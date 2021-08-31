Marvel Comics Launches Daredevil 2021 Event, Devil's Reign

As part of today's big Marvel Comics Timeless announcements, Marvel announced a brand new Daredevil event, Devil's Reign, for December 2021, from Daredevil creators Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto.

All hell breaks loose in the Marvel Universe as The Kingpin finally declares all-out war on the heroes in Devil's Reign! Having set the stage in their Eisner-nominated Daredevil epic, Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's far-reaching crossover event finds Mayor Fisk outlawing all Super Heroes in New York and unleashing intel on all their dark secrets, while pitting Daredevil, Elektra, Captain America, Iron Man, Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four and many more against his Thunderbolt agents. But in the end…Who Will Reign?

This will follow up on the Free Comic Book Day Venom/Spider-Man story which snuck in there as a nice surprise.

An unannounced Daredevil story by Chip Zdarsky and Greg Smallwood that looks at the world-circling around Daredevils Matt Murdock and Elektra Natchios.

This includes Jessica Jones following a case while Luke Cage looks after their daughter, after the death of several other private investigators.

As she gets a clue as to who is behind the deaths, Wilson Fisk, Mayor of New York and The Kingpin of Crime. Who is about to reveal the true brutal self he has kept hidden, something he blames Daredevil – one of them – for.

What has The Kingpin done? Who has he done it to? Is this a real or imagined scene? It seems like the entire New York street-level superhero scene is dead at his hands.

This is a sneak peek of something that is to come. And it looks like it's Devil's Reign. But because this is a proper crossover event. which comic books, aside from Daredevil, will it crossover into? Which books will launch as a result? This is just the beginning of Devil's Reign…