an even more pressing threat: the X-Men.RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY.In Shops: Feb 05, 2025 SRP: $7.99

AVENGERS #23

NOV240794

Jed MacKay/Farid Karami

ONCE A THIEF…ALWAYS A THIEF! The Avengers never should have trusted Felicia! Can they stop BLACK CAT from escaping the space casino with Kang's stolen intel? To do so, they'll have to get past Black Cat's newest bodyguards…Avengers, get ready for your first clash with GATECRASHER & THE TECHNET! Rated T+In Shops: Feb 05, 2025 SRP: $3.99

EDDIE BROCK CARNAGE #1

NOV240799

Charles Soule/Jesus Saiz

THE MOST LETHAL PROTECTOR OF ALL! He's been VENOM, he's been ANTI-VENOM, he's been THE KING IN BLACK! Now Eddie Brock has made his darkest bond yet as he joins with the one and only CARNAGE! Can he control his new other's endless bloodlust? Or will he be give himself over to madness and murder? Writer Charles Soule (DAREDEVIL, DARTH VADER) and artist Jesús Saiz (PUNISHER, DOCTOR STRANGE) lead us on a journey into the darkest parts of the Marvel Universe with bloody death as our only guide! In Shops: Feb 12, 2025 SRP: $4.99

NAMOR #7 (OF 8)

MARVEL COMICS

NOV240808

Jason Aaron/Alex Lins, Paul Davidson

The dark secrets of Atlantis laid bare! While World War Sea rages in the deep, Namor learns the dark truth behind the original sinking of Atlantis, a revelation that will forever change the course of the undersea realms! Rated T+In Shops: Feb 05, 2025 SRP: $4.99

PHOENIX #8

MARVEL COMICS

NOV240810

Stephanie Phillips/Marco Renna

PHOENIX's battle with THANOS and the BLACK ORDER came down to a critical decision – a moment of trust at the limits of Jean Grey's incredible mind that has left her in incredible danger, fighting for the fate of the Phoenix Force. Meanwhile, her enemies have become more powerful than ever – as PERRIKUS' alliance with ADANI grows to include the evil DARK GODS! Rated T+In Shops: Feb 05, 2025 SRP: $3.99

POWER MAN TIMELESS #1

MARVEL COMICS

NOV240815

Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing/Bernard Chang

He is unstoppable. Indestructible. Incorruptible. Immortal. And utterly alone. He is POWER MAN. Ripped from the breakout story in TIMELESS, the god-slaying, Gamma-powered, Iron-Fisted, Sentry from the future Luke Cage arrives in the modern Marvel Universe, only to discover a foe, and a mystery, that will challenge even his incredible abilities! From TIMELESS scribes Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing and artist Bernard Chang, POWER MAN is a guided tour of the solar system that only Marvel Comics could provide! Rated T+In Shops: Feb 05, 2025 SRP: $4.99

12th of February 2025

SCARLET WITCH #9

MARVEL COMICS

NOV240819

Steve Orlando/Jacopo Camagni

THE BLACK CAT STRIKES! Felicia Hardy has set her sights on the treasure trove of magical items that Scarlet Witch keeps in the basement of her witchcraft shop. But has this crafty cat bitten off more than she can chew? And what will happen when Wanda's ambitious apprentice Amaranth is drawn to a magical item that she's not ready to handle yet? Rated T+In Shops: Feb 12, 2025 SRP: $3.99

SPIDEY & HIS AMAZING FRIENDS #3 (BUNDLES OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

NOV240823

Steve Behling/Marvel Various

A SMASHING GOOD TIME! Join Spidey, Ghost-Spider, and Spin in a super hero team-up with Iron Man, Ms. Marvel, and more as they try to stop Doc Ock from stealing all of New York City's power! Then, meet everyone's favorite green super friend, Hulk, who lends a helping hand in stopping Gobby from painting everything green. Kids will feel like actual members of Team Spidey, as they follow along and help stop baddies in fun activities and follow along with these action-packed and easy-to-read stories!. Kids to Adults In Shops: Feb 12, 2025

SPIRITS OF VENGEANCE #6

MARVEL COMICS

NOV240824

Sabir Pirzada/Rod Reis

BURNING LOVE! As JOHNNY BLAZE reels from one mind-bending discovery after another, the GHOST RIDER has unfinished business! His old flame, WITCH WOMAN, would like a word – or perhaps a bit more! But will sparks fly again, or is this pair in for a lovers' quarrel?! Why choose?! Rated T+In Shops: Feb 12, 2025 SRP: $3.99

STAR WARS LEGACY OF VADER #1

MARVEL COMICS

NOV240826

Charles Soule/Luke Ross

DARTH VADER'S SHADOW EXTENDS INTO…THE RISE OF THE FIRST ORDER! The reign of SUPREME LEADER KYLO REN begins! Kylo's dark obsession leads him to MUSTAFAR! What secrets does FORTRESS VADER hold for the young tyrant? And what face from the past will guide him on his quest? Rated T In Shops: Feb 12, 2025 SRP: $4.99

THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MEN #12

MARVEL COMICS

NOV240833

Greg Weisman/Emilio Laiso

LEVEL UP! The only thing worse for the SPIDER-MEN than one ELECTRO – is TWO! And this electrifying tag team has LEVELED UP! The Electros aren't the only SINISTER and SHOCKING SURPRISE in store for Pete and Miles… Sssomone ELSE has a bone to pick with the Ssspectacular Ssspider-Men… Rated T In Shops: Feb 12, 2025 SRP: $3.99

ULTIMATES #9

MARVEL COMICS

NOV240835

Deniz Camp/Juan Frigeri

LUKE CAGE AND THE ULTIMATE PRISON BREAK! Juan Frigeri joins Deniz Camp to bring us the history and the future of Luke Cage! Spider-Man isn't the only success story of Ultimates 1.0…meet the man who has been quietly sabotaging the Maker's Council from behind bars! Rated T+In Shops: Feb 12, 2025 SRP: $4.99

UNCANNY X-MEN #10

MARVEL COMICS

NOV240839

(W) Gail Simone (A) Andrei Bressan (CA) David Marquez

HUNTED BY THE PACK, PART TWO!

The four potential mutant recruits known as the OUTLIERS are the target of a new, vicious and unstoppable anti-mutant weapon initiative, a cold-hearted pack of tracking Sentinels based on dogs, who use their enhanced senses and chainsaw-like teeth to hunt down and KILL mutants! Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide, as the Outliers face…the bone-chilling BLOODHOUNDS! Rated T+In Shops: Feb 12, 2025 SRP: $4.99

WOLVERINE #6

MARVEL COMICS

NOV240845

Saladin Ahmed/Martin Coccolo

HEAVY METAL CLASH! Two WOLVERINEs and a NIGHTCRAWER versus CONSTRICTOR, CYBER and DEATHSTRIKE in a clash of the adamantium titans! United by a mysterious power, if LOGAN can't beat them…will he join them? Come for the battle – stay for the jaw-dropping surprise! RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY. In Shops: Feb 12, 2025 SRP: $4.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #2 FACSIMILE ED

FANTASTIC FOUR #2 FACSIMILE ED 25 COPY INCV MOBILI VAR

FANTASTIC FOUR #2 FACSIMILE ED FOIL VAR (Net)

(W) Stan Lee (A/CA) Jack Kirby

Kids to Adults

19th of February 2025

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #13

MARVEL COMICS

NOV240849

Bryan Hill/ Stefano Caselli

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER: YEAR TWO STARTS HERE! With MOON KNIGHT defeated and the Maker's Council forced to regroup, T'Challa must learn the secrets of vibranium – because his very life and soul are at risk! The SORCERER SUPREME can help understand the truth of the terrifying element that built Wakanda, but her aid comes with a price…

Rated T+In Shops: Feb 19, 2025 SRP: $4.99

