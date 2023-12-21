Marvel Comics' Full March 2024 Solicits Begins With Ultimate X-Men

Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Solicits, Spider-Man, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: march 2024, Solicits, Spider-Boy, ultimate x-men

ULTIMATE X-MEN #1

PEACH MOMOKO (W) • PEACH MOMOKO (A/C)

ARMOR VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

ARMOR VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY BETSY COLA

VARIANT COVER BY DIKE RUAN • VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

Visionary creator PEACH MOMOKO (DEMON DAYS, STAR WARS) creates a new generation of X-Men for an all-new universe!

Hisako Ichiki is a teenage girl who just wants to live a normal life – go to school, hang out with her friends, ignore the political strife broiling over after the events of ULTIMATE INVASION – but life has other plans for her. In Japan, urban legends have sprung to life and brought some unusual new powers with them…Meet Armor, Maystorm and a group of new Ultimate X-Men the likes of which you've never seen before!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #2

BRYAN HILL (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A/C)

ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY BOSSLOGIC

VARIANT COVER BY NATACHA BUSTOS • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WAKANDA BANGS THE DRUMS OF WAR!

• After Moon Knight's forces attack the stronghold of Wakanda, T'Challa can no longer resist Shuri and the Dora Milaje's calls to action.

• Grieving and enraged, Black Panther demands to know who has been leaking information about Wakanda to their enemy…and the source shocks him to his core.

• And a prophecy about T'Challa threatens to upend the war and all of Wakandan life!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #3

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO (A/C)

ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE DEL MUNDO • VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

THE PARKERS VARIANT COVER BY ELIZABETH TORQUE

PETER PARKER'S NEW LIFE GETS EVEN MORE COMPLICATED…

• Spider-Man sizes up the new hero Green Goblin!

• As they team up to fight a new super villain, secrets about the corporations running North America are revealed…

• And you'll never guess who discovers Spider-Man's secret identity!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MEN #1

GREG WEISMAN (W) • HUMBERTO RAMOS (A/C)

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

VARIANT COVER BY SEAN GALLOWAY • VARIANT COVER BY DIKE RUAN

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER A BY TBA • HOMAGE VARIANT COVER B BY TBA

BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

The stars of two of Marvel's biggest series come together in their first ongoing series ever!

That's right, Peter Parker and Miles Morales are going to team up on the regular, comparing notes and using said notes to take on some of their most dangerous bad guys. This duo is better than dynamic, amazing, sensational, superior…they're SPECTACULAR! And with GREG WEISMAN, writer of the fan-favorite animated Spectacular Spider-Man series, returning to Spidey along with Spider-Legend HUMBERTO RAMOS, you know it's going to be epic.

40 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

JACKPOT AND BLACK CAT #1 (OF 4)

CELESTE BRONFMAN (W) • EMILIO LAISO (A) • Cover by ADAM HUGHES

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY EMILIO LAISO

BLACK CAT VARIANT COVER BY ELIZABETH TORQUE

BLACK CAT VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ELIZABETH TORQUE

JACKPOT VARIANT COVER BY ARIEL DIAZ • JACKPOT VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ARIEL DIAZ

BLACK CAT MASTERPIECES III VARIANT COVER BY GREG & TIM HILDEBRANDT

BLACK CAT MASTERPIECES III VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG & TIM HILDEBRANDT

VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

SATURDAY MORNING VARIANT COVER BY SEAN GALLOWAY

VARIANT COVER BY JOEY VAZQUEZ

LUCK BE THE LADIES!

The most exciting new hero in the Marvel U, JACKPOT, A.K.A. Mary Jane Watson, gets her first action-packed limited series as a super hero alongside the other best female character in comics, BLACK CAT! When someone blackmails Black Cat into a public and blatant crime spree, Jackpot comes to her aid! What classic Spider-Villain is behind the blackmail?! Someone with history with at least one of our titular heroines!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

GHOST RIDER #1

Benjamin Percy (W) • Danny Kim (A) • Cover by JUAN FERREYRA

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY Benjamin Su

VARIANT COVER BY GREG CAPULLO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG CAPULLO

VARIANT COVER BY MARK TEXEIRA

VARIANT COVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI

VARIANT COVER BY CHAD HARDIN

WHO IS THE NEW SPIRIT OF VENGEANCE?

Johnny Blaze was bonded with the Spirit of Vengeance. Unwilling to be a monster, Johnny used this demon from Hell to do good as the Ghost Rider. But heroism isn't what the Rider was meant for. So who will be the new Spirit of Vengeance? And what will it mean for the Marvel Universe? Find out in this extra-sized first issue by writer Benjamin Percy and hot new art sensation Danny Kim!

40 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

MS. MARVEL: MUTANT MENACE #1 (OF 4)

IMAN VELLANI & SABIR PIRZADA (W) • SCOTT GODLEWSKI (A) • Cover by CARLOS GÓMEZ

MS. MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

MS. MARVEL VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI

VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

VARIANT COVER BY SARA PICHELLI • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

HATED AND FEARED!

Ms. Marvel has officially come out to the world as a mutant and a member of the X-Men…and she's about to learn just how hard things can get for mutantkind! Kamala Khan is used to being a hometown hero – there's no way her community would turn on her just because she's a mutant, right? …Right?? The writers of the hit MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT miniseries (including the MCU's own Kamala Khan, Iman Vellani) return to chronicle Ms. Marvel's next steps into exploring her mutant identity!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

BLACK WIDOW & HAWKEYE #1 (OF 4)

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • PAOLO VILLANELLI (A) • Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

BLACK WIDOW VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

BLACK WIDOW VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

HEADSHOT SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

VARIANT COVER BY ADAM HUGHES • VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

THE EYES OF A HAWK AND THE VENOM OF A WIDOW!

Even when Black Widow and Hawkeye had no one to trust, they still had each other – even though their paths sometimes diverged. So when Clint Barton is accused of a rogue assassination attempt that puts the U.S. and Madripoor at odds, a symbiote-equipped Natasha Romanoff thinks nothing of coming to his aid. But as echoes of their past ripple into the present, it will take all their faith in each other – and the lessons learned along the way – to protect their futures. Join fan-favorite creators Stephanie Phillips (ROGUE & GAMBIT, CAPWOLF & THE HOWLING COMMANDOS) and Paolo Villanelli (CAPTAIN MARVEL: DARK TEMPEST, STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS) as they celebrate sixty years of Black Widow and Hawkeye with this new chapter IN the pair's storied legacy!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

WHAT IF?… VENOM #2 (OF 5)

JEREMY HOLT (W) • CHRIS CAMPANA (A) • COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY GERARDO SANDOVAL • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THEY'RE THE BEST THERE IS AT WHAT THEY DO!

• And what they do is eat the hell out of your brain before slicing you to ribbons with six adamantium claws!

• WOLVERINE! VENOM! 'Nuff said!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

WEB OF SPIDER-MAN #1

ZEB WELLS, CODY ZIGLAR, STEVE FOXE, ALEX SEGURA & GREG WEISMAN (W)

JOHN ROMITA JR., ED MCGUINNESS, GREG LAND & OTHERS! (A) • Cover by GREG CAPULLO

VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA • VARIANT COVER BY ALEX MALEEV

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • FORESHADOW VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.

VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

2024 is primed to be one of the biggest years in Spider-History and you've only seen the tip of the iceberg! In the pages of this one-shot, we're going to lay out some of the biggest upcoming Spider-Stories and characters in the Spider-Verse through the beginning of 2025, and you aren't going to want to miss this!

56 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$7.99

SPIDER-PUNK #2 (OF 4)

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • JUSTIN MASON (A) • COVER BY TAKASHI OKAZAKI

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN • VARIANT COVER BY DAN HIPP

VARIANT COVER BY JIM MAHFOOD

BREAK IT DOWN!

• HOBIE BROWN and the SPIDER-BAND are about to have their hands – or should we say arms – filled as DOCTOR OCTOPUS takes to the streets!

• Will the appearance of WAKANDA's T'CHALLA and SHURI help turn the tide?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #2 (OF 4)

KAARE ANDREWS & RICH DOUEK (W) • BOB QUINN & MORE! (A)

Cover by CHAD HARDIN • VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

HEADSHOT SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

CHARACTER VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS

CHARACTER VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY PETE WOODS • VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS

• Welcome to Spider-High, the most dangerous high school on Earth. Gluemy Miller is the new kid, and things aren't looking good for him making it through his first year there with the villainous teachers actually trying to kill him. On the bright side, he may have a shot with the cute cheerleader, but who is the mysterious and deadly SPOOKY-MAN?!

• CYBORG SPIDER-MAN returns! The coolest Spider-Suit from the '90s has gone underused for TOO LONG! Don't miss the most kick-ass Spider-Character's star turn!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN 2099 #1 (OF 5)

PETER DAVID (W) • ROGÊ ANTÔNIO (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

HEADSHOT VARIANT BY TODD NAUCK

MISS MINUTES VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY ROGÊ ANTÔNIO

PETER DAVID RETURNS TO THE SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN SAGA!

Set your time circuits ahead to the techno-dystopian future of 2099! Comic legend PETER DAVID (THE INCREDIBLE HULK, SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN, SPIDER-MAN 2099) triumphantly returns to pen the next epic chapter in the Symbiote Spider-Man Saga alongside artist ROGÊ ANTÔNIO (CARNAGE).

Set your time circuits ahead to the techno-dystopian future of 2099! Miguel O'Hara, A.K.A. SPIDER-MAN 2099, is facing a hostile takeover – of his own body! Kron Stone, the VENOM of 2099 wages an all-out assault on Alchemax, and the only hope of stopping him lies with the power awakened by a top-secret project gone terribly wrong. What must Miguel sacrifice to seal the bond with his new symbiote – his body? His mind? His very soul?!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AVENGERS TWILIGHT #4

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • DANIEL ACUÑA (A) • Cover A by ALEX ROSS

COVER B BY DANIEL ACUÑA

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

HEADSHOT SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE BIANCHI • VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MOBILI

LIGHTNING BOLT VARIANT COVER BY TBA

LIGHTNING BOLT VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE AVENGERS are on the run from THE NEW AVENGERS as old enemies emerge! And what is the terrible secret of IRON MAN, THE WASP…and H-DAY?

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

G.O.D.S. #6

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • VALERIO SCHITI (A) • Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

HEADSHOT SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

VARIANT COVER BY STEPHANIE HANS • COSMIC HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS

Aiko has done a bad thing, and the only way she can set it right is to tell the truth and stop lying. But who doesn't love lying? Certainly not the Lion of Wolves.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X #3 (OF 5)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • LUCAS WERNECK (A) • Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

FAREWELL KRAKOA VARIANT COVER BY DAVID YARDIN

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

HEADSHOT SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW • CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEPE LARRAZ • COLOSSUS VARIANT COVER BY MIGUEL MERCADO

COLOSSUS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MIGUEL MERCADO

THE END HAS TRULY BEGUN!

The X-Men have taken all they're willing to take from Orchis… Now it's time for them to do the dishing out. Unfortunately, just when it seems like one threat is over…another rises to take its place. The final battle of the Krakoan age rages as two series that are one move toward a crash that will echo across the universe…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

RISE OF THE POWERS OF X #3 (OF 5)

KIERON GILLEN (W) • R.B. SILVA (A/C) • CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA

FAREWELL KRAKOA VARIANT COVER BY GEOFF SHAW

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

HEADSHOT SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRDADSHAW • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY R.B. SILVA

POLARIS VARIANT COVER BY LEIRIX • POLARIS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEIRIX

THE REAL END IS NEVER BEGINNING!

The past, present and future of Krakoa all rests in a trigger finger. The scenario you prayed would never happen plays out as two series that are one move toward a crash that will reverberate outside the universe…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #16

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • Juan Frigeri (A) • Cover by KAEL NGU

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS ALLEN • VARIANT COVER BY John Giang

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

HEADSHOT SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

• D-Day is here and there is absolutely a main event: Iron Man vs. Feilong!

• Get ready for the biggest clash of armor you've ever seen!

• Plus: Tony gets some new suits!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN #32

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • PHIL NOTO (A) • Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

HEADSHOT SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT BY MARK BROOKS

TRADING CARD VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

BESTIES WITH BLOODY BLADES!

Kate Pryde and Illyana Rasputin have been best friends for a long time. They've had good times, and they've had bad times. One thing they can always agree on? Stomping anti-mutant bigots' heads.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-FORCE #50

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • ROBERT GILL (A)

Cover by DANIEL ACUÑA

Variant Cover by George Pérez

Headshot Variant Cover by Mark Brooks

Virgin Sketch Variant Cover by Mark Brooks

X-Men '97 Variant Cover by TBA

THE FINAL BATTLE AGAINST BEAST IN THE LANDMARK 50th ISSUE!

X-FORCE confronts BEAST with their secret weapon. A final reckoning. Not a dry eye in the house. TARGET: BEAST finale!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

CABLE #3 (OF 4)

FABIAN NICIEZA (W) • SCOT EATON (A)

Cover by WHILCE PORTACIO

VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER

BY MARK BROOKS

HEADSHOT SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT

COVER BY MARK BROOKS

PROTECT THE FUTURE – NO MATTER THE COST!

Cable and his younger counterpart, Nate, are closer than ever to uncovering the origins of the Neocracy and putting an end to a bloody future before it can come to pass – but each step closer also brings them further into the crosshairs of the mysterious Parvenu! With the walls closing in, there's no one else they can trust…but with the weight of the world on their shoulders, will Cable and Nate be able to bear the burden together or will they crumble under the weight?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WEAPON X-MEN #1 (OF 4)

Christos Gage (W) • Yildiray ÇINAR (A) • COVER BY Dike Ruan

Variant Cover by NICK BRADSHAW • X-MEN 97 VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY JONBOY MEYERS • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JONBOY MEYERS

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

HEADSHOT SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

A MULTIVERSE OF LOGANS BANDS TOGETHER!

In Original X-Men, you saw the Phoenix recruit the young X-Men to fix yet another time-displaced disaster. But now the threat is deadlier than ever…and it's time to call in the X-Men's big gun. He's the best there is at what he does, in every universe does it in…and this job is too big for just one of him. Wolverines from across the Multiverse converge to take on a foe even the Phoenix fears! But with friends like Zombie Wolverine, who needs enemies? Christos Gage and Yildiray Çinar kick off an action-packed epic!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

X-MEN: FOREVER #1 (OF 4)

KIERON GILLEN (W) • LUCA MARESCA (A) • Cover by MARK BROOKS

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

HEADSHOT SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

QUIET COUNCIL VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO • X-MEN 97 VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MYSTIQUE VARIANT COVER BY LEIRIX • MYSTIQUE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEIRIX

HAUNTED HOUSE OF X!

How can you kill a digital god? What do you do when the Phoenix is bleeding out into nothing? There's been questions that have haunted you since the end of IMMORTAL X-MEN. Finally, some answers. There's also been some questions that have haunted you since the START of IMMORTAL X-MEN. Finally, some answers too. Tying directly into the pages of the epic FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X and RISE OF THE POWERS OF X comes this story of revelation from Kieron Gillen (IMMORTAL X-MEN) and Luca Maresca (CHILDREN OF THE VAULT)!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-MEN '97 #1 (OF 4)

STEVE FOXE (W) • SALVA ESPÍN (A) • COVER BY Todd Nauck

ROGUE VARIANT COVER BY BEN HARVEY

ROGUE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY BEN HARVEY

VARIANT COVER BY ETHAN YOUNG • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

THE OFFICIAL PRELUDE TO THE HOTLY ANTICIPATED DISNEY+ SHOW!

The X-Men are back – and the '90s have never looked better! In this official prelude to the upcoming X-Men '97, created in collaboration with the showrunners, discover what Storm, Jubilee, Wolverine and the rest of the beloved '90s X-Men cast have been up to in the time before their return! Startling revelations here lead directly into the hotly anticipated new series – don't miss out!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

RESURRECTION OF MAGNETO #3 (OF 4)

AL EWING (W) • LUCIANO VECCHIO (A)

Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER

BY MARK BROOKS

HEADSHOT SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT

COVER BY MARK BROOKS

X-MEN 97 VARIANT COVER BY TBA

FALLS THE SHADOW!

In the cold dark rooms beyond death, there are terrible things. Annihilators. Adversaries. And a King of Shadows…who seeks a new soul to live in. The time of easy miracles is over. For Storm and Magneto, all the roads back to life are hard…and this is the hardest road of all.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DEAD X-MEN #3 (OF 4)

STEVE FOXE (W) • LYNNE YOSHII,

BERNARD CHANG, JAVIER PINA

& DAVID BALDEÓN (A)

Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

VARIANT HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER

BY MARK BROOKS

HEADSHOT SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

VARIANT COVER BY RIAN GONZALES

FAR, FARAWAY!

Rachel Summers recruited the Dead X-Men for a seemingly impossible mission…and now they're about to discover the REAL reason behind their task. As the walls of reality start to bend, will anyone survive the revelation?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WOLVERINE: MADRIPOOR KNIGHTS #2 (OF 5)

CHRIS CLAREMONT (W) • EDGAR SALAZAR (A) • Cover by PHILIP TAN

VARIANT COVER BY STEVE SKROCE • VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE BIANCHI

WOLVERINE MASTERPIECES III VARIANT COVER BY GREG & TIM HILDEBRANDT

WOLVERINE MASTERPIECES III VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG & TIM HILDEBRANDT

MELEE IN MADRIPOOR AS ROUGHOUSE AND BLOODSCREAM RETURN!

WOLVERINE, CAPTAIN AMERICA and BLACK WIDOW delve deeper into the mystery of the missing weapon in Madripoor and come face-to-face with Logan's old enemies, ROUGHOUSE and BLOODSCREAM! If Bloodscream gets his hands on any of these heroes, neither a mutant nor a Super-Soldier will make it through unscathed! And what mysterious ALLY holds the key to victory…if our heroes can save them in time?!

The untold sequel to UNCANNY X-MEN #268 continues with shocking revelations of a mission you only thought you knew…

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

WOLVERINE #45

VICTOR LAVALLE & BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • GEOFF SHAW (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

HEADSHOT SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

X-MEN 97 VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SABRETOOTH THROUGH THE AGES VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MCKONE

X MARKS THE SPOT! – SABRETOOTH WAR – PART 5!

The treasure hunt is on as SABRETOOTH picks up on the trail of an item that will turn the tide in the war on WOLVERINE! But as the best there is regroups with the remnants of his allies, it'll be a race against time for the good guys to uncover a LOST weapon that could prove to be their LAST HOPE! And that's if ORCHIS and the STARK SENTINELS don't get them first!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory…$4.99

WOLVERINE #46

BENJAMIN PERCY & VICTOR LAVALLE (W) • Cory Smith (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

HEADSHOT SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

SABRETOOTH THROUGH THE AGES VARIANT COVER BY SKAN

BRAIN CHANGER/GAME CHANGER! – SABRETOOTH WAR PART 6!

WOLVERINE's memory has been altered, erased, restored, forgotten and destroyed. This time, if he can't get his head on straight, SABRETOOTH will do far worse than that!

The most diabolical chapter of SABRETOOTH WAR yet…and you thought those early issues were violent?!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory…$4.99

GIANT-SIZE SPIDER-GWEN #1

MELISSA FLORES (W) • ALBA GLEZ (A) • Cover by BRYAN HITCH

DEADLY FOES VARIANT COVER BY DAVE BARDIN

VARIANT COVER BY Kei Zama • VARIANT COVER BY Betsy Cola

Swinging from the pages of SPIDER-GWEN: SMASH, GWEN STACY has finally found some balance in her home dimension. But when the remnants of the CARNAGE symbiote resurface in Gwen's bandmate MARY JANE, they attract the attention of something…sinister. ORLANDO OCATVIUS, the adopted son of DR. OCTOPUS, now has his sights set on MJ. And SPIDER-GWEN will have to save her friend from a gauntlet of new and terrifying villains in this oversized spectacular! Also featuring a reprint of SPIDER-GWEN #13 (2015) in which Gwen and the MARY JANES first face off against Earth-65's MYSTERIO!

48 PGS.ONE-SHOT//Rated T+ …$6.99

VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT #3

JED MACKAY (W) • ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO (A) • Cover by DAVIDE PARATORE

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

VARIANT COVER BY MARCO MASTRAZZO

VENGEANCE EXACTED!

As the new Moon Knight serves his own vision of justice, Marc Spector's allies and friends take it upon themselves to find his base of operations and take the fight to him! But the Fists of Khonshu hold a bloody and well-earned reputation, one which the likes of Hunter's Moon, Tigra and Soldier are all about to experience firsthand!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

NIGHT THRASHER #2 (OF 4)

J. HOLTHAM (W) • NELSON DÁNIEL (A) • Cover by ALAN QUAH

VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU • VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA

NIGHT THRASHER has been betrayed by one of his oldest and closest allies as his battle with the new crime lord THE O.G. intensifies! As his reignited relationship with SILHOUETTE also heats up, Night Thrasher takes on a new look for a new era. But his war with the O.G. may end up destroying the very people he seeks to protect…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SCARLET WITCH & QUICKSILVER #2 (OF 4)

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • LORENZO TAMMETTA (A) • Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

HEADSHOT SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

Wanda and Pietro Maximoff are no longer on speaking terms. So when the Wizard corners each of them with his new army of Frightful Four Hundred, it will take all their ingenuity – and all their power – to survive. But can the twins save themselves without unleashing something worse? And are they really as alone as they think?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #45

ZEB WELLS (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A) • COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.

VARIANT COVER BY ALEX MALEEV • VARIANT COVER BY CARMEN CARNERO

DISNEY WHAT IF? VARIANT COVER BY LORENZO PASTROVICCHIO

DISNEY WHAT IF? BLACK AND WHITE VARIANT COVER BY LORENZO PASTROVICCHIO

• The Gang War is over, but New York City will bear the scars for a long time.

• While Peter was fighting the war, other parts of his life kept going on and the consequences will be felt here.

• Plus…what mystery is bubbling up at Ravencroft?

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #46

ZEB WELLS (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A) • COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR. • VARIANT COVER BY MICHAEL CHO

PETER PARKERVERSE VARIANT COVER BY MARCOS MARTIN

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

HEADSHOT SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

• Spidey is cleaning up the mess that is his life after some of the most harrowing conflicts of his life.

• Electro isn't going to wait for Spidey to figure his problems out, though.

• A dangling thread from earlier in the run that you forgot was dangling starts to pull the sweater apart!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #18

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • FEDERICO VICENTINI, SARA PICHELLI, JUANN CABAL,

DAVID MARQUEZ & MORE (A) • COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI

VARIANT COVER BY MR GARCIN • VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV

VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS • WHAT IF…? VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO

INSIGNIA VARIANT COVER & INSIGNIA VIRGIN VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN'S LANDMARK 300TH ISSUE!

MILES MORALES is in for the fight of his life! RABBLE has stepped from the shadows of GANG WAR for a rematch, and she's sworn bloody revenge against Brooklyn's wall-crawler! But this time, Rabble's out-of-control powers and desperation have her poised to obliterate far more than just Spider-Man's life. Don't miss this epic main story by sensational Spider-Creators new and infamous boasting a celebratory lineup of fabulous guest stars, twists and turns and REVELATIONS that will send your Spider-Senses reeling!

76 PGS./Rated T …$8.99

SPIDER-WOMAN #5

STEVE FOXE (W) • Carola Borelli (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

In the fallout from the explosive citywide GANG WAR, Jessica Drew uncovered the terrible truth behind the search for her missing son. Now, when she's at her lowest, the last thing Spider-Woman wants is an unexpected team-up. But try telling that to BAILEY BRIGGS, the spectacular SPIDER-BOY!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN #5

DAN SLOTT (W) • MARK BAGLEY (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN BROWN • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

"WATCH YOUR WORLD BURN."

Supernova is the living embodiment of Otto Octavius' life's work, and she wants him dead. Anna Maria Marconi is the woman he loves but who will never love him back. Her life hangs in the balance. Can he save her? Can he save himself? This isn't a job for a hero OR a villain. This situation calls for something far more…SUPERIOR!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

DAREDEVIL: GANG WAR #4 (OF 4)

ERICA SCHULTZ (W) • SERGIO DÁVILA (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY ED HANNIGAN

ELEKTRA'S LAST STAND!

There are not many characters in the Marvel Universe with the determination, grit and guts to outmatch Elektra Natchios, A.K.A. the Woman Without Fear DAREDEVIL – but in her far-reaching, bloody campaign to conquer New York, Madame Masque has done just that! With a blade literally at her throat, it will take all of Elektra's resolve to save not only herself, but her neighborhood…and the toll will be incredibly high!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIDER-GWEN: SMASH #4 (OF 4)

Melissa Flores (W) • Enid Balám (A)

Cover by David Nakayama

VARIANT COVER BY TERRY DODSON

VARIANT COVER BY Emanuela Luppacchino

This tour was just supposed to be about the music, but when Bruce Banner's experiments yield shockingly symbiotic results, Gwen will have to finally pick a side in this all-out super-hero smash fest!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIDER-BOY #5

DAN SLOTT (W) • PACO MEDINA & TY TEMPLETON (A) • Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH

VARIANT COVER BY NICOLETTA BALDARI

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

A MONSTEROUS REMATCH!

Bailey Briggs lost his family when Madame Monstrosity made him into Spider-Boy now she's taken his best friend! Bailey swore he would save Helifino when next they met, but will he even get the chance?!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

VENOM #31

TORUNN GRØNBEKK (W) • KEN LASHLEY (A) • Cover by CAFU

MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA

VENOM MASTERPIECES III VARIANT COVER BY GREG AND TIM HILDEBRANDT

VENOM MASTERPIECES III VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG AND TIM HILDEBRANDT

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

NEW VENOM/CARNAGE CROSSOVER BEGINS HERE!

CARNAGE IS BACK! Born anew in symbiote goo and blood, Cletus Kasady is more dangerous and violent than ever before – and he has his sights dead set on the unsuspecting VENOM! Untested against the might of his symbiotic sibling without his father by his side, will Dylan Brock be able to hold the sadistic serial killer at bay? Or will Carnage live up to its namesake and leave another brutalized symbiote host in its wake?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CARNAGE #5

TORUNN GRØNBEKK (W) • PERE PÉREZ (A) • COVER BY Juan Ferreyra

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA • VARIANT COVER BY PHILIP TAN

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

THE CROSSOVER CONTINUES!

Following the events of VENOM #31, Carnage has Dylan. But is Dylan just bait for Eddie, the King in Black himself? Time for some bloody brother bonding!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory…$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #254 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by TOM DEFALCO

Penciled by RICK LEONARDI

Cover by RICK LEONARDI

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

Continuing a facsimile celebration of the early days of Spider-Man's black costume – before he knew it was an alien symbiote out to bond with him forever! Luckily, the living suit has plenty of tricks and treats in store to help Spidey battle Jack O'Lantern! When the Hobgoblin's battle wagon is hauled out of the Hudson River, the flaming-pumpkin-headed villain sets his sights on some grand theft auto – but there's no way that the web-slinger will let one of his most fiendish foes get his hands on the secrets of another! A citywide chase begins, but how long can Jack O'Lantern evade a relentless Spider-Man? It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #254.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS #3 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by JIM SHOOTER

Penciled by MIKE ZECK

Cover by MIKE ZECK

VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

FOIL VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

The craziest costumed conflict in comics continues! As a mighty storm rages on the Beyonder's alien Battleworld, Thor is in his element – while his fellow heroes are busy getting to know the technologically advanced fortress that they have made their home! But tensions start to simmer between Spider-Man and the X-Men, which sets the stage for an unlikely alliance to be forged! Meanwhile, Magneto has taken the Wasp captive, but what are the Master of Magnetism's intentions? And Doctor Doom supplements his army with two new super villains who are absolute powerhouses, just in time for the forces of evil to mount their latest assault! This crucial chapter of the classic saga is one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS #3.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99



WOLVERINE BY CLAREMONT & BUSCEMA #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT

Penciled by JOHN BUSCEMA

Cover by JOHN BUSCEMA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

foil variant cover also available

The debut issue of Wolverine's first-ever, long-running ongoing series! Chris Claremont teams with comic-book giant John Buscema to send Logan on a sword quest – fighting pirates in Indonesia! From there, the action heads to Madripoor, where a cult seeks the black blade known as the Muramasa Sword. Whether wearing his stripped-down black suit and no mask or donning his signature "Patch" disguise, this is a Wolverine unlike anything ever seen before – slicing and dicing armies of pirates and cultists! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting WOLVERINE (1988) #1.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99



BLACK PANTHER #10

EVE L. EWING (W) • CHRIS ALLEN (A) • Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

HEADSHOT SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

A FINAL CONFRONTATION AGAINST THE GRAY WOLF!

After discarding Baba Nkisu, the Gray Wolf has found a new host: the crime lord's daughter, Aliinya Nkisu! To defeat a supernatural power so great AND to save Aliinya from the Gray Wolf, eater of souls, Black Panther must call upon the aid of allies new and old!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS #11

JED MACKAY (W) • C.F. VILLA (A) • Cover by STUART IMMONEN

FORESHADOW VARIANT COVER BY GEOFF SHAW • VARIANT COVER BY EMA LUPACCHINO

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

HEADSHOT SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

The Avengers watch over the planet from their orbital super-fortress, the Impossible City. But a headquarters is not necessarily a home, and on new territory, the Avengers are vulnerable – which calls for one of their oldest allies to come to their aid! ENTER: EDWIN JARVIS!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DAREDEVIL #7

SALADIN AHMED (W) • AARON KUDER (A) • Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

HEADSHOT SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

VARIANT COVER BY AARON KUDER

THE WOLF IS AT THE DOOR!

The pulse-pounding DAREDEVIL saga from Saladin Ahmed and Aaron Kuder continues – as whatever mysterious force that has made Matt Murdock's life a living hell for weeks has now put him and his fearless alter ego DAREDEVIL on a collision course with the one and only WOLVERINE!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

CAPTAIN MARVEL #6

Alyssa Wong (W) • Ruairí Coleman (A) • Cover by Stephen Segovia

VARIANT COVER BY JEFF DEKAL • HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

HEADSHOT SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

BATTLE FOR THE BANDS!

It's a Captain Marvel showdown! With Carol Danvers and her unwitting sidekick Yuna Yang continuing to slip his grasp, Genis-Vell goes after his half brother, Hulkling – and the altered Nega-Bands in his and Wiccan's wedding rings! Plus, the thread of the Omen's mystery begins to unravel – only to get tangled in Yuna's personal life!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BLADE #9

BRYAN HILL (W) • VALENTINA PINTI (A)

COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID LOPEZ

BLADE LEADS HIS DEAD ARMY!

• After expanding his dark powers with Dracula and the Hulk, and then traveling into the depths of the underworld to learn more about the Adana, Blade is finally prepared to lead a charge against her.

• Now, as a Master of Darkness himself, Blade builds an army of undead monsters from the underworld to rise against the Adana's own supernatural armies…

• …by luring them into a trap, with Blade himself as the bait!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK #6

RAINBOW ROWELL (W) • ANDRÉS GENOLET (A)

Cover by JEN BARTEL

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER

BY NIC KLEIN

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER

BY MARK BROOKS

HEADSHOT SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

• Last issue, She-Hulk was offered a spot on the Avengers. Will she take it?

• In the meantime, Jen and Jack of Hearts' space vacation gets quite dangerous.

• Lingering questions from years ago are going to be asked again, and the answers may just destroy the new It Couple of Comics!

• THIS COVER WAS PREVIOUSLY SOLICITED AS #4, BUT MOVED TO THIS ISSUE AS THE STORY SHIFTED!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA #7

J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI (W) • CARLOS MAGNO (A) • Cover by Taurin Clarke

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

HEADSHOT SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

VARIANT COVER BY STEPHEN MOONEY

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK

THE FIGHT FOR LIFE! Just when Steve Rogers believes the fight against Asmoday is won, he meets a strange new ally named Lyla, guardian of the mysterious Front Door Cabaret – and learns that Asmoday's defeat has unleashed a new threat that only Steve can stand against. A bold new arc that will send ripples across the Marvel Universe begins here!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

POWER PACK: INTO THE STORM #3 (OF 5)

LOUISE SIMONSON (W)

JUNE BRIGMAN (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

CELEBRATING FORTY YEARS OF POWER PACK!

The Power Pack have been cornered by competing Snark and Brood agents, and their only hope for rescue is their old allies, the X-Men! But can Storm reach the siblings before they lose something – or someone – dear to them?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

THANOS #4 (OF 4)

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W)

LUCA PIZZARI (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

SNAP VARIANT COVER BY JUSTIN MASON

THANOS MASTERPIECES III VARIANT COVER

BY GREG AND TIM HILDEBRANDT

THANOS MASTERPIECES III VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG AND TIM HILDEBRANDT

VS. DEATH!

Death rejects Thanos once and for all, and the Mad Titan does not take it well. What follows is the most consequential fight in the history of the Marvel Universe…

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

DOCTOR STRANGE #13

Jed MacKay (W) • Pasqual Ferry (A) • Cover by Alex Ross

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE

VARIANT COVER BY Nicoletta Baldari

• A sentient role-playing game has transformed New York City into a fantasy world!

• To save lives and reverse the spell, Doctor Strange must gather a team of Secret Defenders.

• Will he be able to lead Black Cat, Taskmaster and Hunter's Moon as a team before it's too late?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SENTRY #4 (OF 4)

JASON LOO (W) • LUIGI ZAGARIA (A) Cover by BEN HARVEY

SENTRY VS. SENTRY!

When a revelation about the fate of the missing Sentries brings the remaining two to blows, it quickly becomes clear that only one can come out on top. But can the Avengers bring themselves to allow the existence of even one Sentry?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THUNDERBOLTS #4 (OF 4)

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W)

GERALDO BORGES (A)

Cover by TERRY DODSON

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER

BY JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

THE WRATH OF DOOM!

In his mission to eradicate every last trace of Red Skull, Bucky Barnes has located his true base of operations – and it's in the heart of Latveria. But when Doom denies their request for entry, the Thunderbolts have to get a little creative…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #18

RYAN NORTH (W) • CARLOS GÓMEZ (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS • VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

HEADSHOT SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

HUMAN TORCH MASTERPIECES III VARIANT COVER BY GREG AND TIM HILDEBRANDT

HUMAN TORCH MASTERPIECES III VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG AND TIM HILDEBRANDT

THE SECRET OF FRANKLIN RICHARDS!

• Franklin Richards has been an immortal, a god, an Omega-level mutant – and more.

• He's created life, entire universes, and been worshipped for it. He's ended life and been cussed out with just as much sincerity.

• But there's something else Franklin Richards has done – and is doing – that nobody else in the universe knows about.

• Also in this issue: An invisible asteroid threatening all life on Earth and the all-new S.H.I.E.L.D.!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

INCREDIBLE HULK #10

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • DANNY EARLS (A) • COVER BY NIC KLEIN

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

HEADSHOT SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

VARIANT COVER BY MICO SUAYAN

THE GHOST DETECTIVE TAKES HULK ON A MIND-BENDING ADVENTURE THROUGH THE PAST!

• Frozen Charlotte is the newest monster set on delivering Hulk to Eldest (and sowing macabre and murder along the way).

• But Frozen Charlotte emerged once before, and to stop her, Hulk must first understand her past…

• So the Ghost Detective takes Hulk on a noir hunt for a serial killer set in 1850s New Orleans!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IMMORTAL THOR #8

AL EWING (W) • MARTÍN CÓCCOLO (A) • COVER BY ALEX ROSS

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

HEADSHOT SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

VARIANT COVER BY ALEXANDER LOZANO

A GOD ENSNARED!

• Thor confronted his mother Gaea about her machinations in Midgard… and the dark secrets she had kept from him.

• Meanwhile, a trap was prepared – baited with blood vengeance, laced with insidious poison and carefully set by she who perhaps cared for the Odinson best.

• This is the story of the IMMORTAL THOR…and of the women who loved him.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ALIEN: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #2 (OF 4)

COLLIN KELLY, JACKSON LANZING, PAUL JENKINS & STEPHANIE WILLIAMS (W)

MICHAEL DOWLING & MORE (A) • Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

VARIANT COVER BY ALAN QUAH • VARIANT COVER BY DOALY

THE ALIEN LEGACY CONTINUES IN A BOLD AND BLOODY ANTHOLOGY SERIES!

Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing and Michael Dowling's generations-spanning epic continues! Then legendary writer Paul Jenkins explores the chemistry of fear in a story that will leave you with a whole new and terrifying understanding of the Xenomorph species. And Stephanie Williams thrills with a story of a marine's first – and possibly last – day on the job. Marvel's landmark BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD series takes horror to another level!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$5.99

ALIENS: WHAT IF?… #1

Paul Reiser, Leon Reiser, Adam F. Goldberg, Hans Rodionoff & Brian Volk-Weiss (W)

Guiu Vilanova (A) • Cover by Phil Noto • VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY LUCIO PARRILLO

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG • VARIANT COVER BY SKAN

WHAT IF…CARTER BURKE HAD LIVED?

For years, fans of James Cameron's legendary Aliens questioned whether Carter Burke, a company man more hateable than the Xenos themselves, had actually survived the traumatic events on the terraforming colony Hadley's Hope. Now the actor behind the beloved villain, Paul Reiser, joins his son Leon and the star-studded team of writers and producers Adam F. Goldberg, Brian Volk-Weiss and Hans Rodionoff for a journey back to Hadley's Hope and the twisted escape of a man who should have died.

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$5.99

PREDATOR #2

ED BRISSON (W) • FRANCESCO MANNA (A) • Cover by CORY SMITH

VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE RETURN OF JOHN SCHAEFER!

What is Dutch's brother doing on a Predator's game planet in the far reaches of space?! And more importantly – will he get in Theta's way? The lifelong refugee has revenge to serve up – and she is not about to let it get cold. Brisson and Manna's epic adventure continues!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

BEWARE THE PLANET OF THE APES #3

MARC GUGGENHEIM (W) • ÁLVARO LÓPEZ (A) • Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

VARIANT COVER BY BJÖRNBARENDS • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

A NEW APE EMPIRE REVEALS ITSELF!

Chimpanzee scientists Cornelius and Zira believed their city of apes was the only form of civilization on the planet. They were wrong. Has their journey to the Forbidden Zone brought war to their own borders?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #5 [PHASE III]

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • ARIO ANINDITO (A) • COVER BY PHIL NOTO

WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY BETSY COLA

VARIANT COVER BY GUISSEPE CAMUNCOLI

MONSTER AND APPRENTICE! An exciting new arc begins!

• Lightsabers clash as KEEVE TRENNIS finally finds what she's been searching for in the NIHIL OCCLUSION ZONE!

• What is the secret of the ancient ruin? And can Keeve trust LOURNA DEE when she needs her the most?

• The JEDI'S deepest fears manifest as a face from the past makes a SHOCKING appearance!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: JANGO FETT #1

ETHAN SACKS (W) • LUKE ROSS (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY AKA • VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

MOVIE VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

JANGO FETT EMBARKS ON A BRAND-NEW MISSION!

• AS SEEN IN STAR WARS: REVELATIONS! ETHAN SACKS (STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS) & LUKE ROSS (STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS, STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS) team up to continue the legacy of one of the greatest bounty hunters: JANGO FETT!

• A bounty to find! A mystery to solve! A treaty at risk!

• All this with AURRA SING in the mix!!!

40 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

STAR WARS: THRAWN – ALLIANCES #3 (OF 4)

TIMOTHY ZAHN & JODY HOUSER (W)

ANDREA DI VITO & PAT OLLIFFE (A)

Cover by ROD REIS

WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT

COVER BY ANNIE WU

VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY

A SPACE BATTLE FOR THE AGES!

• PAST and PRESENT collide as THRAWN partners with ANAKIN SKYWALKER and DARTH VADER!

• What are the separatists hiding?

• And how does PADMÉ play a role?

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI #6 (OF 6)

JODY HOUSER (W) • SALVADOR LARROCA (A)

Cover by PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY ERICA D'URSO

VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT

COVER BY STEPHANIE HANS

THE ACTION-PACKED FINALE!

OBI-WAN realizes saving LEIA isn't enough – he must face DARTH VADER once more! Meanwhile, REVA has found her ultimate bargaining chip: LUKE SKYWALKER!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: MACE WINDU #2 (OF 4)

MARC BERNARDIN (W) • GEORGES JEANTY (A) • Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY KAREN S. DARBOE

VARIANT COVER BY ANNIE WU

INTO THE STORM AGAINST THE BORE WORM!

• MACE WINDU & AZITA CRUZ must work together to escape the menace of the BORE WORM!

• But what else lies in their path and who is following them?

• And what is COAXIUM ULTRA?

40 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

STAR WARS #44

CHARLES SOULE (W) • MADIBEK MUSABEKOV (A) • Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY JAN DUURSEMA

Hera Syndulla STAR WARS REBELS 10TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CASPAR WIJNGAARD

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

THE TRIAL OF LANDO CALRISSIAN!

• After the events of DARK DROIDS, LANDO is at a crossroads.

• Saving his friend LOBOT has cost him more than he expected as now ADMIRAL ACKBAR and MON MOTHMA are putting Lando on trial.

• With THE REBELLION locked in battle with THE EMPIRE, how will this trial's end impact the Rebellion's future?

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #44

GREG PAK (W) • ADAM GORHAM (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY ALEX MALEEV

SABINE WREN STAR WARS REBELS 10TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CASPAR WIJNGAARD

WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

RISE OF THE MAR CORPS!

• DARTH VADER is picking up the pieces after the SCOURGE wreaked havoc.

• But could a REBEL SQUAD of cyborgs bring chaos to the DARK LORD of order?!

• Who are Vader's new TROOPERS? Find out here!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2024: SPIDER-MAN & THE ULTIMATE UNIVERSE #1

Written by ZEB WELLS & Deniz Camp

Penciled by RYAN STEGMAN & JUAN FRIGERI

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Just weeks ahead of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #50, get the first taste of THE RETURN OF THE GOBLIN! Plus, prepare for the next evolutionary step of the Ultimate Universe as a powerful new hero debuts! But it doesn't end there! Oh no, there are some surprises up our sleeve on this one!

32 PGS./Rated T …FREE!

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2024: BLOOD HUNT/X-MEN #1

Written by JED MacKAY & GAIL SIMONE

Penciled by SARA PICHELLI & DAVID MARQUEZ

Cover by KAEL NGU

Time once again for a shot of all-new Marvel goodness, absolutely free! First, witness the overture to this summer's major crossover event starring the Avengers – BLOOD HUNT! And then get a glimpse of the future of mutantkind as Jubilee learns that you cannot go home again!

32 PGS./Rated T …FREE!

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2024: SPIDEY & HIS AMAZING FRIENDS #1

SWING INTO ADVENTURE WITH SPIDEY!

Spidey, Ghost-Spider, and Miles will face off against Green Goblin, Doc Ock and more in this FREE spectacular special. Filled with easy-to-read comic stories based on the hit Disney Junior show, this book is perfect for the youngest readers aged 5-7. Young fans will even be able to test their wall-crawling skills with thrilling interactive activity pages! Kids will love this not-to-be-missed comic: the perfect primer for the newest generation of Spider-Fans!

32 PGS./ALL AGES …FREE!

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2024: MARVEL'S VOICES #1

Written by NIKESH SHUKLA & MORE

Penciled by TBA

Cover by ANAND RAMCHERON

CELEBRATING A YEAR OF MARVEL'S VOICES WITH A BRAND-NEW STORY STARRING SPIDER-MAN INDIA!

Discover the legacy of the last Black Panther! Join Web-Weaver in hot pursuit of a thief in NYC! Jam out with Spider-Gwen! And see the world of the X-Men through a whole new lens. All this and more awaits in a special edition of MARVEL'S VOICES! Plus, return to Earth-50101 – the home of Pavitr Prabhakar, Spider-Man of Mumbai – for a new pulse-pounding adventure by celebrated writer Nikesh Shukla!

32 PGS./Rated T …FREE!

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2024: STAR WARS/DARTH VADER #1

Written by CHARLES SOULE & GREG PAK

Penciled by IBRIAM ROBERSON & RAMON ROSANAS

Cover by PHIL NOTO

Are there REBEL survivors stranded on HOTH? LUKE SKYWALKER, LEIA ORGANA, LANDO CALRISSIAN and CHEWBACCA mount a dangerous rescue mission to ECHO BASE! Lightsabers! Blasters! Snowtroopers! All-out action amongst the wreckage of AT-AT walkers, Rebel airspeeders and frozen weapons of mass destruction!

DARTH VADER employes a surprise character from the past to help him find LUKE SKYWALKER. But SABE, former handmaiden of PADME AMADALA is also on a quest for the son of Vader. Having worked for him as an IMPERIAL COMANDER, Sabe has enough resources to cause chaos for anyone who stands in her path. How will this affect the DARK LORD'S plans to remove PALPATINE from power?

32 PGS./Rated T …FREE!

X-MEN: MUTANT MASSACRE PRELUDE OMNIBUS HC

ROMITA JR. COVER

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT, DAVE COCKRUM, ANN NOCENTI, ROGER STERN, JOHN BYRNE,

BOB LAYTON, LOUISE SIMONSON, BOB HARRAS, TOM DEFALCO & MORE

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA JR., BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH, RICK LEONARDI, JUNE BRIGMAN,

ARTHUR ADAMS, ALAN DAVIS, DAVE COCKRUM, JOHN BUSCEMA, JOHN BYRNE, BUTCH GUICE,

KEITH POLLARD, MARC SILVESTRI, BOB LAYTON, PAUL NEARY & MORE

Covers by JOHN ROMITA JR. & BOB LAYTON

Rachel Summers claims the power of Phoenix, Jean Grey returns from a watery grave and the original X-Men reunite as X-Factor! It's an era of upheaval that puts Marvel's mutants on the path to some of their darkest days! Both Cyclops and Professor X leave the X-Men, but a new teammate waits in the wings: Magneto?! As Storm steps up and Wolverine faces the new Phoenix, the relentless Nimrod targets the team for annihilation! Meanwhile, the newly minted X-Factor grapples with Jean's miraculous resurrection and shares a fateful first encounter with Apocalypse! Plus: The X-Men and New Mutants enlist in the Asgardian Wars, Nightcrawler goes solo and Longshot debuts! Collecting UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #194-209; X-MEN ANNUAL (1970) #9-10; NEW MUTANTS SPECIAL EDITION #1; NEW MUTANTS ANNUAL #2; NIGHTCRAWLER (1985) #1-4; LONGSHOT #1-6; AVENGERS (1963) #263; FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #286; X-FACTOR (1986) #1-8 and ANNUAL #1; IRON MAN ANNUAL #8; AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #282; and material from MARVEL FANFARE (1982) #33, and CLASSIC X-MEN #8 and #43.

1496 PGS./Rated T …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95973-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-MEN: MUTANT MASSACRE PRELUDE OMNIBUS HC LAYTON COVER [DM ONLY]

1496 PGS./Rated T …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95974-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC MCNIVEN COVER

Written by DAN SLOTT, MARC GUGGENHEIM, BOB GALE, ZEB WELLS, MARK WAID, JOE KELLY,

ROGER STERN, BRIAN REED, MATT FRACTION & STUART MOORE

Penciled by PHIL JIMENEZ, STEVE MCNIVEN, SALVADOR LARROCA, CHRIS BACHALO, BARRY KITSON,

MARCOS MARTIN, MIKE MCKONE, PAULO SIQUEIRA, JOHN ROMITA JR., PAT OLLIFFE, PAOLO RIVERA,

LEE WEEKS, MARCO SANTUCCI, JOE SUITOR & MORE

Covers by STEVE MCNIVEN & PHIL JIMENEZ

The most celebrated era in modern Spider-history, featuring a rotating who's who of comic-book talents! Peter Parker puts the past behind him and sets forth on a status-quo swing shift like no other – with new friends, new foes and some familiar faces – and Peter's life has never been crazier! If major changes at the Daily Bugle and the livestreaming foe Screwball weren't bad enough, the rampage of the furious Freak will have Spidey calling for his Avengers teammates and an all-new adventurer! Plus: "The Other Spider-Man!" Kraven's First Hunt! Norman Osborn as the face of law and order?! The dazzling debut of Jackpot! Spidey meets a president! And more! Collecting FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2007 (SPIDER-MAN), AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1999) #546-583, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL (2008) #1, SECRET INVASION: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1-3, PRESIDENTS' DAY CELEBRATION DIGITAL COMIC, SPIDER-MAN: FEAR ITSELF ONE-SHOT (2009), AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: EXTRA! #2, SPIDER-MAN: SWING SHIFT DIRECTOR'S CUT ONE-SHOT and material from AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: EXTRA! #1.

1272 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95175-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC JIMENEZ COVER [DM ONLY]

1272 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95176-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

DAREDEVIL BY BENDIS & MALEEV OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC MALEEV COVER – NEW PRINTING!

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Penciled by ALEX MALEEV, DAVID MACK,

MANUEL GUTIERREZ, TERRY DODSON & MORE

Covers by ALEX MALEEV & DAVID MACK

ON SALE AUGUST 2024

An epic of ambition, betrayal and comeuppance culminates with the world learning that Daredevil's mask hides a pair of blind eyes! Ambitious gangster Sammy Silke has learned a very dangerous piece of information. As Silke inspires the Kingpin of Crime's lieutenants to rise up against their boss, Matt Murdock's double identity is publicly exposed! Truly off-balance for the first time, Matt must reckon with the consequences and legal ramifications both for himself and those closest to him. But there isn't much time for Daredevil to dwell on his problems as a new love appears on the horizon and two of his deadliest foes vie for control of the unstable New York underworld! Pushed to the breaking point, Daredevil makes a very dangerous decision, and his place in the Marvel Universe is forever changed! Collecting DAREDEVIL (1998) #16-19, #26-50 and #56-60.

848 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95763-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

DAREDEVIL BY BENDIS & MALEEV OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC MACK COVER [NEW PRINTING 2, DM ONLY]

848 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95764-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

DAREDEVIL: SHADOWLAND OMNIBUS HC CASSADAY COVER – NEW PRINTING!

Written by ANDY DIGGLE, ANTHONY JOHNSTON, ZEB WELLS, JOHN LAYMAN, ROB WILLIAMS, DAN SLOTT, GREGG HURWITZ, JASON HENDERSON, FRED VAN LENTE

& JEFF PARKER

Penciled by BILLY TAN, ROBERTO DE LA TORRE, MARCO CHECCHETTO, EMMA RIOS, SEAN CHEN, CLAYTON CRAIN, PAOLO SIQUEIRA, BONG DAZO, WELLINTON ALVES, IVAN RODRIGUEZ, MAHMUD ASRAR, DECLAN SHALVEY & DAVIDE GIANFELICE

Covers by JOHN CASSADAY & BILLY TAN

ON SALE JULY 2024

The Man Without Fear casts his shadow over the Marvel Universe! Daredevil has become the leader of the Hand — but instead of him reforming the ninja clan, are they corrupting him? As Daredevil crosses a shocking line in battle with Bullseye and sets up a stronghold in the midst of Hell's Kitchen, his former friends and allies — including Spider-Man, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Elektra and the Daughters of the Dragon — are determined to stop him. But can they save Daredevil's soul as New York City crumbles under the weight of his new order? Collecting DARK REIGN: THE LIST — DAREDEVIL ONE-SHOT, DAREDEVIL (1998) #501-512, SHADOWLAND #1-5, SHADOWLAND: ELEKTRA, SHADOWLAND: BULLSEYE, SHADOWLAND: GHOST RIDER, SHADOWLAND: SPIDER-MAN, SHADOWLAND: AFTER THE FALL, SHADOWLAND: MOON KNIGHT #1-3, SHADOWLAND: BLOOD ON THE STREETS #1-4, SHADOWLAND: DAUGHTERS OF THE SHADOW #1-3, SHADOWLAND: POWER MAN #1-4, THUNDERBOLTS (1997) #148-149 and DAREDEVIL: REBORN #1-4.

1112 PGS./Parental Advisory …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95778-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

DAREDEVIL: SHADOWLAND OMNIBUS HC TAN COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

1112 PGS./Parental Advisory …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95779-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC DEODATO COVER – NEW PRINTING!

Written by J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI, PETER DAVID, REGINALD HUDLIN & JOE QUESADA

Penciled by MIKE DEODATO JR., MARK BROOKS, RON GARNEY, TYLER KIRKHAM, JOE QUESADA,

MIKE WIERINGO & PAT LEE

Covers by MIKE DEODATO JR., RON GARNEY & JOE QUESADA

J. Michael Straczynski concludes his Amazing run – and everything changes for Spider-Man! First, Spidey gets some new digs – but can he stand living with the New Avengers? In the shocking story line "The Other," the vicious Morlun takes Spider-Man to the brink of death – and beyond! If Peter Parker has any hope of surviving, he has two choices: evolve or die! Then, Civil War erupts – and things really get wild! Spidey in red-and-gold armor! Spidey back in black! And Spidey unmasked in front of the world! But brace yourself for the big finish: As Aunt May lays dying, what would Peter and MJ give for One More Day? Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1999) #515-545, FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN (2005) #1-4 and #24, MARVEL KNIGHTS SPIDER-MAN (2004) #19-22, SENSATIONAL SPIDER-MAN (2006) #41, SPIDER-MAN: THE OTHER SKETCHBOOK, and SPIDER-MAN: ONE MORE DAY SKETCHBOOK.

1136 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95775-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC GARNEY COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

1136 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95776-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC QUESADA COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

1136 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95777-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-FACTOR: THE ORIGINAL X-MEN OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

SIMONSON FIRST ISSUE COVER

Written by ROGER STERN, JOHN BYRNE, BOB LAYTON, LOUISE SIMONSON, JO DUFFY, BOB HARRAS,

TOM DEFALCO, WALTER SIMONSON, AL MILGROM, PETER DAVID, CHRIS CLAREMONT, JIM SHOOTER & MORE

Penciled by JOHN BUSCEMA, JOHN BYRNE, BUTCH GUICE, KEITH POLLARD, MARC SILVESTRI,

TERRY SHOEMAKER, WALTER SIMONSON, DAVID MAZZUCCHELLI, JUNE BRIGMAN, SAL BUSCEMA,

BOB LAYTON, TOM GRINDBERG, PAUL NEARY, RICK LEONARDI, JON BOGDANOVE, TODD MCFARLANE,

AL MILGROM & MORE

Covers by WALTER SIMONSON

When Jean Grey returns from a watery grave, the original X-Men reunite – as X-Factor! But for Marvel Girl, Cyclops, Beast, Angel and Iceman, posing as a mutant-hunting organization gets complicated fast! And things get worse when the ageless villain Apocalypse makes the scene! Then, when X-Factor is drawn into the chaos of the Mutant Massacre, Angel suffers a grievous injury and will be changed forever! As X-Factor rescues young mutants – including Leech, Boom-Boom and Rictor – the Beast undergoes a radical metamorphosis, Iceman battles alongside Thor, tragedy pushes Cyclops to the brink of insanity and a traitor stalks the team from within! Will Apocalypse's Four Horsemen put the final nail in X-Factor's coffin? Collecting AVENGERS (1963) #263, FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #286, X-FACTOR (1986) #1-26 and ANNUAL #1-2, IRON MAN ANNUAL #8, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #282, THOR (1966) #373-374 and #377-378, POWER PACK (1984) #27 and #35, MEPHISTO VS. #2, INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #336-337, SECRET WARS II #5, and material from MARVEL FANFARE (1982) #40 and CLASSIC X-MEN #8 and #43.

1224 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95697-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-FACTOR: THE ORIGINAL X-MEN OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC SIMONSON FALL OF THE MUTANTS COVER [DM ONLY]

1224 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95698-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

STAR WARS LEGENDS: TALES OF THE JEDI OMNIBUS HC

DORMAN HUTT COVER

Written by JOHN OSTRANDER, JAN DUURSEMA, KEVIN J. ANDERSON, TOM VEITCH & JOSHUA ORTEGA

Penciled by JAN DUURSEMA, CHRIS GOSSETT, DARIO CARRASCO JR., JANINE JOHNSTON, JOHN NADEAU, DAVID ROACH, TONY AKINS, ART WETHERELL & DUSTIN WEAVER

Covers by DAVE DORMAN

The origin and early days of the Jedi order! Thousands of years before A New Hope, before lightsabers and hyperspace, a group of beings on a distant planet strive to balance the mysterious Force – until a stranger arrives, and the doors to the galaxy are thrown open! Millennia later, in the wake of the Sith Empire's reign, two Jedi legends emerge: Nomi Sunrider and Ulic Qel-Droma! But when Exar Kun covets the secrets of the Sith, will dark knowledge corrupt both him and Ulic? Only Nomi may have the answer to their fates! As war turns Jedi against Jedi, who will survive – and who will be lost to history? Collecting STAR WARS: DAWN OF THE JEDI – FORCE STORM #1-5, STAR WARS: DAWN OF THE JEDI – PRISONER OF BOGAN #1-5, STAR WARS: DAWN OF THE JEDI – FORCE WAR #1-5, STAR WARS: DAWN OF THE JEDI #0, STAR WARS: TALES OF THE JEDI – THE GOLDEN AGE OF THE SITH #0-5, STAR WARS: TALES OF THE JEDI – THE FALL OF THE SITH EMPIRE #1-5, STAR WARS: TALES OF THE JEDI #1-5, STAR WARS: TALES OF THE JEDI – THE FREEDON NADD UPRISING #1-2, STAR WARS: TALES OF THE JEDI – DARK LORDS OF THE SITH #1-6, STAR WARS: TALES OF THE JEDI – THE SITH WAR #1-6, STAR WARS: TALES OF THE JEDI – REDEMPTION #1-5, and material from STAR WARS TALES #23 and DARK HORSE COMICS #7-9.

1336 PGS./Rated T …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95395-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

STAR WARS LEGENDS: TALES OF THE JEDI OMNIBUS HC DORMAN JEDI COVER [DM ONLY]

1336 PGS./Rated T …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95396-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

AVENGERS BY JASON AARON VOL. 5 HC

Written by JASON AARON, CHRISTOPHER RUOCCHIO & MARK RUSSELL

Penciled by JAVIER GARRÓN, FLAVIANO, CARLOS PACHECO, ED MCGUINNESS, AARON KUDER, STEVE MCNIVEN,

JUAN FRIGERI, GREG LAND, IVAN FIORELLI, KEV WALKER & IBAN COELLO

Cover by ED MCGUINNESS

Earth's Mightiest Heroes face their greatest challenges! First, when She-Hulk is declared a global menace, Russia's champions the Winter Guard are tasked with bringing her to justice! But when Jen Walters enters the Red Room, something terrifying emerges! Then, from outside our reality come the Deathloks, with a dire warning. The Multiversal Masters of Evil are coming – and with both Asgard and Avengers Mountain under assault, powerful new allies must assemble! Welcome to Namor the Sub-Mariner and Jane Foster, A.K.A. Valkyrie! But surely Starbrand is too young to be an Avenger? Meanwhile, what is Nighthawk up to? And when Mephisto's grand plan nears fruition, our time-torn heroes will need help from legendary champions from different eras whose stories have never been told – until now! Collecting AVENGERS (2018) #46-62, AVENGERS 1,000,000 BC #1 and material from FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2021: AVENGERS/HULK.

496 PGS./Rated T+ …$60.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95686-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE DEFENDERS VOL. 9 HC

Written by J.M. DEMATTEIS with MIKE W. BARR

Penciled by DON PERLIN with JERRY BINGHAM & STEVE DITKO

Cover by AL MILGROM

J.M. DeMatteis begins his celebrated tenure with comics' most famous non-team, the Defenders! Along with artist Don Perlin, he'll take Doctor Strange, the Hulk, Nighthawk, Hellcat and the Son of Satan on wild adventures into the occult – and against each other! These weird tales begin with a broken Eternity; evolve to include demons, Dracula and the Devil-Slayer; and culminate in a double-sized issue #100 extravaganza! If the Defenders can't prevail, it'll be hell on Earth – literally! Collectively known as "The Six-Fingered Hand Saga," it's one of the most compelling Defenders adventures of all time. This beautiful hardcover edition also features the first appearance of the Gargoyle, the return of original Defenders the Silver Surfer and the Sub-Mariner, and a tragic turn for Nighthawk! Collecting DEFENDERS (1972) #92-102 and MARVEL TEAM-UP (1972) #101.

312 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95534-2

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE DEFENDERS VOL. 9 HC – VARIANT EDITION VOL. 364 [DM ONLY]

312 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95535-9

Trim size: 7 x 10

SPIDER-BOY VOL. 1 TPB

Written by DAN SLOTT

Penciled by PACO MEDINA & TY TEMPLETON

Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

Get to know the sidekick Spider-Man – and you – never knew he had! Welcome (back?) to the neighborhood, spectacular Spider-Boy! In the blockbuster "End of the Spider-Verse," young Bailey Briggs' existence was restored to a Marvel Universe that had forgotten him. Now the mysteries of his past will be revealed as Spider-Boy leaps into his own adventures! Learn more about Bailey's amazing powers! Meet his rogues' gallery! And discover why he's way better than every other super hero, ever! Featuring: Spider-Boy going toe-to-toe with Taskmaster! Spider-Man getting a lesson in sidekicks from none other than Captain America! The Web-less Wonder meeting Kris Kringle! And Bailey teaming up with the mighty Thor and fellow wall-crawler Miles Morales! But what's the story with Spider-Boy's monstrous secret? Collecting SPIDER-BOY (2023) #1-4 and material from AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #31.

112 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95715-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SPINE-TINGLING SPIDER-MAN TPB

Written by SALADIN AHMED

Penciled by JUAN FERREYRA

Cover by JUAN FERREYRA

The scariest Spider-Man story you've ever read! When a dangerous song takes all of New York City on a haunting journey through their dreams, a sleep-deprived Peter Parker must fight back his fears to face a threat unlike anything he has ever known! Because this time, his "Peter tingle" is a chill right down his spine! And if he can survive his encounter with the Sleep-Stealer – and a fight with the sinister Spidercide – Spider-Man will have to hit the road for the most terrifying ride of his life! Peter soon finds himself in the most frightening haunted house possible – but who took his powers? Who took his friends and family? Who stands the best chance at taking Spider-Man down – permanently? This has to be Mysterio's doing, right? But what if it's not?! Collecting SPINE-TINGLING SPIDER-MAN #0-4.

144 PGS./Parental Advisory …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95420-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CARNAGE VOL. 1 TPB

Written by RAM V, CHRISTOS GAGE & TORUNN GRØNBEKK

Penciled by FRANCESCO MANNA, ZÉ CARLOS & PERE PÉREZ

Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA

Carnage shall inherit the Earth! Every symbiote needs a host. And for Carnage, there has only ever been one host who has made it feel whole. It's time for a reunion. Meanwhile, Flash Thompson has become convinced that a series of increasingly horrifying murders are all connected. As Flash puts the pieces together, get ready for Anti-Venom vs. Carnage – an all-out symbiote slugfest! Plus: While a reborn Cletus Kasady exacts his vengeance on an unsuspecting city, the Carnage symbiote remains adrift among the stars. The symbiote only has a few hurdles left before its glorious ascension to the throne of the King in Black – and the first is named Morlun! Collecting WEB OF CARNAGE #1 and CARNAGE (2023) #1-4.

136 PGS./Parental Advisory …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95501-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DAREDEVIL VOL. 1: HELL BREAKS LOOSE TPB

Written by SALADIN AHMED

Penciled by AARON KUDER & GERMÁN PERALTA

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

Daredevil is born again – all over again! Industry stars Saladin Ahmed and Aaron Kuder have laced up and entered the ring, ready to take Matt Murdock on a knockout of an adventure! But how is he back? Where does his wife, Elektra, fit into all of this? And why is Matt wearing a priest's collar? The Man Without Fear has a new calling as a man of faith, but corruption is tearing apart Hell's Kitchen! Those who have sworn to protect the city have betrayed their oaths, and Matt feels compelled to seek righteous retribution – one billy club to the face at a time! But when Bullseye makes his bloody entrance into Matt's new life and the bodies being to pile up, Daredevil must make an impossible choice between stopping his deadliest enemy and saving the soul of his friend! Collecting DAREDEVIL (2023) #1-5.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94772-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME: X-MEN EXPANSION HC

WRITTEN BY MATT FORBECK

COVER BY FRANCESCO MANNA and JESUS ABURTOV

ON SALE JULY 20204

"To me, my X-Men!" This — the first full-sized sourcebook for the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game — features the X-Men and all their various spin-off teams, greatest allies and most fearsome foes. Written by d616 System co-creator and New York Times-bestseller Matt Forbeck (The Marvel Encyclopedia, Dungeons & Dragons: Endless Quest) and packed with illustrations by Marvel's incredible army of artists, the X-Men Expansion is jammed full of vital information about Marvel's most popular mutants, including new options for creating characters, new Traits, new Tags and new Powers! It also includes new profiles for dozens of characters from X-Force, New Mutants and Marauders, new full-color maps of famous X-Men homes, including the Xavier Institute, Krakoa and Arakko and plenty of plot hooks for an entire campaign. Answer the call and join the X-Men!

256 PGS./ …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94858-0

Trim size: 8-3/8 x 10-7/8

DAREDEVIL: BLACK ARMOR TPB

Written by D.G. CHICHESTER

Penciled by NETHO DIAZ

Cover by Paulo Siqueira

Daredevil is back in black! Acclaimed writer D.G. Chichester returns to Hell's Kitchen for an all-new story set during his landmark 1990s run on the series! And Matt Murdock will need to push his extraordinary senses – and his stylish black-and-red armored costume – beyond their limits if he hopes to even stand a chance against what's coming. Because DD is about to be embroiled in a conflict involving the Hobgoblin, the Kingpin, Spider-Man and a mysterious foe whose powers trump them all! Who is the maestro behind the Machiavellian machinations plaguing Hell's Kitchen? Find out as the Man Without Fear, his friends and foes alike – face a battle for their lives beneath the city's busy streets! Collecting DAREDEVIL: BLACK ARMOR #1-4.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95227-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CONTEST OF CHAOS TPB

Written by STEVE ORLANDO, STEPHANIE PHILLIPS, JASON LOO, ZAC GORMAN, JED MacKAY, KARLA PACHECO, ALYSSA WONG & PAUL ALLOR

Penciled by CARLOS NIETO, ALBERTO FOCHE, DAVID CUTLER, ALAN ROBINSON, CREEES LEE, ROSI KÄMPE, MARIKA CRESTA, SERGIO DÁVILA, ALESSANDRO MIRACOLO, STEFANO LANDINI & ÁLVARO LÓPEZ

Cover by BRYAN HITCH

Agatha Harkness wants a new Darkhold, and she's using Earth's heroes to get it! The Contest of Chaos is on as Spider-Man passes through a portal to a remote, magical city — where Wolverine attacks! Things really heat up when the Human Torch faces off against Ghost Rider, and the atmosphere is electric when Iron Man battles Storm! The hits keep on coming: Moon Knight takes on the powerhouse Taegukgi! Ghost-Spider clashes with White Fox! Captain Marvel confronts Cyclops! And in the ultimate fan-favorite anti-hero showdown, it's Deadpool vs.Venom! But, as more of Agatha's plan is revealed, can even Scarlet Witch and the Avengers put a stop to it? Collecting SCARLET WITCH ANNUAL #1, SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL (2023) #1, IRON MAN ANNUAL (2023) #1, FANTASTIC FOUR ANNUAL (2023) #1, MOON KNIGHT ANNUAL (2023) #1, SPIDER-GWEN ANNUAL (2023) #1, VENOM ANNUAL (2023) #1, X-MEN ANNUAL (2023) #1 and AVENGERS ANNUAL (2023) #1.

256 PGS./Rated T+ …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95503-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS: BATTLEWORLD TPB

Written by TOM DEFALCO

Penciled by PAT OLLIFFE

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Return to Battleworld! Get ready for a new story set during the 1980s classic SECRET WARS! On the Beyonder's patchwork planet, Spider-Man has just donned his new alien black costume. But as Reed Richards and Captain America work on a plan to get the heroes home, Spidey is whisked off into a further escalation of the Secret War – with new friends and foes alike! Falcon, Iceman and Daredevil join Spider-Man and the Human Torch at the mercy of Baron Zemo – but what mischief does the Hobgoblin have in store? Drawing on dangling threads from the original series, this all-new tale provides further insight into the machinations of the Beyonders – and brings some fan-favorite characters from the classic SECRET WARS toy line into the fray! Collecting MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS: BATTLEWORLD #1-4.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95084-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2: GROOTRISE TPB

Written by COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING

Penciled by ALEX LINS & KEV WALKER

Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

The secrets of Grootfall revealed! One year ago, the Guardians were more than a team – they were the galaxy's heroes! But now they're outlaws – guns for hire roaming the frontier in the vain hope of stopping one of their own. How did the Guardians fall, and what changed Groot into the monster he's become? As Emperor Hulkling and Wiccan try to safeguard the Kree/Skrull Empire from the Grootfall, is this the beginning of a new Guardians of the Galaxy? Meanwhile, none have been changed more by this ordeal than Mantis. What fractured her, and what secrets has she been keeping from the team? It's time to deal with the past, and only one thing can help: an Infinity Stone! After the Grootfall, will there be a Grootrise? Collecting GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY (2023) #6-10 and GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY ANNUAL (2024) #1.

144 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95120-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN VOL. 1 TPB

Written by DAN SLOTT

Penciled by MARK BAGLEY, GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, HUMBERTO RAMOS & RYAN STEGMAN

Cover by MARK BAGLEY

The Superior Spider-Man returns — but how?! Ten years after the body-swap story that shocked the world, Dan Slott and Mark Bagley spin a new tale of Otto Octavius, the would-be wall-crawler you love to hate — or hate to love! Once known as the Superior Spider-Man, Doctor Octopus has made a life-changing discovery. But the sins of his past will exact a heavy toll on the present, and one of Peter Parker's closest friends must pay the price! With disaster looming, only one flawed hero can step up and save the day! Well, one flawed hero and his army of expendable Spider-Minions, that is. With his former love Anna Maria's life at stake, Otto Octavius seeks not to just be Superior, but to become the ONLY Spider-Man! Collecting SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN RETURNS #1, SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN (2023) #1-5 and material from AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #31.

176 PGS./Rated T …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95593-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SILVER SURFER REBIRTH: LEGACY TPB

Written by RON MARZ

Penciled by RON LIM

Cover by RON LIM

Ron Marz and Ron Lim ride again! In another untold tale set during their 1990s classic cosmic collaboration on SILVER SURFER, the Sentinel of the Spaceways has taken Genis-Vell, son of the late Kree Captain Mar-Vell, under his wing – but even the Power Cosmic can't replace the love of a lost father! The Surfer knows something that might be able to soothe a broken heart, but is it worth a clash with Adam Warlock and the Infinity Watch? As Genis ends up unstuck in time, all hope lies with…Thanos?! Meanwhile, the Surfer is reunited with a lost love – and his former master Galactus! But can anyone prepare him for a date with the devil? Mephisto has set his evil eyes on an Infinity Gem, and now our heroes must race to uncover his diabolical game! Collecting SILVER SURFER REBIRTH: LEGACY #1-5.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94791-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AVENGERS INC.: ACTION, MYSTERY, ADVENTURE TPB

Written by AL EWING

Penciled by LEONARD KIRK

Cover by DANIEL ACUÑA

The Wasp creates a whole new style of Avenging! Her name is Janet Van Dyne, she's a celebrity, and she's hunting a killer. His name is Victor Shade, he's an enigma – and he just got killed. Together, they're out to solve every mystery in the Marvel Universe, starting with their own! "Victor Shade" was the Vision's cover identity – but whoever this guy is, he's not the Vision. Can Jan and Victor find answers with…the ghost of Avengers Mansion?! Then, when the Wasp receives an invite from Jane Foster, their investigation will take them to Valhalla – to learn how a dead man can die again! Plus: Who is killing off those juggling jerks known as the Death-Throws? Who will form the new Lethal Legion? And which shocking face from Jan's past will be leading them? Collecting AVENGERS INC. #1-5.

128 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95339-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM: THE SILVER AGE TPB

Written by NEIL GAIMAN & MARK BUCKINGHAM with MICK ANGLO

Penciled by MARK BUCKINGHAM with GEORGE PARLETT

Cover by MARK BUCKINGHAM

The wait is over! Decades in the making, Neil Gaiman (Sandman) and Mark Buckingham's (Fables) MIRACLEMAN continues the groundbreaking saga touted as the greatest super-hero story of all time! In THE SILVER AGE, Miracleman has created a utopia on Earth where gods walk among men and men have become gods. But when his long-dead friend Young Miracleman is resurrected, Miracleman finds that not everyone is ready for his brave new world! The story that ensues fractures the Miracleman Family and sends Young Miracleman on a stirring quest to understand this world — and himself. It's a touching exploration of the hero's journey that ranges from the top of the Himalayas to the realm of the towering Black Warpsmiths — and into the secret past of the Miracleman Family! Collecting MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM: THE SILVER AGE #1-7 and material from MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM #1-6.

208 PGS./Mature …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94882-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS VOL. 7 – DARK DROIDS TPB

Written by ETHAN SACKS

Penciled by LAN MEDINA, DAVIDE TINTO,

JETHRO MORALES & PAOLO VILLANELLI

Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

ON SALE APRIL 2024

The end of an era for the Bounty Hunters! In the aftermath of their battle with Inferno Squad, Valance and T'onga are joined by the most dangerous bounty hunters in the galaxy: Khel Tanna! Deathstick! Durge! And…Boba Fett?! The ruthless mercenary in the Mandalorian armor has been marked for death by the Black Sun Syndicate, but this new team has something to say about that! Then, as the saga of the Dark Droids casts a long shadow, Zuckuss, 4-LOM and their fellow bounty hunters face a deadly droid ambush – and a corrupted Valance may be their biggest problem of all! Bitter enemies must become desperate allies, and the last hope for salvation may lie in the unlikeliest of hands! What role has the infamous General Grievous played in the chaos roiling through the galaxy? Collecting STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #35-42.

192 PGS./Rated T …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94802-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA VOL. 7 – DARK DROIDS TPB

Written by ALYSSA WONG

Penciled by MINKYU JUNG & JETHRO MORALES

Cover by ASHLEY WITTER

ON SALE APRIL 2024

Luke Skywalker: friend or foe? Aphra has convinced Luke she can help him find long-lost secrets of the Jedi, setting them on the path to uncover a great and terrible power sealed away long ago. This horrifying, ancient creature resonates with the Force, and it's about to be released! But what are Aphra's real plans for Luke? Then, trapped in a warehouse full of deadly battle droids, our not-so-good Doctor fights for her life! But she's about to come face-to-face with the one enemy she never expected to see again! As the Tagge Fleet burns and the galaxy reels, Doctor Aphra finds herself all alone. But in an ancient ruin on a desolate planet, she may finally uncover the answers that she's been hunting for her entire life! Collecting STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA (2020) #32-40.

200 PGS./Rated T …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94804-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – SHADOWS OF STARLIGHT TPB

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Penciled by IBRAIM ROBERSON, MARIKA CRESTA, JETHRO MORALES & DAVID MESSINA

Cover by PHIL NOTO

Who lived? Who died? Little has been revealed about the year following the fall of Starlight Beacon and the ultimate triumph of the Nihil – until now! The Jedi Council, reeling from its losses, has recalled its Jedi Knights from across the galaxy and instituted its emergency measures. Master Yoda has a plan to save both the Order and the galaxy, but he must touch the dark side to achieve it, and the consequences will be grave indeed. Jedi Knight Bell Zettifar, with his trusty charhound Ember at his side, will battle to rid the galaxy of the villainous Nihil. And fresh from his sweetest triumph, Marchion Ro – ruthless Eye of the Nihil – must face his greatest trials! Plus: What is the Stormwall, and what danger does it pose to the Republic? Collecting STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – SHADOWS OF STARLIGHT #1-4.

112 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95656-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

HULK MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: WHO IS THE RED HULK? TPB

Volume #6 in the Hulk Modern Era Epic Collections

Written by JEPH LOEB

Penciled by ED MCGUINNESS, ARTHUR ADAMS, FRANK CHO & HERB TRIMPE

Cover by ED MCGUINNESS

Red alert! There's a sadistic new red-skinned Hulk in the Marvel Universe, with keen intelligence and a radioactive touch! Who or what is he? And with Marvel's heroes powerless against him, will it take a Hulk to catch a Hulk? It's an explosive battle as the red and green Hulks collide! But even as a pack of wild Wendigos attacks Bruce Banner, She-Hulk recruits a cavalry of super heroines including Valkyrie, Thundra, Ms. Marvel and Storm! Plus: The Defenders reassemble to take down the Red Hulk, but he's got a team of his own! All this and a shock ending that changes the Hulk's life forever! Guest-starring Iron Man, Thor, Moon Knight, Spider-Man, Doc Samson, Rick Jones and Norman Osborn! Collecting HULK (2008) #1-12, KING-SIZE HULK #1, and material from INCREDIBLE HULK (2000) #600 and WOLVERINE (2003) #50.

440 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95647-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AVENGERS WEST COAST EPIC COLLECTION: ULTRON UNBOUND TPB

Volume #7 in the Avengers West Coast Epic Collections

Written by ROY THOMAS, DANN THOMAS, DAVE ROSS, DANNY FINGEROTH & LEN KAMINSKI

Penciled by HERB TRIMPE, DAVE ROSS, M.C. WYMAN, MIKE MANLEY, GENE COLAN & MORE

Cover by DAVE ROSS

The marriage of Ultron! But when the maniacal android meets his adamantium mate, will it be a match made in robot heaven? Or will the so-called "War Toy" Alkhema – with the brain patterns of Mockingbird – reject her would-be husband? As the unhappy couple bicker over the fine details of destroying humanity, the West Coast Avengers are caught in the middle – fighting for their lives! Plus: Spider-Man swings by, and he and Spider-Woman become tangled in a Deathweb! The Whackos and Wolverine are embroiled in a cold war with Russian villains the Bogatyri! Goliath battles Goliath! And as the Pacific Overlords wreak havoc, Jim Rhodes returns to the team as War Machine – and the young hero Darkhawk joins the fun! Collecting AVENGERS WEST COAST #83-95 and ANNUAL #7-8, and material from DARKHAWK ANNUAL #1 and IRON MAN ANNUAL #13.

488 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95644-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CAPTAIN AMERICA EPIC COLLECTION: THE MAN WHO SOLD THE UNITED STATES TPB

Volume #6 in the Captain America Epic Collections

Written by STEVE ENGLEHART & JACK KIRBY with JOHN WARNER, TONY ISABELLA, BILL MANTLO

& MARV WOLFMAN

Penciled by FRANK ROBBINS & JACK KIRBY with SAL BUSCEMA & HERB TRIMPE

Cover by GIL KANE

Steve Rogers has renounced his role as Captain America! While the Falcon fights on, Rogers wrestles with his place in the world – and becomes Nomad, a man without a country! But in his new identity, can he overcome the power of Madame Hydra and the mystical Serpent Crown? And the Red Skull's return forces our hero to make a choice! Then, Cap co-creator Jack Kirby is back – pulling triple duty as writer, artist and editor! This is Kirby unleashed! In an intricate storyline that slowly built toward America's Bicentennial, Kirby's classic "Madbomb" saga featured an aristocratic conspiracy seeking to seize control of the country! Plus: Experience Kirby's BICENTENNIAL BATTLES, an eighty page masterpiece that encompasses American history from the Revolution through the Old West to both World Wars! Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA (1968) #180-200 and MARVEL TREASURY SPECIAL: CAPTAIN AMERICA'S BICENTENNTIAL BATTLES.

512 PGS./Rated T …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95520-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

THUNDERBOLTS EPIC COLLECTION:

WANTED DEAD OR ALIVE TPB

Volume #2 in the Thunderbolts Epic Collections

Written by KURT BUSIEK, KARL KESEL & BARBARA RANDALL KESEL

Penciled by MARK BAGLEY & GEORGE PÉREZ

Cover by MARK BAGLEY

Lightning strikes twice! Baron Zemo's plan has failed, and the Thunderbolts have been exposed as villains in disguise. Worse, they've been kidnapped to the realm of Kosmos. How far will Moonstone go to get them home? Back on Earth, the T-Bolts are pursued by S.H.I.E.L.D. – as well as by Zemo, who's out for blood! Have the Thunderbolts truly reformed? And who will give them a chance to prove it? One surprising figure from the Avengers' ranks just might: Hawkeye the Marksman! But his offer of redemption comes with a high price. Plus: Captain America faces the new Citizen V! Hercules targets Atlas for vengeance! The T-Bolts battle alongside the Avengers! And can the team triumph over the Crimson Cowl's massive new Masters of Evil? Collecting THUNDERBOLTS (1997) #13-25 and #0, CAPTAIN AMERICA & CITIZEN V ANNUAL 1998, and AVENGERS (1998) #12.

432 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95646-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION:

THE NEW REPUBLIC VOL. 1 TPB – NEW PRINTING!

Written by TIMOTHY ZAHN, MICHAEL A. STACKPOLE, STEVE PERRY, JOHN WAGNER, ANDY MANGELS,

IAN EDGINTON, RICH HEDDEN, KILIAN PLUNKETT, LUCAS MARANGON & MORE

Penciled by CARLOS EZQUERRA, RON RANDALL, KILIAN PLUNKETT, JOHN NADEAU, IGOR KORDEY,

CARLOS MEGLIA, RICK LEONARDI, LUCAS MARANGON & MORE

Cover by DUNCAN FEGREDO

When the Empire falls, a New Republic rises! After the events of Return of the Jedi, Emperor Palpatine is dead! Can his faithful Hand, Mara Jade, complete her final assignment while on the run? The human-replica assassin droid Guri is on the hunt for her creator, but will the criminal underworld or the Rebellion's greatest heroes find her first? When rivals clash over the late Jabba the Hutt's criminal empire, the Bloated One makes a surprising appearance! And a mysterious doppelganger is asking for trouble impersonating everyone's favorite bounty hunter – it's Boba Fett vs. Boba Fett! Collecting STAR WARS: MARA JADE – BY THE EMPEROR'S HAND #0-6; STAR WARS: SHADOWS OF THE EMPIRE – EVOLUTION #1-5; STAR WARS: THE JABBA TAPE; STAR WARS: BOBA FETT – TWIN ENGINES OF DESTRUCTION; and material from STAR WARS TALES #1, #3-5, #10, #14-15, #20 and #22.

488 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95784-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-MEN EPIC COLLECTION: FATAL ATTRACTIONS TPB

Volume #23 in the X-Men Epic Collections

Written by SCOTT LOBDELL, FABIAN NICIEZA, LARRY HAMA & HOWARD MACKIE

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA JR., RICHARD BENNETT, JAN DUURSEMA, ANDY KUBERT, ADAM KUBERT, LEE WEEKS, ELIOT R. BROWN & MORE

Cover by ANDY KUBERT

Magneto tears Wolverine's world apart! As the terrifying Legacy virus spreads among mutantkind, the X-Men suffer a truly heartbreaking loss. Then, when the messianic madman Magneto returns, offering mutantkind safe haven aboard his asteroid home, which longtime X-Man will join his Acolytes – and why? Secrets of Magneto's life are finally revealed as the villain's threat to humanity grows – but when the X-Men face him in a final showdown, both Magneto and Professor X will do the unthinkable! Plus: The Upstarts target Forge! A techno-organic threat rises! Gambit takes center stage in a solo tale that sheds new light on the New Orleans Thieves and Assassins Guilds! And peer deep into the inner workings of the X-Mansion! Collecting UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #301-306, X-MEN (1991) #24-25, X-MEN UNLIMITED (1993) #2, WOLVERINE (1988) #75, GAMBIT (1993) #1-4 and X-MEN: SURVIVAL GUIDE TO THE MANSION.

520 PGS./Rated T …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95685-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MS. MARVEL BY SALADIN AHMED TPB

Written by SALADIN AHMED

Penciled by MINKYU JUNG, JOEY VAZQUEZ

& ALEX ARIZMENDI

Cover by EDUARD PETROVICH

ON SALE APRIL 2024

Ms. Marvel is back, and she's magnificent! But there's no such thing as business as usual in Jersey City. Aliens are wreaking havoc in Kamala's corner of the world, and they seem weirdly interested in Ms. Marvel and her family! Even if Kamala saves her hometown, will her life ever be the same? And what's all this business about a "Chosen One"? Kamala gets a new look, but literal corporate zombies derail her road trip with Zoe and Nakia! And when disaster strikes Kamala's family, she and Bruno are drawn closer together than ever before. But will Kamala's duties as Ms. Marvel come between them? Meanwhile, a new hero muscles in on Jersey City. Is the town big enough for Ms. Marvel and Amulet? And what happens when teen heroes are completely outlawed – in Kamala's name?! Collecting MAGNIFICENT MS. MARVEL #1-18.

416 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95349-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE SAGA OF SAM WILSON TPB

Written by RICK REMENDER, RODNEY BARNES,

TOCHI ONYEBUCHI, JACKSON LANZING & COLLIN KELLY

Penciled by CARLOS PACHECO, STUART IMMONEN,

JOSHUA CASSARA, SEBASTIAN CABROL & MATTIA DE IULIS

Cover by SARA PICHELLI

ON SALE MAY 2024

Sam Wilson wields the shield! When Steve Rogers is transformed into an old man, his most trusted ally, Sam, picks up the mantle as the new Captain America! But when Hydra infiltrates society, Sam and his partner, Nomad, are tested to their limits against Steve's rogues' gallery – including Sin and Baron Blood! Then, Sam returns to the guise of the Falcon, taking Patriot under his wing as his protégé. But they're on a collision course with an enemy way out of their weight class: Blackheart, demonic son of Mephisto! And, when Arnim Zola launches a catastrophic attack on New York, Sam and a rejuvenated Steve both suit up as Captain America – one the Symbol of Truth, and the other a Sentinel of Liberty! Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA (2012) #25, ALL-NEW CAPTAIN AMERICA #1-6, FALCON (2017) #1-8 and CAPTAIN AMERICA (2022) #0.

376 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95663-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MINI MARVELS: SPIDEY-SENSE GN-TPB

Written by CHRIS GIARRUSSO, SEAN MCKEEVER & MARC SUMERAK

Penciled by CHRIS GIARRUSSO

Cover by CHRIS GIARRUSSO

All-ages fun featuring the wild and crazy kid counterparts of Marvel's greatest heroes – as illustrated by brilliant cartoonist Chris Giarrusso! Spidey gets the paperboy blues as he risks his life trying to deliver to the Green Goblin's house, struggles to make his fellow heroes pay their bills and faces losing his route to his dreaded rival, Eddie Brock! But just wait until he meets his amazing co-workers, Iceman and Firestar! Plus: Can Wolverine complete a harrowing quest to…buy a new box of cereal? Whose side will you be on when Civil Wards tears apart the Mini Marvel Universe? And what will it take to douse the Human Torch's flame? Featuring the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, the Thunderbolts, Power Pack and more!

112 PGS./Ages 10-14 …$13.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95449-9

Trim size: 6 x 9

LOCKJAW: AVENGERS ASSEMBLE GN-TPB

Written by CHRIS ELIOPOULOS & AUDREY LOEB

Penciled by IG GUARA, COLLEEN COOVER & DARIO BRIZUELA

Cover by KARL KERSCHL

Pet Avengers assemble! And there came a day, a day unlike any other, when Earth's mightiest heroes were…totally unaware of a threat greater than all of them could handle. And on that day, the Inhumans' teleporting dog, Lockjaw, scoured the world to assemble a team of animals to fight the foes no single beast could withstand! Strap on your collar for the adventures of Lockjaw, Throg the Frog of Thunder, Lockheed the dragon, Falcon's bird Redwing, Hairball the bouncing cat, Zabu the saber-tooth tiger and the unbelievable Ms. Lion: the Pet Avengers! But will Devil Dinosaur answer the call to battle? Can the team keep the Infinity Gems away from Thanos? And what happens when Throg discovers a threat to the mythical creatures of the Dream Realm? Collecting LOCKJAW AND THE PET AVENGERS #1-4 and LOCKJAW AND THE PET AVENGERS UNLEASHED #1-4.

200 PGS./Ages 10-14 …$13.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95457-4

Trim size: 6 x 9

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: DAREDEVIL VOL. 3 – UNMASKED GN-TPB ROMERO COVER

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by GENE COLAN

Covers by LEONARDO ROMERO & GENE COLAN

The Man Without Fear's next Mighty Marvel Masterworks is barreling your way with action-packed art by "Gentleman" Gene Colan and sensational stories by Stan "The Man" Lee! And let me tell you, True Believer, these two pull no punches! In these classic tales, Daredevil goes toe-to-toe with the Tri-Man and Gladiator, laughs it up at Leap-Frog, and sticks it to Stilt-Man – before marching through a marathon of the Masked Marauder, Mister Hyde and Cobra! And if all that's not enough for you, we have guest appearances from Spider-Man, Thor and Ka-Zar! And don't forget Matt Murdock's twin brother, Mike Murdock. Wait, what? Twin brother?! Collecting DAREDEVIL (1964) #22-32.

240 PGS./Ages 10-14 …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95428-4

Trim size: 6 x 9

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: DAREDEVIL VOL. 3 – UNMASKED GN-TPB ORIGINAL COVER [DM ONLY]

240 PGS./All Ages …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95427-7

Trim size: 6 x 9

