Marvel Comics January 2021 Solicits – 21 Titles Frankensteined

Marvel Comics will be releasing their full January 2021 solicitations today or tomorrow. But we can also have a runaround everything they have announced so far. From the return of Children Of The Atom to the schedules, the Star Wars titles, the Spider-Man books, and all the King In Black tie-ins.

CHILDREN OF THE ATOM #1

Written by VITA AYALA

Art by BERNARD CHANG

Colors by MARCELO MAIOLO

Cover by R.B. SILVA & JESUS ARBURTOV

WHEN DID THE X–MEN GET SIDEKICKS?!

Now! Don't miss the debut of the greatest teenage super hero team of all time! They've learned from the best, now they're ready to be put to the test! But who the heck are these kids, and where do they come from? Guest-starring the X–Men!

48 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #56

NICK SPENCER (W) • MARK BAGLEY (A/C)

"LAST REMAINS" TAKES ITS TOLL!

• You will never look at Norman or Harry Osborn the same again.

• We know SPIDER-MAN won't.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #57

NICK SPENCER (W) • MARK BAGLEY (A/C)

• Spider-Man continues to pick up the pieces and try to put his life together.

• But many of the gathering storms are swirling more and more violently…

• We want to tell you more but it WOULD SPOIL SO MUCH OF LAST REMAINS!!!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #58

NICK SPENCER (W) • MARK BAGLEY (A/C)

Variant Cover by JUNGGEUN YOON

• One era of Nick Spencer's run comes to a shocking end this issue…

• But the seeds that he's planted along the way for the next start to bloom.

• Don't miss this pivotal issue!

NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN #1

Writer: Joe Kelly

Art: Chris Bachalo and David Finch

Price: $4.99

Release Date: January 13th, 2021

Get ready for the most action-packed- pulse-pounding- adrenaline-pumping comic OF ALL TIME! As the name implies- once you read page one- panel one- SPIDER-MAN DOES NOT STOP! A mystery at Empire State University thrusts Spider-Man into an adventure that starts in uptown Manhattan and will take him around the world- pitting him against Marvel Universe villains old and new and give you a Spider-Man adventure (and Spider-Man) the likes of which you've never seen. THIS BOOK IS NOT FOR THE FAINT OF HEART- SO CHECK WITH YOUR DOCTOR BEFORE READING!

STAR WARS #10

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Art by JAN BAZALDUA

Cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN

"OPERATION STARLIGHT, PART 2 (OF 3)" – REELING FROM THE LOSS OF ONE OF THEIR OWN, THE REBELS FINALLY SEE A PATH FORWARD!

THE REBELS attempt to create a new communications code that THE EMPIRE will never be able to crack, in hopes that they might be able to safely reunite their scattered fleet and rejoin the fight.

However, the code has a cost, one that LANDO CALRISSIAN is not willing to pay!

Meanwhile, STARLIGHT SQUADRON, the group of elite pilots tasked with finding the scattered divisions of the fleet, heads out on its first deadly mission.

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #9

Written by GREG PAK

Art by RAFFAELE IENCO

Cover by AARON KUDER

THE ASSASSIN RETURNS!

In his search for vengeance in the depths of MUSTAFAR, DARTH VADER has seized the mysterious key to the EMPEROR'S greatest secret.

But the key itself needs a key — which only the deadly assassin OCHI OF BESTOON seems to have. Vader and Ochi are in for the fight of their lives with the fate of the Emperor in the balance — but how much of this is all PALPATINE'S plan?

And what happens when the SITH LORD and the SITH ASSASSIN start to figure that plan out?

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #9

Written by ETHAN SACKS

Art by PAOLO VILLANELLI

Cover by MATTIA DE LULIS

THE "TERMINUS GAUNTLET" CONTINUES!

Trapped on a REBEL transport under attack by pirates, VALANCE must make a desperate gambit to survive.

But little does the cyborg bounty hunter know he's on a collision course with his old rival, DENGAR!

Plus, a familiar face makes a shocking return with a plan that will change the underworld forever.

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #7

Written by ALYSSA WONG

Art by RAY-ANTHONY HEIGHT

Cover by SWAY

THE OFFER!

Hired by DOMINA TAGGE, APHRA sets her sights on a mysterious piece of tech that could shift the balance of the galactic civil war.

Her hunt takes her to CORELLIA… and to SANA STARROS' doorstep!

But Aphra's not the only one on Corellia with an eye on the tech…!

KING IN BLACK #3 (OF 5)

Written by DONNY CATES

Art and Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

After last issue's shocking finale, the heroes of the Marvel Universe are reeling. Outgunned and outmanned, but never outdone, they unite and face KNULL, God of the Abyss, as he ensnares the planet in the darkness of his reign! Superstars DONNY CATES and RYAN STEGMAN continue to raise the game — and the stakes for the Marvel Universe in this Earth-shattering epic!

KING IN BLACK: PLANET OF THE SYMBIOTES #1 (OF 3)

Written by CLAY MCLEOD CHAPMAN & FRANK TIERI

Art by GUIU VILANOVA & DANILO BEYRUTH

Cover by TONY MOORE

DARKNESS REIGNS OVER THE MARVEL UNIVERSE!

KING IN BLACK: RETURN OF THE VALKYRIES #1 (OF 4)

Written by JASON AARON & TORUNN Grønbekk

Art by NINA VAKUEVA

Cover by MATTIA DE IULIS

JANE FOSTER RETURNS!

Once there was an entire army of Valkyries, but now Jane Foster is the only one. When the King in Black comes to Midgard, Jane must rebuild the Valkyries to help stop him — starting with Hildegarde, a warrior from Asgard's own hallowed halls, and X-Man Dani Moonstar, a former Valkyrie herself. But what Jane doesn't know…is that she never was the only Valkyrie after all. Who is the fourth warrior? Jason Aaron and Torunn Grønbekk team up with artist Nina Vakueva for a story that will rock the foundations of the Marvel Universe!

KING IN BLACK: RETURN OF THE VALKYRIES #2 (OF 4)

Written by JASON AARON & TORUNN Grønbekk

Art by NINA VAKUEVA

Cover by MATTIA DE IULIS

SAVE THE SENTRY – SAVE THE VALKYRIES – SAVE THE EARTH!

Knull and his symbiote horrors have come to Earth, and now all Jane Foster sees when she looks at that big blue globe…is a vision of death. Most of Earth's heroes are locked in battle on the ground, and it's up to Jane and the Sentry to protect the rest! But Knull's power has spread over the galaxy and infected creatures even older than the gods…and it may not matter how many Valkyries Jane can bring to their aid.

KING IN BLACK: GWENOM VS CARNAGE #1 (OF 3)

Written by SEANAN MCGUIRE

Art by FLAVIANO

Cover by KEN LASHLEY

GWEN STACY ENTERS THE FRAY AGAINST THE KING IN BLACK!

Bonded to a synthetic symbiote from another reality, GHOST-SPIDER, aka Gwen Stacy of Earth-65, is unique among the webslingers of the multiverse! But when KNULL descends on her adopted home, his gravity well of dark psychic energy will reap unforeseen consequences not only on Gwen, but on her symbiotic suit as well!

KING IN BLACK: BLACK KNIGHT #1

Written by SIMON SPURRIER

Art by JESUS SAIZ

Cover by DAN MORA

THE BLACK KNIGHT DUELS THE KING IN BLACK!

KNULL's ferocious assault upon earth has begun and Dane Whitman – Avenger, hero, and wielder of the mighty Ebony Blade as the BLACK KNIGHT – takes up sword and shield to defend against the unstoppable onslaught. Though the blade grants Dane incredible power so too does it consume him with a lust for violence and destruction. As the endless horde of symbiote dragons darken the skies of Shanghai, will the Black Knight overcome the growing evil within himself and join AERO and SWORD MASTER in saving the city?! And what secrets will the battle against Knull reveal about Dane's past?

KING IN BLACK: THUNDERBOLTS #1 (OF 3)

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art by JUAN FERREYRA

Cover by KYLE HOTZ

KINGPIN'S KILLERS VERSUS AN ARMY OF UNKILLABLE DRAGONS!

An army of evil space dragons have come to attack Earth and are starting with New York. MAYOR FISK has a plan for that. Assembling a group of killers, mercenaries, and just generally pretty horrible people like TASKMASTER, RHINO, STAR, MR. FEAR, and BATROC THE LEAPER, Mayor Fisk tasks them with saving the city or die trying…or die right then and there. The fate of the entire world may rest in the hands of the absolute worst people in the Marvel Universe. What could go wrong?

DAREDEVIL #26

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by MARCO CHECCHETTO & MIKE HAWTHORNE

Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

A DEVIL CONSUMED!

Matt faces a darkness unlike any before. Meanwhile, ELEKTRA may be in over her head for the first time in her life.

DAREDEVIL must find the strength to continue the fight as all hell breaks loose.

DEADPOOL #10

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art and Cover by GERARDO SANDOVAL

KING OF THE MONSTERS VERSUS KING OF THE DRAGONS!

• An evil, ancient cult wants to kill DEADPOOL.

• An evil, ancient space god wants to kill Deadpool.

• Why does everyone want to kill Deadpool??? (I mean, we know why…)

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #10

Written by AL EWING

Art by JUANN CABAL

Cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

THE GUARDIANS CLEANSED?!

• KNULL and his dragons are cleansing entire worlds of life. SPARTAX is their next target – and the GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY can't save it alone.

• It's a good day for the return of the legendary STAR-LORD…

• Meanwhile, as the team battle cosmic horror, something worse is waiting – as the clock ticks down to the Last Stand in…

• THREE…

SAVAGE AVENGERS #17

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by KEV WALKER

Cover by VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

"BLACK SKIES" PART 1!

CONAN rings in the New Year on Ryker's Island — which he promptly breaks out of with the help of…DEADPOOL. The two warriors fight together against the symbiotes of KNULL, and Conan makes a surprising discovery that may help him overcome KULAN GATH.

S.W.O.R.D. #2

Written by AL EWING

Art and Cover by VALERIO SCHITI

WHAT IS PROTOCOL V?

The S.W.O.R.D. station is thrown in at the deep end of a planetary crisis as Krakoa battles the KING IN BLACK! While a cross-division team take on latex dragons from outer space, Abigail Brand prepares a deniable operation all her own. What is PROTOCOL V – and can the Earth survive it?