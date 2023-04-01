Marvel Comics Introduces Spider-Boy This Week Dan Slott and Mark Bagley’s Spider-Man #7 will retcon the Marvel Universe to introduce Spider-Man’s long-lost sidekick Spider-Boy.

Dan Slott and Mark Bagley's Spider-Man #7, out this coming Wednesday from Marvel, will see the end of The End of the Spider-Verse story arc, but will also retcon the Marvel Universe to introduce Spider-Man's long-lost sidekick Spider-Boy. His origin will appear in June's Edge Of Spider-Verse #2 by Slott and the character's co-creator, Humberto Ramos.

"Over time, Marvel fans have met a host of new heroes from throughout the Spider-Verse! Miles Morales, Ghost-Spider, Spider-Man Noir, Spider-Punk, and so many more have weaved their way into the Marvel Universe and into fan's hearts. But none of have been anything like SPIDER-BOY. Not originating from the multiverse at all, Spider-Boy's been here all along and starred in some of the greatest stories in Spider-Man history! Hasn't he?"

"I can't wait for people to meet Spider-Boy, and the unique role he's going to play in both Spider-Man's world and the Marvel Universe," Slott said. "I grew up reading Spider-Man comics. He's my favorite character in all of fiction. All I ever wanted to do was tell stories with THIS cast, and it's been the coolest thing ever to co-create some of the characters who populate it. And this kid, this Spider-Boy, is THE one I'm most psyched about! On the art side, two absolute SPIDER-LEGENDS are bringing Spider-Boy to life. My longtime collaborator, Humberto Ramos and the amazing Mark Bagley. The all-new, all-different Spider-Boy of the 616: He's got strange new spider-powers, secret ties to dark corners of Spider-Man lore, and a story that's all his own… that is right about to begin!"

Here's the Spoiler cover from this week's Spider-Man #7.

SPIDER-MAN #7 RAMOS TOP SECRET SPOILER VAR

MARVEL COMICS

FEB230754

(W) Dan Slott (A) Mark Bagley (CA) Humberto Ramos

THE END OF THE SPIDER-VERSE IS HERE!

Friends became enemies, enemies became friends and now all of the Spider-Verse ENDS!

Jessica Drew? Gone. Peter Parker? Gone. And they aren?t the only ones erased by the sacred Sting-Knife.

How can Silk and the rest of the Spiders win this Spider-War?!

Rated TIn Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: $3.99

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #3 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

APR230753

(W) Dan Slott (A) Shaw, Julian (CA) Patrick Brown

SPIDER-SMASHER RETURNS!

After her hit debut in MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN, Miles' sister Billie Morales's alter ego is still needed in the Empire of the Spider! Plus, the origin of the secret Spider-Character who debuted in SPIDER-MAN #7 is told here!

Rated T+In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

SRP: $4.99