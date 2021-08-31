Marvel Comics Launches Daredevil 2021 Event, Devil's Reign

Posted on
by
|
Comments

As part of today's big Marvel Comics Timeless announcements, Marvel announced a brand new Daredevil event, Devil's Reign, for December 2021, from Daredevil creators Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto.

Daredevil

All hell breaks loose in the Marvel Universe as The Kingpin finally declares all-out war on the heroes in Devil's Reign!  Having set the stage in their Eisner-nominated Daredevil epic, Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's far-reaching crossover event finds Mayor Fisk outlawing all Super Heroes in New York and unleashing intel on all their dark secrets, while pitting Daredevil, Elektra, Captain America, Iron Man, Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four and many more against his Thunderbolt agents. But in the end…Who Will Reign?

This will follow up on the Free Comic Book Day Venom/Spider-Man story which snuck in there as a nice surprise.

FCBD Spoilers: A Surprise Look At Daredevil's Future

An unannounced Daredevil story by Chip Zdarsky and Greg Smallwood that looks at the world-circling around Daredevils Matt Murdock and Elektra Natchios.

FCBD: Daredevil Spoilers

This includes Jessica Jones following a case while Luke Cage looks after their daughter, after the death of several other private investigators.

FCBD: Daredevil Spoilers

As she gets a clue as to who is behind the deaths, Wilson Fisk, Mayor of New York and The Kingpin of Crime. Who is about to reveal the true brutal self he has kept hidden, something he blames Daredevil – one of them – for.

Auto Draft

What has The Kingpin done? Who has he done it to? Is this a real or imagined scene?  It seems like the entire New York street-level superhero scene is dead at his hands.

Auto Draft

This is a sneak peek of something that is to come. And it looks like it's Devil's Reign. But because this is a proper crossover event. which comic books, aside from Daredevil, will it crossover into? Which books will launch as a result? This is just the beginning of Devil's Reign…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.