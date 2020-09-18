Marvel Comics Has A Surprise Classified X-Men Title For December

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool ran the Full Marvel Comics December 2020 solicitations. Except, we were wrong, There is another Marvel Comics title launching on December 9th, currently dubbed only as a "Classified X-Men Title". No details – not its name, the creators involved or the concept. Nothing more, other than its publication date, that it will have four covers, one of which is a 1:25 variant, and its price is $4.99.

Could this be the announced-but-never-solicited X-Corp? Could this be the rumoured continuing adventures of Moira MacTaggert, spinning out of Swords Of X: Stasis? Could this be the return of Genesis and Annihilation? Or (most likely) something else entirely? All that Marvel say in relation to this title is "Stay tuned, True Believers! Details to be announced later!"

The last time we had a comic solicited as X-Classified, it turned out to be Mr & Mrs X, a Gambit/Rogue team-up book.

Dawn of X is a 2019 X-Men franchise comic book relaunch from showrunner Jonathan Hickman, and published by Marvel Comics. Announced at The Next Big Thing panel as San Diego Comic-Con 2019, it tells the story of a new status quo for the mutants of the Marvel Universe, established by Jonathan Hickman after the House of X/Powers of X (HOX/POX) event concluded, redefining X-Men as a brand and its place in the Marvel Universe, with all creative teams working closely under Hickman's supervision. Dawn of X narrates a new era for both the X-Men and the mutants around the Marvel Universe. Mutants are offered asylum on the island of Krakoa, ruled under a council formed by Professor X, Magneto and Apocalypse, among others. While several factions deal with their own issues, Moira MacTaggert warns them all about an incoming threat that may doom mutantkind, and probably the whole world.

And this new series will follow Swords Of X, which looks at an even older history of Krakoa and related islands, that Apocalypse was intimately involved with, Citing past, present and future, Swords Of X seems to show Apocalypse's plans to bring the mutants of Krakoa through Otherworld to its former half, Arakko.