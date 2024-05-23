Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: august 2024, Solicits

Marvel Comics' Full Solicits & Solicitations For August 2024

Here are the Marvel Comics' Full Solicits and Solicitations For August 2024 now that images have all arrived.

Article Summary Marvel Comics' August 2024 solicitations pack a punch with new series and epic crossovers.

Iconic heroes reunite in Uncanny X-Men #1 as mutantkind faces a world without Professor X.

Wolverine: Revenge #1 by Hickman and Capullo promises a defining tale for Logan's legend.

High-stakes Venom War saga kicks off, pitting Eddie and Dylan Brock in a tense father/son battle.

UNCANNY X-MEN #1

GAIL SIMONE (W) • DAVID MARQUEZ (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY ANDY KUBERT • VARIANT COVER BY STEPHEN SEGOVIA

NEGATIVE SPACE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

VARIANT COVER BY MR GARCIN • VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

WRAPAROUND CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY SCOTT KOBLISH

DISCO DAZZLER VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY JIM LEE

CHARACTER VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

CHARACTER VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

PROFESSOR X…IS GONE!

A core group of essential X-Men rise FROM THE ASHES to face a world without a home – and without Professor X!

All bonds among the mutant community seem to be slipping away, and ROGUE reluctantly finds herself as the hero designated to bring them back together…but a fearless, malignant power is out there hunting mutants, and it has a terrible secret that may destroy what remains of the X-Men!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

WOLVERINE: REVENGE #1 (OF 5)

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • GREG CAPULLO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY JOHN GIANG • VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

VARIANT COVER BY TAKASHI OKAZAKI • VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

SATURDAY MORNING VARIANT COVER BY SEAN GALLOWAY

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA • MOVIE VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

HICKMAN AND CAPULLO JOIN FORCES FOR A WOLVERINE EPIC LIKE NO OTHER!

Greg Capullo makes his grand return to Marvel Comics storytelling as he and Jonathan Hickman pit WOLVERINE against a cadre of foes who will turn his world upside down! He's been beaten! He's been bloodied! And LOGAN only has one thought on his mind: REVENGE! Don't miss this prestige miniseries, set to become one of the defining tales in Wolverine's storied legend!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

WOLVERINE: REVENGE #1 – RED BAND EDITION

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • GREG CAPULLO (A/C)

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG CAPULLO • HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY Leinil Francis Yu

An even bloodier cut of WOLVERINE: REVENGE #1, with exclusive pages and elevated violence you won't see anywhere else! Polybagged for the protection of innocent eyes!

32 PGS./EXPLICIT CONTENT …$5.99

X-FACTOR #1

Mark Russell (W) • Bob quinn (A) • Cover by GREG LAND

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

HAVOK VARIANT COVER BY MARCUS TO

HAVOK VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARCUS TO

DISCO DAZZLER VARIANT COVER BY DAVID LOPEZ

VARIANT COVER BY EMA LUPACCHINO

VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WINDOWSHADES VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

FAME, FORTUNE, MUTANTS!

From the ashes of Krakoa, a new mutant arms race sweeps the globe! International governments are building their own mutant armies. But only America's X-Factor has the most powerful, most patriotic, most marketable mutant heroes to stem the tide and make the world safe for democracy! Join Angel, Havok, Frenzy, Feral, Pyro and more as they go from one death-defying mission to another. Who will die? Who will fall in love? Who will be the first to sell out? Like, comment and subscribe to find out!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-MEN #2

JED MACKAY (W) • RYAN STEGMAN (A/C)

MAGIK VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

MAGIK VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

DISCO DAZZLER VARIANT COVER BY OLIVIER VATINE • VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

MARVEL MULTIVERSE RPG VARIANT COVER BY RUAIRÍ COLEMAN

INVASION!

The X-Men fly to the rescue of a mutant in crisis in San Francisco. The problem? Alien invaders seem to have a similar idea. Six X-Men vs. an invading alien fleet? Sounds about right. PLUS: THE CONCLUSION OF DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE: WEAPON X-TRACTION!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-MEN #3

JED MACKAY (W) • RYAN STEGMAN (A/C)

ROGUE VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

ROGUE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND • VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR

SCOTT SUMMERS VS. THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!

How did the X-Men come to possess their HQ, the Factory, and how difficult a position does that put them in? As Cyclops meets the implacable Agent Lundqvist, the X-Men come to find that their new home may not be as secure as they had thought…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AVENGERS #17

JED MACKAY (W) • VALERIO SCHITI (A) • Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

VARIANT COVER BY SAM DE LA ROSA • HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

STORM VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

STORM VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

DISCO DAZZLER VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE WEAPON X-TRACTION VARIANT COVER BY CAFU

STORM JOINS THE AVENGERS!

• New arc starts here! Superstar artist Valerio Schiti (G.O.D.S.) takes the helm as series artist!

• In the aftermath of Blood Hunt and Fall of the House of X, where does that leave the Avengers?

• The team's roster won't be the only thing shaken up when a deadly threat sets its vengeful sights on Earth!

PLUS: PART 6 OF DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE: WEAPON X-TRACTION!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-FORCE #2

GEOFFREY THORNE (W) • MARCUS TO (A) • Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

RACHEL SUMMERS VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN

RACHEL SUMMERS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN

VARIANT COVER BY TODD HARRIS • VARIANT COVER BY ALAN QUAH

DISCO DAZZLER VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE WEAPON X-TRACTION VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

MARVEL MULTIVERSE RPG VARIANT COVER BY RUAIRÍ COLEMAN

WARFARE IN WAKANDA!

FORGE leads X-FORCE in their new, custom BLACKBIRD to the next world fracture in WAKANDA. But as the ground literally changes under their feet, the team will have to stop…the BLACK PANTHER?! That can't be right, can it?! And what secret is bubbling under the surface that just might tear the X-Force team asunder? The new X-FORCE ongoing hits its stride in this issue – don't miss jumping on early!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

NYX #2

COLLIN KELLY AND JACKSON LANZING (W) • FRANCESCO MORTARINO (A)

Cover by SARA PICHELLI • WOLVERINE VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

WOLVERINE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

VARIANT COVER BY MARIA WOLF

FROM THE SHADOWS COMES WOLVERINE!

• Every day, mutants are being stolen off the streets of Manhattan – unprotected and forgotten by the human world. Now a war-worn WOLVERINE will descend into NYC's criminal underworld to bring them back into the light.

• Who is the mysterious mutant fixer known only as LOCAL? Can Laura stand alone against the dangerous forces working to control the future of New York's mutants? What reality-bending threat waits in the night, already ten steps ahead?

• The shadows of NYX are calling. What secrets will you find lurking in that neon darkness?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

PHOENIX #2

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • ALESSANDRO MIRACOLO (A) • Cover by YASMINE PUTRI

VARIANT COVER BY TRAN NGUYEN • PHOENIX VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

PHOENIX VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

VARIANT COVER BY NICOLETTA BALDARI

• JEAN GREY is dedicated to protecting innocents in deep space! Yes, space is vaster than imagination, greater and darker than the mind can comprehend – and yet, not big enough to stop family from dropping by without warning…

• But that's how it goes when your father-in-law is CORSAIR of the STARJAMMERS! Leaving the pirate life behind, he's got the inside line on huge news, and PHOENIX is the only one who can act to save untold lives – that is, if she can believe he's telling the truth…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DEADPOOL TEAM-UP #1 (OF 5)

ROB LIEFELD (W) • ROB LIEFELD (A/C) • Foil Variant Cover by ROB LIEFELD

VARIANT COVER BY ROB LIEFELD

VARIANT COVER BY AMANDA CONNER

VARIANT COVER BY JONAS SCHARF

BLANK AND MOVIE VARIANT COVERS ALSO AVAILABLE

WOLVERINE! CRYSTAR! MAJOR X! GHOST-SPIDER! HULK! ROB LIEFELD RETURNS TO DEADPOOL WITH THE ULTIMATE TEAM-UP BOOK!

When you need some hired hands, DEADPOOL is your man! But when the Merc with a Mouth needs assistance, he's got friends (and frenemies) from across the Marvel Universe!

Rob Liefeld weaves an epic tale bringing Wade Wilson together with MAJOR X, CRYSTAR, GHOST-SPIDER, WOLVERINE and the INCREDIBLE HULK for the first time, as the return of a LOST MARVEL COMICS CHARACTER necessitates the ultimate team-up mission!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

DEADPOOL #5

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • ANDREA DI VITO (A) • Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

VARIANT COVER BY YASMINE PUTRI • DISCO DAZZLER VARIANT COVER BY ANNIE WU

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • MOVIE VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

Deadpool is in Death Grip's clutches and not in a fun way. This mad mystic martial artist will stop at nothing to find the limits of Deadpool's healing factor. At what point will the Merc's mouth stop growing back? And has Deadpool been a good enough father that his daughters will try to save him?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

WOLVERINE: DEEP CUT #2 (OF 4)

CHRIS CLAREMONT (W) • EDGAR SALAZAR (A) • Cover by PHILIP TAN

Variant Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI • Variant Cover by Mike McKone

LOGAN VS. THE MARAUDERS!

• WOLVERINE got the scent from SABRETOOTH's attack last issue, and it's led him back to some old enemies: THE MARAUDERS!

• But if LOGAN can survive against RIPTIDE, VERTIGO, SCRAMBLER, BLOCKBUSTER, PRISM and the rest, he will have to face a darker SECRET that will cut them all to the bone!

• At last – Chris Claremont reveals Wolverine's never-before-told mission before UNCANNY X-MEN #251 in this all-new series!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

UNCANNY X-MEN #266 FACSIMILE EDITION – NEW PRINTING!

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT

Penciled by MICHAEL COLLINS

Cover by ANDY KUBERT

Introducing the X-Man known as Gambit! The ragin' Cajun makes his debonair debut in a thrilling chapter from the legendary Chris Claremont's record-breaking UNCANNY X-MEN run! In her attempt to steal back some precious paintings, a young Storm falls into the clutches of the wicked Shadow King! But a mysterious and charismatic mutant thief comes to her aid while pulling the same heist. But can he be trusted? And working together, will Storm and Gambit manage to escape? Plus: the machinations of Nanny and Orphan Maker! And Mystique has a date with destiny! It's one of the all-time-great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #266.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

PREDATOR VS. BLACK PANTHER #1 (OF 4)

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • CHRIS ALLEN (A) • Cover by KEN LASHLEY

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG • VARIANT COVER BY EDWIN GALMON

VARIANT COVER BY PHILIP TAN • VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS ALLEN

BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

WAKANDA…IS PREY?

You saw the Marvel Universe's most tenacious mutant go up against one of the greatest killing machines in history in PREDATOR VS. WOLVERINE – and survive. Now the planet Earth lives on in Predator lore…a planet full of the most exhilarating prey they could imagine! And the strongest weapons in the Multiverse are in their sights. When a young Predator with something to prove comes for Wakanda's vibranium, the Black Panther faces an enemy whose resources rival those of his great nation. Who will prove stronger? Benjamin Percy teams up with Stormbreaker artist Chris Allen to pit king against king in a bloody new series!

40 PGS./Rated PARENTAL ADVISORY …$5.99

ULTRAMAN X AVENGERS #1 (OF 4)

KYLE HIGGINS AND MAT GROOM (W) • FRANCESCO MANNA (A) • Cover by DIKE RUAN

VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MANNA • VARIANT COVER BY E.J. SU

VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA

THE GREATEST HERO OF JAPAN AND EARTH'S MIGHTIEST HEROES

JOIN FORCES FOR AN EPIC ADVENTURE!

Spider-Man has disappeared from New York, an intergalactic invader has arrived on Ultraman's doorstep and the Kaiju of Earth are acting even more mysteriously than usual. This can only mean one thing: It's time for Ultraman to meet the Avengers!

But what cosmic threat is great enough to require a team-up of Marvel's mightiest champions and Japan's greatest hero? Find out as Shin meets Sam, Spacium Ray meets Repulsor Ray and "THWIP!" meets "SHUWATCH!" – in the epic crossover event: ULTRAMAN x AVENGERS!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

VENOM WAR #1 (OF 5)

AL EWING (W) • IBAN COELLO (A/C)

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEON

NEGATIVE SPACE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

TEAM DYLAN CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY PHILIP TAN

TEAM EDDIE CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY PHILIP TAN

VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH

VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO • VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

LAST VENOM STANDING!

The Venom Symbiote has bonded with both Eddie Brock and his son Dylan at different points. Now both Brocks are going head-to-head, determined to be the one, true Venom! Father versus son in a showdown of showdowns that threatens to tear the world asunder! From heavyweight talent champions Al Ewing and Iban Coello comes a Battle for the 'Biote like you've never seen!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99



VENOM WAR: VENOMOUS #1 (OF 3)

ERICA SCHULTZ (W) • LUCIANO VECCHIO (A) • Cover by LEIRIX

BLACK WIDOW VARIANT COVERBY DERRICK CHEW

BLACK WIDOW VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

THE VENOMOUS BLACK WIDOW!

Black Widow and her newly trained symbiote are jumping into the Venom War and picking a side! Fresh off their new understanding from the BLACK WIDOW: VENOMOUS one-shot, Widow starts looking into horrific experiments Alchemax has been running based on their symbiote program…but she isn't the only one! Natasha's old teammate from her Secret Avengers days, now known as Agent Anti-Venom, is also on the case!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM WAR: ZOMBIOTES #1 (OF 3)

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • JUAN JOSE RYP (A)

COVER BY JUAN FERREYRA

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI

VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS CAMPANA

DEAD OR ALIVE? OR BOTH?

As the two Venoms face off, a darker strain of symbiote has slithered across New York City…one that can reanimate the dead and turn the living into an engine of mindless hunger with just one bite! That's right – zombie symbiotes making symbiote zombies! And you thought they liked eating brains before!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM WAR: CARNAGE #1 (OF 3)

Torunn Grønbekk (W) • PERE PÉREZ (A) • Cover by KEN LASHLEY

VARIANT COVER BY Salvador Larroca

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA

You can't have a war without CARNAGE!

As Dylan and Meridius rally their troops, Carnage has plans of his own. Could they involve the new deadly-to-symbiotes weapon he discovered in CARNAGE #8? And whose side will he ultimately be on? Writer Torunn Grønbekk and artist PERE PÉREZZ bring you a new series that's just as blood soaked as you would hope!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM WAR: SPIDER-MAN #1 (OF 4)

COLLIN KELLY AND JACKSON LANZING (W) • GREG LAND (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY ANAND RAMCHERON

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY MARTIN MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

THE SPIDER-MAN IN BLACK!

Eddie Brock wants the symbiote, Dylan Brock wants the symbiote…but they're forgetting about the first host to ever wear the black…PETER PARKER! That's right – Spider-Man is back in black again, and this time, he's liking how it fits him! Maybe the winner of the Venom War could be the OG!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

VENOM #36

Torunn Grønbekk (W) • CAFU (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY JOHN GIANG

DISCO DAZZLER VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VENOM WAR RAGES ON!

As Eddie and Dylan Brock's father/son war breaks out, ANOTHER Dylan Brock is on a mission to make sure things go the way they're supposed to. And he's an OLDER Dylan Brock. That's right – OLD MAN VENOM is jumping through time to guarantee the correct victor in the Venom War – starting with a jaunt that takes him right into Spider-Man's history!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOMVERSE: REBORN #3 (OF 4)

GERRY DUGGAN, STEVE FOXE, RYAN NORTH & AL EWING (W)

KEI ZAMA, MATTHEW WAITE, DANILO S. BEYRUTH & MORE (A)

Cover by TONY DANIEL • CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • SYMBIOTE VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

SYMBIOTE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

A VENOM FOR EVERY UNIVERSE!

Our journey of Venomous beings across the Multiverse continues with darkness, light and everything in between! First up, Gerry Duggan brings us the tragic tale of Venom's biggest fan! Then Ryan North & Matthew Waite bring us a surprising tail of Venom Rex! Next up is the reveal of the all-new symbiote who fights Spider-Verse breakout star, Web-Weaver, from Steve Foxe & Kei Zama! And it's all wrapped up in a special black suit spun by Al Ewing & Danilo S. Beyruth!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

BLOOD HUNTERS #1 (OF 5)

ERICA SCHULTZ (W) • ROBERT GILL (A) • Cover by EMA LUPACCHINO

VARIANT COVER BY ERICA D'URSO • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

DAGGER VARIANT COVER BY AKA • DAGGER VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY AKA

DAGGER! ELSA BLOODSTONE! WHITE WIDOW! HALLOWS' EVE!

Marvel's newest team takes to the streets to clean up the aftermath of BLOOD HUNT – namely, hunting down the remaining vampires who threaten to spill innocent blood! Including the deadly super-vamps of the BLOODCOVEN! But when MILES MORALES, A.K.A. SPIDER-MAN, gets caught in the crosshairs…need we say it?! THERE WILL BE BLOOD! Don't miss the beginning of an epic new adventure!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT RED BAND #1

JASON LOO (W) • SERGIO DÁVILA (A) • Cover by E.M. GIST

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY Marcos Martin

VARIANT COVER BY JEFF DEKAL

DISCO DAZZLER VARIANT COVER BY JEREMY WILSON

SATURDAY MORNING VARIANT COVER BY SEAN GALLOWAY

VARIANT COVER BY Rahzzah • VARIANT COVER BY Sergio Davila

FULL MOON RISE – WEREWOLF KILL!

Jack Russell has been trying to live a simple life – but in the deadly and dramatic wake of the BLOOD HUNT, his life is about to be turned upside down in ways he never imagined! With new enemies hoping to extract a (literal) pound of flesh and Jack unsure if he can be trusted around old allies and a lost love, the original WEREWOLF BY NIGHT is in for the fight of his life…and he's in it alone! POLYBAGGED FOR YOUR PROTECTION!

40 PGS./EXPLICIT CONTENT …$4.99 [POLYBAGGED]

SPIDER-SOCIETY #1 (of 4)

ALEX SEGURA (W) • TBA (A) • Cover by PETE WOODS

SPIDER-GWEN VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

SPIDER-GWEN VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

WINDOWSHADES VARIANT COVER BY NICOLETTA BALDARI

VARIANT COVER BY TONY DANIEL • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

every Spider-Character you love!

(and some you haven't met yet!)

May the first meeting of the Spider-Society commence! That's right, every Spider-Character you love (and some you haven't met yet) all show up in the same room for the most crazy meeting the Multiverse has ever seen. That's right, every Spider-Person will be in the same room for the most crazy meeting the Multiverse has ever seen! Don't miss the start of this incredible new miniseries!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

SPIDER-MAN: BLACK SUIT & BLOOD #1 (OF 4)

J.M. DeMatteis, J. Michael Straczynski, Dustin Nguyen & More (W)

Dustin Nguyen, ELENA CASAGRANDE, SUmit Kumar & More! (A)

COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND • VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VARIANT COVER BY MR GARCIN • VARIANT COVER BY RON FRENZ

BLACK BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

"THE RUMORS ARE TRUE!"

An all-star lineup of writers and artists assemble to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Spider-Man's iconic black costume, "black, white & blood" style! J.M. DeMatteis returns to the pages of "Kraven's Last Hunt" to tell a never-before-seen tale of Spidey's past! J. Michael Straczynski rips Peter Parker's (and the symbiote's) heart out! And Dustin Nguyen's stunning take on the wall-crawler will bring Spidey to uncharted heights against the backdrop of Dustin's groundbreaking visual style!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

SOMETHING NEW FOR THE YOUNGEST OF MARVEL COMIC READERS!

SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS #1

IT'S SPIDEY TIME!

WRITTEN BY Steve Behling

Swing into adventure with Spidey, Ghost-Spider, and Spin as they team up with heroic friends and face-off against Green Goblin, Doc Ock, and more! This new monthly comic features easy-to-read stories starring Peter, Gwen, and Miles from SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS: MY FIRST COMIC READER, perfect for young Spidey fans of all ages. Readers will also love testing their super smarts and skills with loads of fun bonus activities!

ALL AGES … $3.99

*Retailers: please inquire regarding pricing

CHASM: CURSE OF KAINE #1 (OF 4)

STEVE FOXE (W) • ANDREA BROCCARDO (A) • Cover by Leinil FRANCIS Yu

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY Leinil FRANCIS Yu • VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE

VARIANT COVER BY MARTIN COCCOLO

BATTLE OF THE CLONES!

• Kaine Parker is on a mission to track down his fellow clone Ben Reilly.

• But has becoming Chasm made Ben beyond saving? Or is there an even more menacing presence pulling his strings?

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

SPIDER-MAN: REIGN II #2 (of 5)

Kaare Andrews (W) • Kaare Andrews (A/C) • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANREWS

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

Old Man Peter returns to the past!

• Can he save the future and, more importantly, Mary Jane?

• Not if MILES MORALES has anything to say about it.

• You don't want to miss the latest chapter of the most notorious Spidey story ever told!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

IRON FIST 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1

CHRIS CLAREMONT, ALYSSA WONG, JUSTINA IRELAND, FRANK TIERI & JASON LOO (W)

LAN MEDINA, VON RANDAL, ELENA CASAGRANDE, TY TEMPLETON & WHILCE PORTACIO (A)

Cover by ALAN DAVIS • VARIANT COVER BY KEVIN EASTMAN

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID AJA • HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY HOWARD CHAYKIN

CELEBRATING FIFTY YEARS OF THE IMMORTAL PROTECTOR OF K'UN-LUN!

• The LEGACY OF THE IRON FIST is a long-lived legend spanning centuries…all the way back to the year 10,000,000 B.C.E.!

• IN THIS ISSUE: Chris Claremont and Lan Medina bring you a classic tale featuring…WOLVERINE?!

• Alyssa Wong and Von Randal bring you a current tale of today's IRON FIST, LIN LIE! PLUS: Justina Ireland and Elena Casagrande's EMERGENCY CALL, featuring THE DAUGHTERS OF THE DRAGON! And Frank Tieri and Ty Templeton make the call to HEROES FOR HIRE!

• BUT THAT'S NOT ALL! The future of Danny Rand rests in the hands of JASON LOO and WHILCE PORTACIO… You won't want to miss it!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #7

BRYAN HILL (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY JUAN FERREYRA • VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR

"WAR OF THE KINGDOMS" STARTS HERE!

• While T'Challa has sought to grow his power, so too have the forces of Moon Knight…

• And with access to a unique new resource, Ra and Khonshu are stronger than ever!

• How will Wakanda stand in its resistance against the kings of the Upper and Lower Kingdoms?

• And is T'Challa prepared to bear the consequences of tapping into such dangerous wells of power?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATES #3

DENIZ CAMP (W) • JUAN FRIGERI (A) • Cover by DIKE RUAN

ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

VARIANT COVER BY JUANN CABAL • VARIANT COVER BY EMA LUPACCHINO

INTRODUCING…THE SHE-HULK!

• The Ultimates search for a means of destroying the Maker's most powerful pawn, the Hulk!

• And in the process they uncover an army of Hulks hidden away from the world…

• …with She-Hulk at the helm!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE X-MEN #6

PEACH MOMOKO (W) • PEACH MOMOKO (A/C)

ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY MEGHAN HETRICK

VARIANT COVER BY STEPHANIE HANS • VARIANT COVER BY TRADD MOORE

THE ACTION-PACKED FINALE OF THE FIRST ARC!

• Armor, Maystorm and the rest of the team hunt down the mysterious shadow!

• But is this group of scrappy teens prepared to face true darkness?

• And don't miss the reveal of the final member of the group on the last page!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #8

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY LEE GARBETT • VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

KINGPIN'S SINISTER SIX!

• Kingpin gathers a team to deal with his masked-vigilante problem…

• But a group of super villains isn't the only challenge Spider-Man will face!

• Meanwhile, Green Goblin joins forces with…Doc Ock?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DAREDEVIL: WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR #2 (of 4)

ERICA SCHULTZ (W) • MICHAEL DOWLING (A) • COVER BY David Yardin

VARIANT COVER BY YASMINE PUTRI • VARIANT COVER BY Gerardo Zaffino

DAREDEVIL VS. THE PUNISHER!

Spiraling out of the chaos of the main DAREDEVIL series, Elektra has learned a horrifying truth. Though whispered about in shadows and dive bars, her worst suspicions have been confirmed: A dangerous and violent new PUNISHER has been born in the Marvel Universe – and Daredevil is dead in his sights!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

NAMOR #2 (of 8)

JASON AARON (W) • ALEX LINS & PAUL DAVIDSON (A)

Cover by ALEXANDER LOZANO • VARIANT COVER BY P. CRAIG RUSSELL

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK

THE WAR OF THE SEVEN KINGS RAGES!

Barbarian hordes have gathered on the sunless plains of Attumacht Deep, 28,000 feet below the waves. They howl with bloodlust, ready to scour every inch of ocean to find the most hated traitor in all the seas. But that won't be necessary now. Here comes Namor, the Sub-Mariner, fallen king of Atlantis…to swim the Crimson Swim.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

WOLVERINE ANNUAL #1

EZRA CLAYTAN DANIELS (W) • YILDIRAY ÇINAR & SARA PICHELLI • Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

INFINITY WATCH VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MCKONE • VARIANT COVER BY JEREMY WILSON

"INFINITY WATCH" PART FIVE!

WOLVERINE vs. INFINITY WATCH, and the whole world hangs in the balance! Logan's efforts to rescue a community from destruction are upended when the new Infinity Watch crashes into town! The claws come out to protect the innocents, but can even adamantium withstand the raw power of the INFINITY STONES? The best there is must summon the best he's got to survive! PLUS: Derek Landy and Sara Pichelli bring NICK FURY's investigation to a head as he closes in on the Death Stone bearer!

32 PGS./ one-shot/Rated T+ …$4.99

INCREDIBLE HULK ANNUAL #1

DEREK LANDY (W) • GEOFF SHAW & SARA PICHELLI (A) • Cover by Salvador Larroca

Infinity Watch Variant Cover by Mike McKone

Design Variant Cover by R.B. Silva • Variant Cover by GEOFF SHAW

"INFINITY WATCH" PART SIX!

The Mad Titan THANOS carves a path of destruction to his next doomed target – the current bearer of the MIND STONE! But there's a very big, very green and very, very, VERY angry Hulk standing in Thanos' way. Introducing the master of the Mind Stone – WORLDMIND!

32 PGS./ one-shot/Rated T …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #55

ZEB WELLS (W) • EMILIO LAISO (A) • Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

DISNEY WHAT IF? VARIANT COVER BY Donald Soffritti

BLACK AND WHITE DISNEY WHAT IF? VARIANT COVER BY Donald Soffritti

DISCO DAZZLER VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

VARIANT COVER BY MICHAEL CHO

• The last arc nearly killed Spider-Man (others weren't so lucky).

• Peter hopes to take a breath but gets a new challenge to face in this, the 949th legacy issue of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN!

• This is the last domino to fall as we head into our next big centennial!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #56/LGY #950

ZEB WELL & MORE! (W) • JOHN ROMITA JR. & MORE! (A) • COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.

VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALBOS

DISCO DAZZLER VARIANT COVER BY JOËLLE JONES • VARIANT COVER BY RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

TOMBSTONE RETURNS IN A SPECIAL OVERSIZED LEGACY #950!

• The newst Kingpin of Crime will show his power to the other gangs of New York City by publicly killing Spider-Man.

• And of course the easiest way to get to Spidey is to kidnap…PETER PARKER?!

• On top of our oversized main adventure, this issue includes some new instant classic stories!

64 PGS./Rated T …$7.99

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #1

CODY ZIGLAR, CURTIS BAXTER & MORE! (W) • David BALDEÓN & More! (A)

Cover by Federico Vicentini • Variant Cover by DIKE RUAN

¡Vamos a San Juan!

Miles Morales and the fam are headed on a family vacation to San Juan, Puerto Rico! But his mom, Rio, has relatives Miles has never met – relatives with secrets that could turn Spidey's world upside down!

40 pages/ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$4.99

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #23

Cody Ziglar (W) • Federico Vicentini (A/C)

Disco Dazzler Variant Cover by KAREN S. DARBOE • Variant Cover by DOALY

THE VULTURE – OUT FOR BLOOD!

MILES MORALES is SPIDER-MAN, complete with all of the uncanny abilities of a spider! Super-strength. Wall-crawling. Unquenchable thirst for blood?! While the VULTURE swoops in on Brooklyn, Miles' vampiric curse and thirst for blood grows stronger every second! He must find a cure. His mom, his dad, his sister – no one is safe. But…is he still one of the good guys? Can the heroes of NYC still trust a Spider-Man who must feed on the living?!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #4

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • PAOLO VILLANELLI (A) • Cover by MARK BROOKS

VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYUNG LEE • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYUNG LEE

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

A FRESH START?

Artist Paolo Villanelli (BLack Widow & Hawkeye) reunites with writer Stephanie Phillips as Gwen faces off with a classic 616 villain! Faces will come off. Literally. Plus, JESSICA JONES gives Gwen a chance at a fresh start!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIDER-BOY #10

DAN SLOTT (W) • NATHAN STOCKMAN & PACO MEDINA (A) • Cover by PACO MEDINA

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY C.F. VILLA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SPIDER-BOY meets the SPIDER-WARRIORS!

Be careful, because each and every one of them is powered by spider-blood. Spider-blood? Yes, radioactive spider-blood! Guest-starring the SPIDER-SOCIETY. And featuring an event that will forever change how Spider-Man and Spider-Boy relate to each other – a major status quo change that will have massive repercussions for the two of them.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

VENOM: SEPARATION ANXIETY #4 (OF 5)

DAVID MICHELINIE (W)

GERARDO SANDOVAL (A)

Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA

RHINO'S REARING FOR A REMATCH!

EDDIE BROCK IS VENOM! Or he was. With every passing second. that becomes less true as THE PURPLE MAN'S hold over Eddie's symbiote partner grows…and Eddie's bond weakens. Venom risks everything on one final stand to put the Purple Man down for good – only Brock didn't figure on THE RHINO'S return!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIDER-WOMAN #10

STEVE FOXE (W) • Ig Guara (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Last issue's shocking revelations lead to a brutal fight that will push Spider-Woman and the Assembly to their limits! Hydra stole Jess' son. What can she take from them? And who among the Assembly will survive to begin a NEW life as CHAMPIONS?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MEN #6

GREG WEISMAN (W) • HUMBERTO RAMOS (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY Jerome Opeña

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY ELIZABETH TORQUE

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY NIC KLEIN

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE WEAPON X-TRACTION VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY

• The noose tied by Arcade, Mentallo and their mysterious benefactor tightens on our two Spider-Men!

• Things already looked bleak, and when you meet the newest Spider-Villain who makes their debut this issue?

• Well, we may have to turn our title from Spider-Men to Spider-Man.

PLUS: PART 7 OF DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE: WEAPON X-TRACTION!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #259 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by TOM DEFALCO

Penciled by RON FRENZ

Cover by RON FRENZ

VARIANT COVER BY SAM DE LA ROSA

Continuing a Facsimile celebration of the early days of Spider-Man's black costume, which he has now discovered is really an alien symbiote intending to bond with him forever! With a little help from the Fantastic Four, Peter Parker has been separated from the suit and is now back in the ol' red-and-blues as he hunts for the Hobgoblin. But it's out of costume where the real revelations await: Mary Jane Watson has known Peter's dual identity for years, and now it's time for her to share her own secrets with him! Meanwhile, Reed Richards continues to study the symbiote – which may be more intelligent than even he realizes! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1984) #259.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS #8 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by JIM SHOOTER

Penciled by BOB LAYTON

Cover by BOB LAYTON

VARIANT COVER BY W. SCOTT FORBES

FOIL VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

Marvel's monthly celebration of the finest super-hero crossover of them all continues with Battleworld about to be consumed by Galactus! Spider-Man is back in action and learning all the fresh tricks at his disposal courtesy of his new black costume — but his excitement might be short-lived as the assembled heroes, reunited with the X-Men, must mount an assault on the World-Eater with everything at stake! But is stopping Galactus even the right thing to do? Reed Richards isn't certain — and if he doesn't know what to do, what chance does anyone else have? It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS #8.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

GIANT-SIZE THOR #1

AL EWING (W) • BRIAN LEVEL (A) • Cover by BRYAN HITCH

DEADLY FOES VARIANT COVER BY DAVE BARDIN

VARIANT COVER BY WALTER SIMONSON

A GIANT-SIZE THOR SPECTACULAR – GUEST-STARRING HERCULES!

• Thor All-Father and Hercules, God of Heroes, had joined forces many times, as fast friends and fierce rivals…but never before like this.

• For in the farthest reaches of space, the Deific Duo faced the greatest and most terrifying war machine ever created…and it bore the Thunderer's face. This is the story…of the GIANT-SIZE THOR!

• ALSO: Reprinting Bob Harras and Jackson Guice's THOR #365 – a Thor and Hercules tale told by the only real authority on such things: Hercules himself!

48 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$6.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #23

RYAN NORTH (W) • CARLOS GÓMEZ (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY ALEXANDER LOZANO

DISCO DAZZLER VARIANT COVER BY BENJAMIN SU

• The world is recovering from Blood Hunt, and Johnny and Sue take Jo and Nicki to NYC for a bit of a break…

• …but when a cosmic incident from outer space threatens forty percent of the planet, the whole team is forced to meet in New York and get to the bottom of what's really going on!

• The Fantastic Four will need teamwork, cleverness and an old vehicle dug out of storage to save the world…plus some super-science!

• And that's before the aliens show up!

• Johnny Storm gets in over his head in this Johnny-narrated issue!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #24

RYAN NORTH (W) • CARLOS GÓMEZ (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY TOM REILLY • STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• Earth is being invaded by subatomic particles from the other side of the universe – but what terrible secret do they hold inside?

• As Mr. Fantastic discovers the horrifying truth, he finds out something worse: There're some things in the universe that even he and his family's powers can't stop!

• And when everyone in the Baxter Building is close to being overwhelmed, a voyage to the end of time and space may well be Mr. Fantastic's only option!

• Voyage from the subatomic to the intergalactic in this Reed-narrated issue!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

INCREDIBLE HULK #15

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • DANNY EARLS (A) • COVER BY NIC KLEIN

VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS

DISCO DAZZLER VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

THE ORIGIN OF EVIL!

As Eldest's plans draw Hulk ever nearer to Las Vegas, she remembers a time thousands of years ago. The terrible empire she ruled then…until her fateful encounter with the first Hulk, ENKIDU, brought it all to ruin, making them enemies forever! Don't miss the ORIGIN OF ELDEST as the two-part story "Lament for a Fallen Crown" starts here!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

INCREDIBLE HULK #16

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • DANNY EARLS (A) • COVER BY NIC KLEIN

DISCO DAZZLER VARIANT COVER BY EDWIN GALMON • VARIANT COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA

THE FIRST HULK VS. ELDEST!

In the conclusion of "Lament for a Fallen Crown," the first Hulk, ENKIDU, brings Eldest's empire of monsters crashing down! But he's met his match in ELDEST, the first and most powerful of Earth's ancient demigods. Can Eldest use Enkidu's flesh to finally open the Mother of Horrors' Divine Prison…or will the power of the GREEN DOOR be too much even for her? Eldest's plans and the story of Enkidu are laid bare in this shocking conclusion!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT #8

JED MACKAY (W) • Devmalya Pramanik (A) • Cover by DAVIDE PARATORE

VARIANT COVER BY ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

DISCO DAZZLER VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

THE END OF THE MIDNIGHT MISSION?

Joined once again by guest artist Devmalya Prevalik, Jed MacKay continues his senses-shattering saga starring MOON KNIGHT! Still reeling from the revelations of the last two issues, the members of the Midnight Mission find themselves once more asked to do the impossible! BUT CAN THEY?! Or, like Marc Spector, will their luck finally run out?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

PHASES OF THE MOON KNIGHT #1 (OF 4)

BENJAMIN PERCY & ERICA SCHULTZ (W) • ROD REIS & MANUEL GARCÍA (A)

Cover by Mateus Manhanini • MOON KNIGHT VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

MOON KNIGHT VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY STEPHANIE HANS • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

ILLUMINATING LOST LUNAR LORE!

• Though he is among the most recent, Marc Spector is far from the first FIST OF KHONSHU! The true history and depth of the legacy of the Moon Knight has been shrouded in the mystery of antiquity…UNTIL NOW!

• Featuring an awesome assembly of creators from across the industry, PHASES OF THE MOON KNIGHT begins with a story of the Moon Knight you know as he enacts his unique and violent vision of justice!

• PLUS! An all-new Moon Knight from the Marvel Universe's ancient past: the Moon Knight of the Old Crusades! Forged in the crucible of a holy war, what long-forgotten secrets of the Marvel Universe are waiting to be discovered in his saga?!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

SCARLET WITCH #3

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • RUSSELL DAUTERMAN & JACOPO CAMAGNI (A)

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN • VARIANT COVER BY BELÉN ORTEGA

VARIANT COVER BY Joëlle JONES • DISCO DAZZLER VARIANT COVER BY JESSICA FONG

LORE RETURNS!

Scarlet Witch's fight to reach the land of the living puts her face-to-face with her necromantic multiversal counterpart! Lore won't stop until her death at Wanda's hands is avenged – but another one of Wanda's nemeses may hold the key to her survival!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MARVEL 85TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL

RYAN NORTH, ALAN DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER PRIEST, IMAN VELLANI, SABIR PIRZADA, STEVE SKROCE & MORE (W) • ALAN DAVIS, STEVE SKROCE, JOSH CASSARA, STEPHEN BYRNE, KAKU YUJI, & CARLO PAGULAYAN (A)

COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS • WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO

MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS VARIANT COVER BY TBA

STORMBREAKERS JAM VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

CELEBRATE MARVEL'S 85TH ANNIVERSARY!

In the far future of the 85th Century, the exploits of the heroes of the Marvel Age are the stuff of legend, half remembered but still celebrated! Come with us now on a tour of the greatest museum in all the cosmos, in which the few surviving relics of those bygone days have been assembled. Each piece tells a unique story – about the Contest of Champions and how it wrought an end to the Age of Heroes, about the greatest triumph of Ms. Marvel and the final, secret exploit of Excalibur! And more! Marvel's greatest storytellers gather to commemorate the whole of Marvel history in a once-in-a-lifetime celebration!

72 PGS./ONE-SHOT?Rated T+ …$7.99

DOCTOR STRANGE #18

Jed MacKay (W) • Pasqual Ferry (A) • Cover by Alex Ross

VARIANT COVER BY Lee Garbett • DISCO DAZZLER VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• The BLOOD HUNT is over, but Doctor Strange's world has changed.

• What comes next for the master of the mystic arts?

• Is it really time to say goodbye?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IMMORTAL THOR #14

AL EWING (W) • JAN BAZALDUA (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

DISCO DAZZLER VARIANT COVER BY LEE GARBETT • VARIANT COVER BY JESSICA FONG

VARIANT COVER BY WALTER SIMONSON

ALL-FATHER VERSUS SKYFATHER IN A 775th ISSUE CLASH OF TITANS!

• Thor and Hercules were trapped in a realm of endless night…where Nyx and her children were at their full power.

• But there was a greater danger caged in this dark realm – Zeus, King of the Greek Gods! And when twin thunders met, could either survive?

• This is the story of the IMMORTAL THOR…and the second test of three.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA #12

J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI (W) • JESÚS SAIZ (A) • Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

VARIANT COVER BY FELIPE MASSAFERA

DISCO DAZZLER VARIANT COVER BY ELIZABETH TORQUE

Death has come to Earth – and intends to take humanity off the playing field. Captain America has assembled the change agents who can save everyone, but is it too little, too late?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DAREDEVIL #12

SALADIN AHMED (W) • AARON KUDER (A) • Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

DISCO DAZZLER VARIANT COVER BY SCOTT GODLEWSKI • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

BULLSEYE!

After the pulse-pounding frenzy that started in DAREDEVIL #8, Matt Murdock and Elektra Natchios are surrounded by their deadliest foes! The vow Elektra and Matt have taken as DAREDEVIL will face its greatest challenge yet, as they must protect not only themselves but also all of Hell's Kitchen from BULLSEYE'S dastardly designs!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

HELLVERINE #4 (OF 4)

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • JULIUS OHTA (A)

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

VARIANT COVER BY RAHZZAH

HELLVERINE VS. WOLVERINE!

BAGRA-GHUL has come for LOGAN's soul, but when the heat is on, who will survive – the HELLVERINE or the WOLVERINE?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory…$3.99

GET FURY #4 (OF 6)

GARTH ENNIS (W) • JACEN BURROWS (A) Cover by DAVE JOHNSON

• Frank Castle begins the suicide mission to rescue Nick Fury.

• But if you know Frank Castle, he's not usually the one who ends up dead in an impossible situation.

• The C.I.A., however, don't quite understand Castle's capabilities and employ drastic measures to ensure that Castle and Fury don't leave Hanoi alive.

32 PGS./Explicit Content…$3.99

GHOST RIDER: FINAL VENGEANCE #6

Benjamin Percy (W) • Danny Kim (A) • Cover by JUAN FERREYRA

• Johnny Blaze closes in on the Hood as his empire crumbles!

• What deal is the new Ghost Rider willing to make to hold on to his power?

• And what lengths will he go to in order to remain the hero of his story?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: AHSOKA #2

Rodney Barnes (W) • GEORGES JEANTY (A) • Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

VARIANT COVER BY ERICA D'URSO

VARIANT COVER BY YELLOWFLY

VARIANT COVER BY KAREN S. DARBOE

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

CONCEPT ART VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

TOIL AND TROUBLE!

AHSOKA and GENERAL HERA SYNDULLA travel to NEW REPUBLIC shipyards and make an unexpected discovery. The adaptation of the hit Disney+ series continues!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: INQUISITORS #2 (OF 4)

Rodney Barnes (W) • RAMON ROSANAS (A) • Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

THE PHANTOM MENACE 25TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

VARIANT COVER BY JEREMY WILSON

DARTH VADER SENDS FIFTH BROTHER ON A MISSION TO KILL A JEDI LEGEND!

• The EMPEROR has had most of the JEDI exterminated after the events of ORDER 66! Some have escaped!

• THE INQUISITORS are charged with hunting the survivors down.

• But there is one, a knight named TENSU RUN, who is on DARTH VADER'S most-wanted list!

• Who is Tensu Run, and what threat does he pose to the DARK LORD?

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99



STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #49

GREG PAK (W) • RAFFAELE IENCO (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

THE PHANTOM MENACE 25TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

VARIANT COVER BY KAEL NGU

VARIANT COVER BY DIKE RUAN

"IMPERIAL SCHISM" NEARS

ITS THRILLING CLIMAX!

• LUKE SKYWALKER faces the full might of the SCHISM IMPERIAL!

• SLY MOORE makes the biggest choice of her life!

• The M.A.R. Corps gains the upper hand!

• And DARTH VADER confronts the consequences of his ruthless quest for unlimited power!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS #49

CHARLES SOULE (W) • JETHRO MORALES (A)

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

THE PHANTOM MENACE 25TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER

BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

DIRE CIRCUMSTANCES FOR

LEIA AND THE REBEL ALLIANCE!

• The last remnants of ALDERAAN have come under threat from an old enemy!

• LUKE SKYWALKER and LEIA ORGANA could save these few survivors of the destroyed planet, but the Princess of Alderaan must choose between her people…and the REBEL ALLIANCE itself!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #10 [PHASE III]

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • JIM TOWE (A) • COVER BY PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR

JEDI LOST AND JEDI FOUND!

• The team-shattering FINALE of the current blistering run!

• A choice given, and a decision made…with terrifying consequences.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

MICRONAUTS: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC MICHAEL GOLDEN COVER

Written by BILL MANTLO & PETER B. GILLIS

Penciled by BUTCH GUICE & KELLEY JONES with ROD WHIGHAM & HOWARD BENDER

Covers by MICHAEL GOLDEN, ARTHUR ADAMS & KELLEY JONES

Marvel concludes the first-ever reprinting of the Micronauts!

As Bill Mantlo reaches the end of his groundbreaking creative run, he pulls out all the stops! The Micronauts must once again wage war with Baron Karza, though this time there may be no winning for the people of Homeworld. In the aftermath, Peter B. Gillis and Kelley Jones take the reins and lead our heroes on a new voyage of exploration throughout the Microverse! It's a bold era of sci-fi adventure as Commander Rann and his crew encounter new civilizations and new allies Solitaire and Scion and uncover the secrets of the Makers. But it all must end where it began as the Micronauts face the ultimate sacrifice! Collecting MICRONAUTS #55-59 and MICRONAUTS: THE NEW VOYAGES #1-20.

712 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95725-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

NEW AVENGERS OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC DAVID FINCH COVER –NEW PRINTING!

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS with WARREN ELLIS

Penciled by DAVID FINCH, STEVE MCNIVEN, FRANK CHO, MIKE DEODATO JR., HOWARD CHAYKIN, LEINIL FRANCIS YU, OLIVIER COIPEL, PASQUAL FERRY, JIM CHEUNG, ALEX MALEEV, DAN JURGENS, RICK MAYS, MARC SILVESTRI & MORE

Covers by DAVID FINCH & JOE QUESADA

ON SALE JANUARY 2025

The blockbuster comics that transformed NEW MUTANTS into X-FORCE!

When the Avengers are disassembled by an insane Scarlet Witch, a new and decidedly different team rises to take their place — including Spider-Man, Wolverine and Luke Cage! These New Avengers face down a prison break, the secrets of the Sentry, the menace of the multipowered Collective and more — and even find time to celebrate the marriage of one of their own. But when a terrible tragedy kicks off a superhuman Civil War, will the newly created team be irrevocably shattered? Collecting AVENGERS (1998) #500-503, AVENGERS FINALE #1, NEW AVENGERS (2004) #1-31 and ANNUAL (2006) #1, NEW AVENGERS MOST WANTED FILES #1, NEW AVENGERS GUEST STARRING THE FANTASTIC FOUR #1, GIANT-SIZE SPIDER-WOMAN #1, NEW AVENGERS: ILLUMINATI (2006) #1, CIVIL WAR: THE CONFESSION and CIVIL WAR: THE INITIATIVE.

1208 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95914-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

NEW AVENGERS OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC JOE QUESADA COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]]

1208 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95915-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-FORCE OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC ROB LIEFELD FIRST ISSUE COVER – NEW PRINTING!

Written by ROB LIEFELD, FABIAN NICIEZA, TODD MCFARLANE & MORE

Penciled by ROB LIEFELD, GUANG YAP, MARK BAGLEY, TOM RANEY, TERRY SHOEMAKER, MIKE MIGNOLA, MARK PACELLA, GREG CAPULLO, TODD MCFARLANE, JOHN ROMITA JR. & MORE

Covers by ROB LIEFELD

ON SALE APRIL 2024

The blockbuster comics that transformed NEW MUTANTS into X-FORCE!

Beset from all sides by a growing roster of vicious foes, the New Mutants and their mysterious mentor, Cable, have no choice but to transform into a proactive, butt-kicking, take-no-prisoners mutant strike team! But can their new X-Force survive head-on clashes with Deadpool, the Morlocks, Proteus, Stryfe and his Mutant Liberation Front, the Juggernaut, the new Brotherhood of Evil Mutants and…S.H.I.E.L.D.? And what secrets are Cable and Domino hiding? It's high-stakes adventure with all-out action, in-your-face attitude and enormous guns! Nineties nostalgia at its finest – guest starring Spider-Man, the New Warriors, X-Factor and more! Collecting NEW MUTANTS (1983) #98-100 and ANNUAL (1984) #7, X-MEN ANNUAL (1970) #15, X-FACTOR ANNUAL #6, X-FORCE (1991) #1-15, SPIDER-MAN (1990) #16, CABLE: BLOOD AND METAL #1-2 and material from NEW WARRIORS ANNUAL #1 and X-FORCE ANNUAL (1992) #1.

848 PGS./Parental Advisory …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95912-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-FORCE OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC ROB LIEFELD PIN-UP COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

848 PGS./Parental Advisory …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95913-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

DAREDEVIL BY CHIP ZDARSKY OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

RAFAEL DE LATORRE COVER

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY, JIM ZUB, RODNEY BARNES, ANN NOCENTI & JASON LOO

Penciled by MIKE HAWTHORNE, MARCO CHECCHETTO, STEFANO LANDINI, FRANCESCO MOBILI,

MANUEL GARCÍA, RAFAEL DE LATORRE, LUCIANO VECCHIO, GUILLERMO SANNA, LYNNE YOSHII & MORE

Covers by RAFAEL DE LATORRE & MARCO CHECCHETTO

The epic climax of Chip Zdarsky's saga of Matt Murdock and Elektra!

The Angel of Death has come to Hell's Kitchen. As a series of grisly murders tests Elektra's mettle – and her commitment to her new role as Daredevil – the city spirals into a state of panic. Because this killer can be in more than one place at a time! Meanwhile, Matt Murdock faces challenges behind bars – and New York Mayor Wilson Fisk brings his full criminal and political power to bear on the super heroes who call NYC home! But in the wake of the Kingpin's ultimate power play, it's a new era for New York – and both the Man and Woman Without Fear! Their dark path will put them on a collision course with the rest of the Marvel Universe – and Matt's journey will have an unbelievable destination! Collecting DAREDEVIL (2019) #31-36, DAREDEVIL: WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR #1-3, DEVIL'S REIGN #1-6, DEVIL'S REIGN OMEGA #1 and DAREDEVIL (2022) #1-14.

768 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95626-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

DAREDEVIL BY CHIP ZDARSKY OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC MARCO CHECCHETTO COVER [DM ONLY]

768 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95627-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL: THE END OMNIBUS HC JIM STARLIN COVER

Written by PETER DAVID, JIM STARLIN, PAUL JENKINS, CHRIS CLAREMONT, ALAN DAVIS, BOB LAYTON,

DAVID MICHELINIE, ERIK LARSEN, KELLY THOMPSON, JOE KELLY, LEAH WILLIAMS, SALADIN AHMED & ADAM WARREN

Penciled by DALE KEOWN, JIM STARLIN, CLAUDIO CASTELLINI, SEAN CHEN, ALAN DAVIS, BERNARD CHANG,

ERIK LARSEN, CARMEN CARNERO, MIKE HAWTHORNE, FILIPE ANDRADE, DAMION SCOTT & JEFFREY CRUZ

Covers by JIM STARLIN & CLAUDIO CASTELLINI

All-star creators imagine the final chapters for Marvel's greatest heroes!

Part of every story is the end! And in these shocking sagas, witness the last days of all your favorite characters – including Captain America, Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Hulk, Wolverine, Deadpool, Miles Morales and Venom! The X-Men get a suitably epic, star-spanning climax – but things get really cosmic as the entire Marvel Universe meets its end! Collecting INCREDIBLE HULK: THE END, MARVEL UNIVERSE: THE END #1-6, WOLVERINE: THE END #1-6, X-MEN: THE END BOOK ONE #1-6, X-MEN: THE END BOOK TWO #1-6, X-MEN: THE END BOOK THREE #1-6, FANTASTIC FOUR: THE END #1-6, IRON MAN: THE END, CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE END, CAPTAIN MARVEL: THE END, DEADPOOL: THE END, DOCTOR STRANGE: THE END, MILES MORALES: THE END and VENOM: THE END.

1168 PGS./Parental Advisory …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95966-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL: THE END OMNIBUS HC CLAUDIO CASTELLINI COVER [DM ONLY]

1168 PGS./Parental Advisory …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95967-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SECRET WARS BY JONATHAN HICKMAN OMNIBUS HC ALEX ROSS REED RICHARDS COVER

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Penciled by STEFANO CASELLI, MIKE DEODATO JR., MIKE MAYHEW, KEV WALKER, VALERIO SCHITI,

SZYMON KUDRANSKI, DALIBOR TALAJIC, PAUL RENAUD, ESAD RIBIC & MORE

Covers by ALEX ROSS & JIM CHEUNG

Visionary writer Jonathan Hickman's Marvel Universe magnum opus!

For Earth's Mightiest Heroes, it's all been building to this. One by one, the realities of the Multiverse have collided and been destroyed, leaving theirs as one of the last dimensions standing. Now the Final Incursion is here – and neither the Avengers nor the Illuminati will be able to prevent time running out on the Marvel Universe! And when the end comes, all that's left of the Multiverse is a single, patchwork planet where the survivors from the different realities that form it all bend their knee to its master: Doctor Doom! What strange creatures inhabit this Battleworld? Which familiar faces will return? And what happens when the planet's various domains go to war? The victors of the Secret Wars will determine what comes next! Collecting AVENGERS (2012) #35-44, NEW AVENGERS (2013) #24-33, SECRET WARS (2015) #1-9 and material from FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2015 (SECRET WARS) #0.

872 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95977-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SECRET WARS BY JONATHAN HICKMAN OMNIBUS HC ALEX ROSS ISSUE ZERO COVER [DM ONLY]

872 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96026-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SECRET WARS BY JONATHAN HICKMAN OMNIBUS HC JIM CHEUNG COVER [DM ONLY]

872 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95978-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL STUDIOS' DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE:

THE ART OF THE MOVIE SLIPCASE

Written by JESS HAROLD

After some professional disappointments and an ongoing midlife crisis, Wade Wilson now sells used cars. He's completely hung up his boots until his family, friends, and whole world are threatened. With everyone he loves at risk, DP teams up with a reluctant Wolverine to fight for their survival and ultimately, their legacy. Continuing their popular ART OF series of tie-in books, Marvel Studios presents another blockbuster achievement! This deluxe volume includes a slipcase, exclusive lithographs, and other extras, and features concept artwork and in-depth interviews with the creative team, providing insider details about the making of the highly anticipated film.

224 PGS./All Ages …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95872-5

Trim size: 11-5/16 x 9-3/8

STAR WARS LEGENDS: THE EMPIRE OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC KEN KELLY COVER

Written by JIM WOODRING, JASON HALL, JOHN WAGNER, JOHN OSTRANDER, W. HADEN BLACKMAN,

TOM TAYLOR, SCOTT ALLIE & MORE

Penciled by ART WETHERELL, DAVIDÉ FABBRI, IAN GIBSON, JOHN NADEAU, STÉPHANE ROUX,

STÉPHANE CRÉTY, BRIAN CHING, BONG DAZO, WAYNE NICHOLS, OMAR FRANCIA, MANUEL SILVA,

CHRIS SCALF, RYAN BENJAMIN & MORE

Covers by KEN KELLY & CHRIS SCALF

The greatest villains of the original Star Wars trilogy!

Darth Vader and Boba Fett: enemies and allies! The Empire rules the galaxy, but Vader schemes for even greater power – and strikes a deal with the deadly bounty hunter that will have unexpected consequences for them both! But Boba Fett is more than a means to an end: Whether becoming an enemy of the Empire, being framed for murder or dealing with sins of his past, every mission will be dealt with – on his own terms! Plus: Meet Starkiller, Vader's secret apprentice! Young Leia Organa joins her father in the formation of a rebellion! And crime lord Jabba the Hutt deals with bartering, backstabbing, betrayal…and Han Solo! Collecting STAR WARS: JABBA THE HUTT – THE GAAR SUPPOON HIT, STAR WARS: JABBA THE HUTT – THE HUNGER OF PRINCESS NAMPI, STAR WARS: JABBA THE HUTT – THE DYNASTY TRAP, STAR WARS: JABBA THE HUTT – BETRAYAL, FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2012: STAR WARS, STAR WARS: BOBA FETT – ENEMY OF THE EMPIRE #1-4, STAR WARS: AGENT OF THE EMPIRE – IRON ECLIPSE #1-5, STAR WARS: AGENT OF THE EMPIRE – HARD TARGETS #1-5, STAR WARS: THE FORCE UNLEASHED, STAR WARS: THE FORCE UNLEASHED II, STAR WARS: BLOOD TIES #1-4, STAR WARS: BLOOD TIES – BOBA FETT IS DEAD #1-4 and STAR WARS: EMPIRE #1-4 – and material from STAR WARS TALES (1999) #7, #11, #15-16 and #18-20 and A DECADE OF DARK HORSE #2.

1056 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95979-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

STAR WARS LEGENDS: THE EMPIRE OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC CHRIS SCALF COVER [DM ONLY]

1056 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95980-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: MARVEL TEAM-UP VOL. 8 HC

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT with BILL KUNKEL & STEVEN GRANT

Penciled by SAL BUSCEMA with JOHN BYRNE, DON PERLIN, MIKE VOSBURG, ALAN KUPPERBERG,

BOB MCLEOD, GENE COLAN, RICH BUCKLER & MICHAEL NETZER

Cover by RICH BUCKLER

It doesn't get better than Spider-Man and a cast of colorful co-stars from across the Marvel Universe!

Hey there, Spider-Man fan, we're glad to have you back for another swing around the web with MARVEL TEAM-UP! This Masterworks volume delivers more exciting Spider-Man action as brought to you by Chris Claremont, the man who made X-MEN an international hit, and Sal Buscema, the master visual storyteller with over one hundred issues of Spidey under his pencil! Together they craft a four-part thriller that unites Marvel's action-and-espionage icons the Black Widow, Nick Fury and Shang-Chi. Then Spidey goes occult with Clea, the Devil's Daughter and a werewolf Doctor Strange! Also featuring adventures with the Guardians of the Galaxy, the Black Panther and the FF's Invisible Girl and a rare early appearance of the X-Men's Nightcrawler! Collecting MARVEL TEAM-UP (1972) #78, #80-90 and ANNUAL (1976) #2.

296 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95557-1

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: MARVEL TEAM-UP VOL. 8 HC – VARIANT EDITION VOL. 371 [DM ONLY]

296 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95558-8

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE MIGHTY THOR VOL. 23 HC

Written by WALTER SIMONSON with ALAN ZELENETZ

Penciled by WALTER SIMONSON with BOB BUDIANSKY & CHARLES VESS

Cover by WALTER SIMONSON

Walter Simonson begins his character-redefining THOR run!

"DOOM!" With that iconic effect, Walter Simonson shattered all expectations. As both writer and artist, his THOR was nothing short of a revelation – one that has been held up next to Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's as the greatest of all time. Simonson's stories instantly establish cosmic stakes and a mastery of the series' characters. As his epic unfolds, he introduces Beta Ray Bill – a hero so bold and true that he can lift Mjolnir – and Malekith, a villain so cunning that he could unleash the Casket of Ancient Winters…and worse! And so the Marvel Masterworks are very proud to begin their presentation of Walter Simonson's MIGHTY THOR, painstakingly restored from his original art and matching the coloring of the original comics! Collecting THOR (1966) #337-348 and ANNUAL (1966) #12 and material from MARVEL FANFARE (1982) #13.

368 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95555-7

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE MIGHTY THOR VOL. 23 HC – VARIANT EDITION VOL. 370 [DM ONLY]

368 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95556-4

Trim size: 7 x 10

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: WWIII TPB

Written by JOE KELLY

Penciled by ADAM KUBERT

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

The best there is…and the worst there is!

They're the most intensely mismatched team-up in comics and pop culture — reunited for an all-new edge-of-your-seat adventure! Yes, Wade Wilson and Logan are at the ends of the Earth — and at each other's throats! The mysterious Delta believes in change. Change is good. But as he sets his sights on Deadpool and Wolverine finds himself caught up in the plot, is the third time really the charm…or the curse? Get ready for WWIII to erupt on the scene with the wildest pairing in comics! They're caught in a snowy wasteland with no hope of survival — except each other! If they can fight off the enhanced forces of those who watch, only one battle remains: Logan vs. Wade Wilson! And it can only end…in death! You'll have to read it to believe it! Collecting DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: WWIII #1-3.

112 PGS./Parental Advisory …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95347-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER VOL. 1: PEACE AND WAR TPB

Written by BRYAN HILL

Penciled by STEFANO CASELLI & CARLOS NIETO

Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

A new vision of the Black Panther and Wakanda!

In the wake of ULTIMATE INVASION, Khonshu and Ra — the force known together as Moon Knight — are seeking to expand their brutal control of the continent of Africa. In response, the lone bulwark against them, the isolated nation of Wakanda, will send forth its champion…its king…the Black Panther! And after Moon Knight's forces attack the stronghold of Wakanda, T'Challa can no longer resist Shuri and the Dora Milaje's calls to action! Grieving and enraged, the Panther demands to know who has been leaking information about Wakanda to their enemy — and the source shocks him to his core. Plus: A prophecy about T'Challa threatens to upend the war and all of Wakandan life! And everything changes when a pair of freedom fighters enters the fray: Ultimate Killmonger and Ultimate Storm! Collecting ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #1-6.

144 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95730-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MEN VOL. 1: ARACHNOBATICS TPB

Written by GREG WEISMAN

Penciled by HUMBERTO RAMOS

Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

Marvel's wall-crawling superstars come together in their first-ever ongoing team-up series!

That's right — it's two web-slingers for the price of one! Peter Parker and Miles Morales have decided to start hanging out on the regular! Together, this duo is better than amazing, sensational, superior — they are spectacular! But their weekly meetup at the Empire State University Coffee Bean will be derailed by the monstrous machinations of the Jackal — and maybe even by romance! Miles and Peter share a double date you never expected — with Kamala "Ms. Marvel" Khan and…Gwen Stacy?! But when the world comes crashing down around them, are you ready for Peter vs. Miles, no holds barred? You won't believe what Spidey legends Greg Weisman (the Spectacular Spider-Man animated series) and Humberto Ramos (AMAZING SPIDER-MAN) are spinning! Collecting SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MEN #1-5 and material from WEB OF SPIDER-MAN (2024) #1.

136 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95595-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SHE-HULK BY RAINBOW ROWELL VOL. 5: ALL IN TPB

Written by RAINBOW ROWELL

Penciled by IG GUARA & ANDRÉS GENOLET

Cover by JEN BARTEL

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2024

The newest It Couple in comics, She-Hulk and Jack of Hearts, were supposed to be enjoying a romantic getaway in space – but now Jennifer is fighting for her life on a space station orbiting the sun! The intergalactic crime lord Drapurg is looking for payback after She-Hulk thwarted his attempts to destroy Manhattan – and if that weren't bad enough, someone is also out for emotional revenge as well. But is it aimed at Jen or Jack?! Your heart is not ready for this one! First the action will have it pounding in your chest, then the climax will break it! She-Hulk and Jack of Hearts have seen their love blossom over the last two years of storytelling, but do they have a future? Collecting SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK (2023) #6-10.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95712-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-FORCE BY BENJAMIN PERCY VOL. 9 TPB

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Penciled by DANIEL PICCIOTTO & ROBERT GILL

Cover by DANIEL ACUÑA

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2024

The final battle between X-Force and the Beast!

In the aftermath of shocking revelations about Colossus and the Beast, X-Force must regroup. Before they tackle their next mission, they marshal their forces at a remote new base. But if the harsh arctic environment doesn't do them in, Orchis just might! Then, at long last, X-Force takes their fight straight to Henry McCoy – and he will answer for his many crimes! In a simpler time, the bounding Beast used to partner up with his fellow Avenger Wonder Man! But after Hank's frightening fall from grace, is there any chance these two can still see eye to eye? In a last desperate attempt to take down the Beast, X-Force will witness the return of…the Beast?! As the team confronts Hank with their secret weapon, brace yourself for the final reckoning! Collecting

X-FORCE (2020) #47-50.

112 PGS./Parental Advisory …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95474-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SCARLET WITCH BY STEVE ORLANDO VOL. 3: SCARLET WITCH & QUICKSILVER TPB

Written by STEVE ORLANDO with STAN LEE

Penciled by LORENZO TAMMETTA with JACK KIRBY

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

Celebrating the 60th anniversary of Marvel's super-powered siblings, the Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver!

Wanda and Pietro Maximoff have been mighty heroes, Avengers and sometimes even villains. But above all, they are twins who will look out for each other no matter what. So when Wanda receives a letter from their recently deceased father figure, Magneto, that she knows would upset Pietro, she burns the letter before her brother can read it. She may have the best intentions, but you know where that leads – and her fateful decision will drive the Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver apart at the worst possible time. Because a new threat heralded by the Wizard – with a horrifying eldritch upgrade – is coming for their heads, and it will cost them their lives if they can't find a way to repair their damaged bond! Can even these powerful siblings withstand the Wizard's Frightful Four Hundred?! Collecting SCARLET WITCH & QUICKSILVER #1-4 and X-MEN (1963) #4.

128 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95746-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

NIGHT THRASHER: REMIX TPB

Written by J. HOLTHAM

Penciled by NELSON DÁNIEL

Cover by ALAN QUAH

ON SALE OCTOBER 2024

Nineties sensation Night Thrasher – breakout star of the New Warriors – headlines his first series in thirty years!

It's time to thrash the night! Dwayne Taylor's days as the skateboarding super hero Night Thrasher are long over. But when the death of a loved one draws him back to New York City, Dwayne finds the past difficult to outrun – especially when Silhouette, his ex-girlfriend and former New Warriors teammate, seeks his help against a new criminal called the O.G.! As the reunited pair sees their relationship heat up, Dwayne is betrayed by one of his oldest and closest allies – and takes on a new look for a new era. But the mystery of the O.G.'s true identity – and what's to come – will change Night Thrasher's legacy forever! And it may end up destroying the very people he seeks to protect! Collecting NIGHT THRASHER (2024) #1-4.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95752-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DEAD X-MEN TPB

Written by STEVE FOXE

Penciled by VINCENZO CARRATÙ, BERNARD CHANG,

JONAS SCHARF, PETER NGUYEN, GUILLERMO SANNA,

LYNNE YOSHII, JAVIER PIÑA & DAVID BALDEÓN

Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2024

The most surprising team of X-Men ever assembled!

Death was only the beginning! When the world turned against Krakoa, these five mutants lost their lives – but their mission as X-Men is just getting started. To preserve Xavier's dream, they must accomplish the impossible – or die again trying! But who are the Dead X-Men?! And who has recruited them? As they leap across time and space in a last-ditch effort to prevent catastrophe, it turns out they're not the only ones breaking through the fabric of reality! As this fearless five go places no one has gone before, a cloaked figure stalks them from the shadows – and nothing will survive if she reaches her goal! Collecting DEAD X-MEN #1-4.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95743-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT: UNHOLY ALLIANCE TPB

Written by DEREK LANDY, JED MACKAY, AL EWING, DANNY LORE, REBECCA ROANHORSE,

CHRISTIAN COOPER, CHRIS CONDON, ADAM WARREN, STEVE ORLANDO, CAVAN SCOTT,

DECLAN SHALVEY & SARAH GAILEY

Penciled by FRAN GALÁN, FEDERICO SABBATINI, RAMÓN F. BACHS, KAREN S. DARBOE, GEOFF SHAW,

IBRAHIM MOUSTAFA, ADAM WARREN, PAUL DAVIDSON, PAUL AZACETA, DEVMALYA PRAMANIK,

ALEX LINS & EDER MESSIAS

Cover by DAVID YARDIN

Creepy tales featuring everybody's favorite lycanthrope, Werewolf by Night, and more of Marvel's greatest heroes!

In the black and white of night, Jack Russell races to halt the sacrifice of a young girl at the hands of monsters. Elsa Bloodstone, in all her colorful monster-hunting glory, isn't far behind. But can these old flames put their differences aside long enough to save the day? Speaking of differences, Jack and Moon Knight have clashed before – and a prophecy in the terrifying tome known as the Darkhold will put them at odds once again! To kill a god requires the blood of the Fist of Khonshu – but Moon Knight doesn't bleed easily! Plus: What horrors await the Werewolf, Elsa, Man-Thing, the Living Mummy and unlikely allies Daredevil, Deadpool, the Human Torch and the Hulk when Doctor Strange's spectral brother opens the Crypt of Shadows? Collecting WEREWOLF BY NIGHT (2023) #1, MOON KNIGHT ANNUAL (2022) #1, CRYPT OF SHADOWS (2022) #1 and CRYPT OF SHADOWS (2023) #1.

144 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95905-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN BY GERRY DUGGAN VOL. 3: IRON & DIAMONDS TPB

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Penciled by JUAN FRIGERI, ANDREA DI VITO, CREEES LEE & PATCH ZIRCHER

Cover by KAEL NGU

Gerry Duggan continues to collide the worlds of Iron Man and the X-Men!

With the X-Men facing extermination at the hands of Orchis and their Stark Sentinels, Iron Man – now married to Emma Frost – is desperate to make things right. To do that, he'll need more than an armor – he'll need an army. But who will answer the call? And can they possibly pull off every element of his impossible plan? As D-Day approaches, Iron Man will face his new nemesis, Feilong. Get ready for the biggest clash of armor you've ever seen! But will even an unlikely alliance between Iron Man and Magneto be enough to take down every Sentinel on Earth? Featuring Ironheart and War Machine! And when the war with Orchis is over, what does the future hold for Tony and Emma? Collecting INVINCIBLE IRON MAN (2022) #13-20.

184 PGS./Rated T+ …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95709-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN VOL. 2: SUPERIOR SPIDER-ISLAND TPB

Written by DAN SLOTT

Penciled by MARK BAGLEY

Cover by MARK BAGLEY

Spidey superstars Dan Slott and Mark Bagley continue their Superior saga!

Supernova is the living embodiment of Otto Octavius' life's work, and she wants him dead. Anna Maria Marconi is the woman he loves but who will never love him back. When her life hangs in the balance, can Ock save her? Can he save himself? This isn't a job for a hero or a villain. This situation calls for something far more…superior! And the final showdown will determine once and for all who truly is the Superior Spider-Man! But then five words you never expected to read: Otto Octavius, the Superior Spider-Boy! Collecting SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN (2023) #5-8.

112 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95594-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS: THRAWN ALLIANCES TPB

Written by TIMOTHY ZAHN & JODY HOUSER

Penciled by ANDREA DI VITO & PAT OLLIFFE

Cover by ROD REIS

Return to the saga of Grand Admiral Thrawn with the comic-book adaptation of the hit novel!

As rivals for the Emperor's favor, Grand Admiral Thrawn and Darth Vader may seem like unlikely partners for a crucial mission! Yet this formidable twosome has worked together before. Years ago, Thrawn and the man once known as Anakin Skywalker were joined in the hunt for Padmé Amidala. Now, as each man carves his own way through the galaxy, they will find themselves bound together once more by the Emperor's will – and they will each be tested to their limits by an enemy worthy of their formidable combined might! Darth Vader and Thrawn must find the solution to their problem, but where does that leave Thrawn and Anakin? Collecting STAR WARS: THRAWN ALLIANCES #1-4.

112 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-91800-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

VENOM BY AL EWING VOL. 7: EXSANGUINATION TPB

Written by AL EWING & TORUNN GRØNBEKK

Penciled by KEN LASHLEY, JUAN FERREYRA & PERE PÉREZ

COVER BY CAFU

Venom vs. Carnage in their bloodiest battle yet!

Carnage is back! Born anew in symbiote goo and blood, Cletus Kasady is more dangerous and violent than ever before – and he has his sights dead set on an unsuspecting Venom! Untested against the might of his symbiotic sibling without his father by his side, can Dylan Brock hold the sadistic serial killer at bay? Will Carnage live up to its namesake and leave another brutalized symbiote host in its wake? Or is Dylan just bait for Eddie Brock, the King in Black himself? In the greatest depths of space and at the end of existence, some carnivorous new species has blossomed. Something blood-red, with thorns – and an appetite! Plus: There's one thing that can still kill Carnage: Anti-Venom! And if things weren't wild enough, the BLOOD HUNT begins, and Venom must unleash lethal justice on hordes of vampires! Collecting VENOM (2021) #31-34 and CARNAGE (2023) #5-6.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95471-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ALIENS: WHAT IF…? TPB

Written by PAUL REISER, LEON REISER, ADAM F. GOLDBERG, HANS RODIONOFF & BRIAN VOLK-WEISS

Penciled by GUIU VILANOVA

Cover by PHIL NOTO

What if…Carter Burke had lived?

For years, fans of James Cameron's legendary Aliens film questioned whether Carter Burke, a company man more hateable than the Xenos themselves, had actually survived the traumatic events on the terraforming colony Hadley's Hope. Now the actor behind the beloved villain, Paul Reiser, joins his son Leon and a star-studded team of writers and producers for the twisted escape of a man who should have died! Thirty-five years later, Burke is eking out a cursed existence on a backwater asteroid. With his once-promising career in the toilet, Burke's only remaining purpose is to care for his daughter, Brie – who already hates him. So what happens when she finds out what he's up to now, and the Xenomorphs hit the fan? Has Burke learned his lesson, or is his fate only to suffer a different, even more horrible death?! Collecting ALIENS: WHAT IF…? #1-5.

128 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94658-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SPIDER-MAN/DEADPOOL MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: 'TIL DEATH DO US… TPB

Volume #2 in the Spider-Man/Deadpool Modern Era Epic Collections

Written by JOSHUA CORIN, ELLIOTT KALAN, ROBBIE THOMPSON, GERRY DUGGAN & CHRISTOPHER HASTINGS

Penciled by SCOTT KOBLISH, WILL ROBSON, TODD NAUCK, CHRIS BACHALO, SCOTT HEPBURN, ELMO BONDOC, SALVA ESPÍN, IBAN COELLO & MORE

COVER BY Dave Johnson

Nobody does slapstick like Spidey and Deadpool do slapstick!

Except maybe…Slapstick? But the walking cartoon has terrible comic timing, showing up exactly when Wade Wilson and Peter Parker have declared: no more jokes! Then, when Spider-Man learns Deadpool is selling S.H.I.E.L.D. tech on the black market, it's the last straw – team-up over! The ensuing battle takes them across the Marvel Universe and climaxes in a face-off with the leveled-up Chameleon! But as disaster strikes across two eras, get ready to meet Old Men Parker and Wilson! Timelines are about to collide, courtesy of Clonepool! But who is he, what is he and where did he come from? Plus: Deadpool's marital problems spell domestic trouble for him, Spider-Man and the Mercs for Money! Collecting SPIDER-MAN/DEADPOOL #15-16 and #19-32, DEADPOOL (2015) #28-29 and DEADPOOL & THE MERCS FOR MONEY (2016B) #9-10.

440 PGS./Parental Advisory …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95983-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

VENOM MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: SHIVER TPB

Volume #1 in the Venom Modern Era Epic Collections

Written by DANIEL WAY

Penciled by FRANCISCO HERRERA, PACO MEDINA, SEAN GALLOWAY & SKOTTIE YOUNG

Cover by Paco Medina

One of the most terrifying VENOM eras of all!

Daniel Way's tense and thrill-packed run is collected in one volume! Somehow separated from Eddie Brock, the Venom symbiote has resurfaced near the Arctic Circle – hopping from host to host with the greatest of ease and on the run from enigmatic forces with their own agenda for the elusive alien. Ravenously hungry and craving adrenaline to satiate its appetite, the symbiote seeks out people experiencing intense, base emotions such as rage, jealousy and hatred. As it cuts a bloody swath toward civilization through Canada's northern regions, it sets its sights on a short, hairy guy with a bad temper: the X-Men's Wolverine! And as the action moves to New York City, Spider-Man and the Fantastic Four are forced to play damage control as not one but two bloodthirsty Venom creatures cause havoc! Heeere's Eddie! Collecting VENOM (2003) #1-18.

424 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95986-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

IRON MAN EPIC COLLECTION: AGE OF INNOCENCE TPB

Volume #22 in the Iron Man Epic Collections

Written by TERRY KAVANAGH, DAN ABNETT, JAMES FELDER, BOB HARRAS, SCOTT LOBDELL & MARK WAID

Penciled by JIM CHEUNG, HECTOR COLLAZO, DAVE HOOVER, MARC CAMPOS, JOE BENNETT,

MIKE DEODATO JR., JOHN STATEMA, ADAM KUBERT & MORE

Cover by JOE BENNETT

The most shocking Iron Man story ever told!

With Iron Man revealed as a traitor in their midst, the Avengers turn to…a younger Tony Stark! But will Teen Tony join their cross-dimensional mission? And when Iron Man battles Iron Man, who will prove themselves invincible? Finding his way in the modern day, Teen Tony joins Captain America and Thor in battle with the Zodiac and faces a chilling encounter with Frostbite! But young love leads to a date with disaster – and when Tony's cousin Morgan Stark sets his sights on all the Iron Man armors, War Machine lends a hand! Then, as if life hasn't been tumultuous enough for Shellhead and the Avengers, it's an end of an era when Onslaught rocks the Marvel Universe! Collecting IRON MAN (1968) #325-332, WAR MACHINE (1994) #23, AVENGERS: TIMESLIDE, AVENGERS (1963) #395-396, AGE OF INNOCENCE: THE REBIRTH OF IRON MAN, ONSLAUGHT: MARVEL UNIVERSE and IRON MAN: THE LEGEND.

488 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95958-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MOON KNIGHT EPIC COLLECTION: THE TRIAL OF MARC SPECTOR TPB

Volume #5 in the Moon Knight Epic Collections

Written by CHUCK DIXON, HOWARD MACKIE & MIKE BARON

Penciled by SAL VELLUTO, MARK BAGLEY & BILL REINHOLD

Cover by MARK BAGLEY

Crimes from his mercenary past return to haunt Moon Knight!

As Acts of Vengeance from a dark alliance of villains wreak havoc on the Marvel Universe, Moon Knight deals with chaos on the streets – and faces unfamiliar foes, including Flag-Smasher, Killer Shrike and the Ringer! Then Marc Spector joins deadly mercenaries to free Burunda from its ruthless dictator: his old nemesis, Bushman! But the lethal Arsenal is out to kill them both! And Marc's history catches up with him as he's put on trial, accused of murder! No matter what the jury decides, the shadowy Secret Empire will declare a death sentence! To take down this sinister organization, Moon Knight will need some help from Spider-Man and the Punisher – but soon it will be time for payback on whoever tried to ruin Marc's life! Collecting MARC SPECTOR: MOON KNIGHT #8-25 and material from PUNISHER ANNUAL (1988) #2.

472 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95959-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

FANTASTIC FOUR EPIC COLLECTION: WORLD'S GREATEST COMIC MAGAZINE TPB – NEW PRINTING!

Volume #1 in the Fantastic Four Epic Collections

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY

Cover by JACK KIRBY

The stories that started it all, starring Marvel's First Family, the Fantastic Four!

In 1961, Stan Lee and Jack Kirby lit the fuse of the greatest revolution in comic-book history – the Marvel Age of Comics – and it started right here in the pages of FANTASTIC FOUR! With the space race on, Reed Richards, Ben Grimm, Sue Storm and Johnny Storm shoot for the stars – but after their craft is bombarded by cosmic rays, they return to Earth with the startling powers of the Fantastic Four! These weren't just any super heroes though – the Fantastic Four were a realistic, relatable, bickering and loveable family that couldn't pay their rent and didn't always love their powers. So crack open this Epic Collection and enjoy the beginning of the series that earned the name "The World's Greatest Comic Magazine!" Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #1-18.

456 PGS./All Ages …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96042-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

FANTASTIC FOUR EPIC COLLECTION: COUNTER-EARTH MUST DIE TPB

Volume #10 in the Fantastic Four Epic Collections

Written by ROY THOMAS & LEN WEIN with BILL MANTLO, GERRY CONWAY, JIM SHOOTER, ARCHIE GOODWIN

& MARV WOLFMAN

Penciled by GEORGE PÉREZ, JOHN BUSCEMA & SAL BUSCEMA with RICH BUCKLER & RON WILSON

Cover by JACK KIRBY

A fan-favorite era for Marvel's First Family, the Fantastic Four!

Writers Roy Thomas and Len Wein, the artist brothers Buscema and breakout talent George Pérez are here to bring you some of the greatest Fantastic Four tales of the 1970s! The Thing cured! Luke Cage joins the team! Hulk vs. the Thing…and both of them vs. the FF! Galactus vs. the High Evolutionary! They're edge-of-your-seat adventures that prove why FANTASTIC FOUR is "The World's Greatest Comic Magazine!" Then Reed Richards is replaced by his evil Counter-Earth counterpart! It's a saga so massive in scope that Thundra, Tigra, the Mad Thinker and Annihilus are pulled into it, while Reed battles for his life in the Negative Zone. Afterward, with little time to rest, our heroes must battle through a series of struggles that could tear them apart forever! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #168-191 and ANNUAL (1963) #11, MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE (1974) #20 and ANNUAL (1976) #1 and material from MARVEL TREASURY EDITION #11.

512 PGS./Rated T …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95544-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

INCREDIBLE HULK EPIC COLLECTION: MAN OR MONSTER? TPB – NEW PRINTING!

Volume #1 in the Incredible Hulk Epic Collections

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY with STEVE DITKO & DICK AYERS

Cover by JACK KIRBY

The incredible stories that unleashed the Hulk on the Marvel Universe!

Dr. Robert Bruce Banner may look like a mild-mannered scientist, but after being caught in a gamma-bomb explosion, he became the unstoppable engine of destruction known as the Hulk! Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's atomic update on the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde paradigm mixed the might of giant monsters with Cold War intrigue and psychological drama. Decades later, it's a formula that still has readers clamoring for more! For the first time, this Epic Collection follows Hulk's every adventure: his original series, his time fighting alongside – and against – the Avengers, his first confrontation with the Thing, encounters with Spider-Man and Ant-Man and a mythic battle with Thor! Collecting INCREDIBLE HULK (1962) #1-6, FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #12 and #25-26, AVENGERS (1963) #1-3 and #5, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #14 and material from TALES TO ASTONISH (1959) #59 and JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY (1952) #112.

392 PGS./All Ages …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96043-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

VENOM: THE SAGA OF EDDIE BROCK TPB

Written by DAVID MICHELINIE & PETER DAVID

Penciled by TODD MCFARLANE, MARK BAGLEY & JIM CRAIG

Cover by ALEX ROSS

The story of how Eddie Brock bonded with the Venom symbiote!

It is the living costume rejected by Peter Parker. He is the discredited reporter who blames Spider-Man for ruining his life. Together…they are Venom! Discover how Eddie Brock became Spidey's deadliest foe in the stories that made Venom a symbiotic superstar! He's bigger and stronger than the webbed wonder, he knows Spider-Man's secret identity and he doesn't even trigger Peter's Spider-Sense! So can Spidey find a way to survive their brutal first encounter? And even if he does, will he be prepared for Eddie's revenge plot: exploiting Peter's greatest weakness, Aunt May?! When Eddie stands trial, Matt "Daredevil" Murdock is his defense attorney – setting the stage for a blockbuster rematch with Spider-Man that redefines Venom for his future as the Marvel Universe's lethal protector! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #300, #315-317 and #374, SPIDER-MAN THE TRIAL OF VENOM #1 and material from AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #375.

192 PGS./Rated T+ …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96071-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

POWER PACK: INTO THE STORM GN-TPB

Written by LOUISE SIMONSON

Penciled by JUNE BRIGMAN

Cover by JUNE BRIGMAN

The Pack is back – and so are the Power family's legendary co-creators!

Alex, Julie, Jack and Katie Power are super-hero siblings determined to do their part to protect the world despite their young age. The problem is that their parents don't want them to have powers – and can't find out that they do! But when their friend Franklin Richards has a premonition of a galactic threat hurtling their way, the Power siblings will have to decide what kind of heroes they want to be – and what they're willing to give up along the way! Because when agents of both the Snarks and the Brood – old enemies of the Power Pack – attack the siblings overnight, they will need a little help to get out of this one. It's a good thing the Power kids have some powerful friends…like the X-Men! Collecting POWER PACK: GROW UP (2019) #1 and POWER PACK: INTO THE STORM #1-5.

144 PGS./Ages 10-14 …$13.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92301-3

Trim size: 6 x 9

MARVEL-VERSE: SCARLET WITCH GN-TPB

Written by JEFF PARKER, MARK GRUENWALD, RALPH MACCHIO, ROGER STERN, STEVE ENGLEHART,

JO DUFFY & MIRKA ANDOLFO

Penciled by ROGER CRUZ, JULIA BAX, JERRY BINGHAM, DAN GREEN, RICHARD HOWELL, COLLEEN COOVER, KERRY GAMMILL & SUMEYYE KESGIN

The Marvel-Verse bends to the will of the Scarlet Witch and her reality-altering hex powers!

First, a young Wanda teams with Marvel Girl and Black Widow to hone her crimefighting skills! Then, when the dangerous Serpent Crown falls into the wrong hands, Agatha Harkness sends Wanda to help the Thing retrieve it! Plus: The Scarlet Witch allies with Doctor Strange to battle a mystical monster and helps the Sorcerer Supreme keep the terrible tome known as the Darkhold out of Dracula's vampiric clutches! And Halloween night offers more tricks than treats for Wanda and her husband, the Vision! Collecting X-MEN: FIRST CLASS (2007) #9, MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE (1974) #66, DOCTOR STRANGE (1974) #60, VISION AND THE SCARLET WITCH (1985) #5 and material from X-MEN: FIRST CLASS (2007) #3 and #6, MARVEL TEAM-UP (1972) #125 and WOMEN OF MARVEL (2022) #1.

120 PGS./Ages 10-14 …$9.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95324-9

Trim size: 6 x 9

AUGUST 2024 POSTERS – ON-SALE 08/07/24!

Retailers, be sure to place your orders by the FOC of 06/24/24!

FANTASTIC FOUR #24 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900910321

MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS #8 FACSIMILE EDITION POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900910421

UNCANNY X-MEN #1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900910521

VENOM WAR #1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900910621

WOLVERINE: REVENGE #1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900912821

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOXES

FOC 07/29/24, ON-SALE 10/02/24

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: OCTOBER 2024 MARVEL UNIVERSE A [BUNDLES OF 5]

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: OCTOBER 2024 MARVEL UNIVERSE B [BUNDLES OF 5]

MARVEL POSTERS

FOC 07/22/24, ON-SALE 09/04/24

MARVEL UNIVERSE SEPTEMBER 2024 POSTER A

MARVEL UNIVERSE SEPTEMBER 2024 POSTER B

MARVEL UNIVERSE SEPTEMBER 2024 POSTER C

MARVEL UNIVERSE SEPTEMBER 2024 POSTER D

ATTENTION RETAILERS: PLEASE NOTE THE EARLIER FOC'S FOR THE BELOW COMIC TITLES THAT WERE PREVIOUSLY LISTED IN THE JULY PREVIEWS CATALOG, AS AN INCREASED PRODUCTION LEAD-TIME IS REQUIRED FOR FOIL VARIANTS.

FOC 06/24/24, ON-SALE 08/07/24

MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS #8 FACSIMILE EDITION

VENOM WAR #1

FOC 07/01/24, ON-SALE 08/14/24

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT RED BAND #1

COMIC BOOKS

FOC 07/08/24, ON-SALE 08/07/24

AVENGERS #17

BLOOD HUNTERS #1

DAREDEVIL #12

DEADPOOL #5

DOCTOR STRANGE #18

FANTASTIC FOUR #23

INCREDIBLE HULK #15

SPIDER-MAN: BLACK SUIT & BLOOD #1

SPIDER-MAN: REIGN II #2

SPIDEY & HIS AMAZING FRIENDS #1 [BUNDLES OF 5]

STAR WARS: INQUISITORS #2

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #10 [PHASE III]

THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MEN #6

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #7

UNCANNY X-MEN #1

UNCANNY X-MEN #266 FACSIMILE EDITION

WOLVERINE: DEEP CUT #2

FOC 07/08/24, ON-SALE 08/21/24

WOLVERINE: REVENGE #1

WOLVERINE: REVENGE RED BAND #1

FOC 07/15/24, ON-SALE 08/14/24

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #55

HELLVERINE #4

IMMORTAL THOR #14

IRON FIST 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #23

SPIDER-BOY #10

SPIDER-SOCIETY #1

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #49

ULTIMATES #3

ULTRAMAN X THE AVENGERS #1

VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT #8

VENOM #36

VENOM WAR: SPIDER-MAN #1

WOLVERINE ANNUAL #1

X-FACTOR #1

X-MEN #2

FOC 07/15/24, ON-SALE 08/28/24

DEADPOOL TEAM-UP #1

FOC 07/22/24, ON-SALE 08/21/24

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #259 FACSIMILE EDITION

DAREDEVIL: WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR #2

FANTASTIC FOUR #24

GET FURY #4

GHOST RIDER: FINAL VENGEANCE #6

GIANT-SIZE THOR #1

INCREDIBLE HULK #16

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #1

NAMOR #2

PHOENIX #2

PREDATOR VS. BLACK PANTHER #1

SCARLET WITCH #3

SPIDER-WOMAN #10

STAR WARS #49

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #8

VENOM WAR: CARNAGE #1

VENOM WAR: VENOMOUS #1

FOC 07/29/24, ON-SALE 08/28/24

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #56

CAPTAIN AMERICA #12

CHASM: CURSE OF KAINE #1

INCREDIBLE HULK ANNUAL #1

MARVEL 85TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL

NYX #2

PHASES OF THE MOON KNIGHT #1

SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #4

STAR WARS: AHSOKA #2

ULTIMATE X-MEN #6

VENOM WAR: ZOMBIOTES #1

VENOM: SEPARATION ANXIETY #4

VENOMVERSE REBORN #3

X-FORCE #2

X-MEN #3

ATTENTION RETAILERS: PLEASE NOTE THE EARLIER FOC'S FOR THE BELOW COMIC TITLES THAT HAVE A FOIL VARIANT, AS AN INCREASED PRODUCTION LEAD-TIME IS REQUIRED.

FOC 07/22/24, ON-SALE 09/04/24

EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #1

MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS #9 FACSIMILE EDITION

FOC 07/29/24, ON-SALE 09/11/24

WOLVERINE #1

COLLECTIONS

FOC 07/08/24

INCREDIBLE HULK EPIC COLLECTION:

MAN OR MONSTER? TPB [NEW PRINTING]

(ON SALE 09/18/24)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE MIGHTY THOR VOL. 23 HC

(ON SALE 12/18/24)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE MIGHTY THOR VOL. 23 HC

VARIANT [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 12/18/24)

SECRET WARS BY JONATHAN HICKMAN OMNIBUS HC

ALEX ROSS REED RICHARDS COVER (ON SALE 12/18/24)

SECRET WARS BY JONATHAN HICKMAN OMNIBUS HC

ALEX ROSS ISSUE ZERO COVER [DM ONLY]

(ON SALE 12/18/24)

SECRET WARS BY JONATHAN HICKMAN OMNIBUS HC

JIM CHEUNG COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 12/18/24)

SHE-HULK BY RAINBOW ROWELL VOL. 5: ALL IN TPB

(ON SALE 09/18/24)

STAR WARS: THRAWN ALLIANCES TPB (ON SALE 09/18/24)

SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN VOL. 2:

SUPERIOR SPIDER-ISLAND TPB (ON SALE 09/18/24)

VENOM BY AL EWING VOL. 7: EXSANGUINATION TPB

(ON SALE 09/18/24)

VENOM MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: SHIVER TPB

(ON SALE 09/18/24)

VENOM: THE SAGA OF EDDIE BROCK TPB

(ON SALE 09/18/24)

X-FORCE OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC ROB LIEFELD

FIRST ISSUE COVER [NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 12/18/24)

X-FORCE OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC ROB LIEFELD

PIN-UP COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

(ON SALE 12/18/24)

FOC 07/15/24

DEAD X-MEN TPB (ON SALE 09/25/24)

FANTASTIC FOUR EPIC COLLECTION:

COUNTER-EARTH MUST DIE TPB (ON SALE 09/25/24)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: MARVEL TEAM-UP VOL. 8 HC

(ON SALE 12/25/24)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: MARVEL TEAM-UP VOL. 8 HC

VARIANT [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 12/25/24)

MARVEL-VERSE: SCARLET WITCH GN-TPB

(ON SALE 09/25/24)

SPIDER-MAN/DEADPOOL MODERN ERA

EPIC COLLECTION: 'TIL DEATH DO US… TPB

(ON SALE 09/25/24)

STAR WARS LEGENDS: THE EMPIRE OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC

KEN KELLY COVER (ON SALE 12/25/24)

STAR WARS LEGENDS: THE EMPIRE OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC

CHRIS SCALF COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 12/25/24)

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT: UNHOLY ALLIANCE TPB

(ON SALE 09/25/24)

X-FORCE BY BENJAMIN PERCY VOL. 9 TPB

(ON SALE 09/25/24)

FOC 07/22/24

ALIENS: WHAT IF…? TPB (ON SALE 10/02/24)

DAREDEVIL BY CHIP ZDARSKY OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

RAFAEL DE LATORRE COVER (ON SALE 01/01/25)

DAREDEVIL BY CHIP ZDARSKY OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

MARCO CHECCHETTO COVER [DM ONLY]

(ON SALE 01/01/25)

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: WWIII TPB (ON SALE 10/02/24)

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN BY GERRY DUGGAN VOL. 3:

IRON & DIAMONDS TPB (ON SALE 10/02/24)

IRON MAN EPIC COLLECTION: AGE OF INNOCENCE TPB

(ON SALE 10/02/24)

MARVEL STUDIOS' DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE:

THE ART OF THE MOVIE HC (ON SALE 10/30/24

MICRONAUTS: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS

OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC MICHAEL GOLDEN COVER

(ON SALE 01/01/25)

MICRONAUTS: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS

VOL. 3 HC ARTHUR ADAMS COVER [DM ONLY]

(ON SALE 01/01/25)

MICRONAUTS: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS

VOL. 3 HC KELLEY JONES COVER [DM ONLY]

(ON SALE 01/01/25)

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER VOL. 1: PEACE AND WAR TPB

(ON SALE 10/02/24)

FOC 07/29/24

FANTASTIC FOUR EPIC COLLECTION:

WORLD'S GREATEST COMIC MAGAZINE TPB

[NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 10/09/24)

MARVEL: THE END OMNIBUS HC JIM STARLIN COVER

(ON SALE 01/08/25)

MARVEL: THE END OMNIBUS HC CLAUDIO CASTELLINI

COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 01/08/25)

MOON KNIGHT EPIC COLLECTION: THE TRIAL OF

MARC SPECTOR TPB (ON SALE 10/09/24)

NEW AVENGERS OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

DAVID FINCH COVER [NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 01/08/25)

NEW AVENGERS OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

JOE QUESADA COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

(ON SALE 01/08/25)

NIGHT THRASHER: REMIX TPB (ON SALE 10/09/24)

POWER PACK: INTO THE STORM GN-TPB

(ON SALE 10/09/24)

SCARLET WITCH BY STEVE ORLANDO VOL. 3:

SCARLET WITCH & QUICKSILVER TPB (ON SALE 10/09/24)

THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MEN VOL. 1:

ARACHNOBATICS TPB (ON SALE 10/09/24)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!