Marvel Comics' May 2021 Solicitations – Frankensteined

It's time to do a big Frankenstein mash-up of all the available Marvel Comics May 2021 solicitations revealed – or even just hinted at – so far. The full listing will go live tomorrow or the day after, probably, but this gives you a wee look ahead, at least at what's coming down the Marvel pipe. And it begins with Heroes Reborn…

HEROES REBORN #1

Written by JASON AARON

Art by ED MCGUINNESS

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

REBORN #1 will welcome readers to a world where Tony Stark never built the Iron Man armor. Where Thor is a hard-drinking atheist who despises hammers. Where Wakanda is dismissed as a myth. And where Captain America was never found in the ice because there were no Avengers to find him. Instead, this world has always been protected by Earth's Mightiest Heroes: the Squadron Supreme of America. And now, the Squadron faces an attack from some of their fiercest enemies, including Dr. Juggernaut, the Black Skull, the Silver Witch and Thanos with his Infinity Rings. But why is the Daywalker Blade the only man alive who seems to remember that the entire world has somehow been…reborn?

HEROES REBORN #2

Written by JASON AARON

Art by DALE KEOWN & ED MCGUINNESS

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

In REBORN #2, make way for the adventures of Marvel's Mightiest Megastar, the all-powerful Hyperion! When America's solar-powered, super-sentinel of liberty looks to return his archenemy Victor Von Doom to the Negative Zone, mighty Hyperion must deal with a breakout of his most powerful enemies, such as Ultron, General Annihilus, and the Immortal Hulk. Plus: a special backup tale starring Blade, Earth's last living vampire.

HEROES REBORN #3

Written by JASON AARON

Art by FEDERICO VICENTINI & ED MCGUINNESS

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

In REBORN #3, brace yourself for chaos magic at Mach 5! Blur, the swiftest mortal alive, must win a race through the mind-bending Dread Dimension in order to save his soul from the hypersonic hexes of the Speedster Supreme, the Silver Witch. Plus: a back-up tale takes us inside the dark secrets of the Ravencroft Asylum and its newest inmate, the Phoenix.

HEROES REBORN #4

Written by JASON AARON

Art by JAMES STOKOE & ED MCGUINNESS

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

And finally in REBORN #4, Doctor Spectrum, equipped with the cosmic might of his Power Prism, has become the most feared lawman in the heavens. But now the dark forces of deep space have sent the galaxy's most notorious bounty hunter to end Spectrum once and for all. That's right, here comes Rocket Raccoon! Plus: in a backup tale, the all-new Starbrand finds herself alone in a strange new universe.

Star Wars: Boba Fett #1

(W) Charles Soule (CA) Steve McNiven

Boba Fett… Nowhere to hide.

X-MEN #20

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A) Francesco Mobili

After taking on the Children of the Vault in March's X-MEN #19, the future of Krakoa is at stake when one of the mutantkind's greatest threats emerges. Don't miss the startling return of Nimrod!

X-FACTOR #9

(W) Leah Williams (A) David Baldeón

March's X-FACTOR #8 will see the team of mutant detective's devastating battle with the Morrigan erupt in a showdown that will reach its shocking conclusion in May's X-FACTOR #9, complete with a return visit to the Mojoverse and rockstar guests: Dazzler and Lila Cheney!

Giant-Size Spider-Man: King's Ransom #1

(W) Nick Spencer (A) Rogê Antônio

The epic finale of Nick Spencer's "King's Ransom" arc gets an giant-sized issue in May! With twists and turns in every issue, Nick Spencer's THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN has become one of the most unpredictable books on stands today! And now, readers will finally witness Spider-Man's long-awaited confrontation with Kingpin in an explosive new arc titled "King's Ransom." Kicking off next month in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #61, "King's Ransom" will be an arc so momentous, it will conclude in special, giant-sized finale issue in May. Find out Kingpin's goal and how it violates all natural law. Learn more about the years' old enmity between Tombstone and Robbie Robertson. And discover what's next for the fan-favorite frenemy, Boomerang. All this and more as Spider-Man's whole status quo is turned upside down in one explosive showdown!

MARAUDERS #20

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Stefano Caselli (CA) Russell Dauterman

One of the Marauders will plot a new course. As the preparations for the Hellfire Gala come to a head, Storm's eyes are pointed to the future, a future that takes her off the seas and over the horizon. An exciting new era for one of Marvel's most popular super heroes begins in this incredible issue from writer Gerry Duggan and artist Stefano Caselli. Check out Russell Dauterman's gorgeous cover below. "The gala approaches and the winds of change are picking up across Krakoa,"

X-CORP #1

(W) Tini Howard (W) Alberto Foche

Taking Jonathan Hickman's master plan for mutantkind to the next level, the series will premiere a brand-new group of X-Men that will prove once and for all that mutantkind means business! The deals have been made. Mutantkind is safe on Krakoa. As the Reign of X continues, what are the wants of the mutants who have everything? Leading the charge is X-CORPORATION, headed by CXOs Monet St. Croix and Warren Worthington, a duo as cutthroat and ruthless in the boardroom as they are on a battlefield. But X-Corp needs more than just its figureheads. As Monet sets out to staff their team with some of the brightest and most deviant minds in mutantkind, Warren finds himself in a tense confrontation with one of Krakoa's first allies who wants to know the truth: on Angel's wings, will X-Corp crash or soar?

DEFENDERS #1

(W) Al Ewing (A) Javier Rodriguez

Called together by Doctor Strange when Earth faces its greatest threats, the Defenders have always been Marvel's most eclectic Super Hero team. Who will join him this time?

X-MEN: CURSE OF THE MAN-THING #1

Written by STEVE ORLANDO

Art by ANDREA BROCCARDO

Cover by DANIEL ACUÑA

On sale 5/5/21

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN – WITH GREAT POWER

Written by STAN LEE

Art by STEVE DITKO & JACK KIRBY

Cover by MICHAEL CHO

Exclusive Comic Book Shop Variant Cover by STEVE DITKO

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE X-MEN – THE STRANGEST SUPER HEROES OF ALL

Written by STAN LEE

Art by JACK KIRBY

Cover by MICHAEL CHO

Exclusive Comic Book Shop Variant Cover by JACK KIRBY

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE FANTASTIC FOUR

Written by STAN LEE

Art by JACK KIRBY

Cover by MICHAEL CHO

Exclusive Comic Book Shop Variant Cover by JACK KIRBY

Classic What If Omnibus Vol 2

(CA) Bob Budianski, Bob Layton, John Romita Jr

Collecting What If #23 to #47, including the Frank Miller "What If Elektra Had Lived?" and the Chris Claremont "What if The Phoenix Had Lived?" 1024 pages long.

KULL THE DESTROYER: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS Collecting KULL THE CONQUEROR (1971) #1-10, KULL THE DESTROYER (1973) #11-29 and material from CREATURES ON THE LOOSE (1971) #10, MONSTERS ON THE PROWL (1971) #16, KULL AND THE BARBARIANS (1975) #1-3, SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN (1974) #9, CONAN THE BARBARIAN (1970) #10 & ANNUAL (1973) #3

THE FANTASTIC FOUR OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC ARTHUR ADAMS COVER

WRITTEN BY STAN LEE WITH ARCHIE GOODWIN PENCILED BY JACK KIRBY & JOHN BUSCEMA WITH JOHN ROMITA SR. & RON FRENZ COVERS BY ARTHUR ADAMS & JACK KIRBY. Fantastic Four #98-#125 and Fantastic Four: The Lost Adventure

THE FANTASTIC FOUR OMNIBUS VOL 4 NC KIRBY COVER (DM ONLY)

CONAN THE BARBARIAN: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 6 HC SIQUEIRA COVER

WRITTEN BY MICHAEL FLEISHER WITH JOHN BUSCEMA, LARRY YAKATA, PRIEST & PETER B. GILLIS PENCILED BY JOHN BUSCEMA WITH GARY KWAPISZ, BOB CAMP, VAL MAYERIK, ERNIE CHAN & BOB HALL COVERS BY PAULO SIQUEIRA & JOHN BUSCEMA In an omnibus extravaganza that covers the entire run of writer Michael Fleisher's two years on CONAN THE BARBARIAN, artist John Buscema turns in page after page of iconic artwork — often inked by the great Ernie Chan and by Big John himself! Buscema also takes a turn as plotter, helping bring to life a series of exciting stories featuring Conan opposite some of his most mysterious foes and an old friend the scheming Jergal Zadh, the magic-wielding Alhambra the conniving Baron Vierzak and Conan's old comrade Fafnir! Plus: Two mighty annuals — one pitting Conan against an ancient mystical menace and another against a god — and a classic issue of WHAT IF? that asks the question: What if Conan were stranded in the twentieth century? Collecting CONAN THE BARBARIAN (1910)#150-111, CONAN ANNUAL #3-9 and WHAT IF? (1911) 672 PGS./Rated T+ 5125_00 ISBN: 978-1-302-92658-8 Trim size 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

CONAN THE BARBARIAN: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL 6 MC BUSCEMA COVER (DM ONLY)

THE DEATH OF CAPTAIN MARVEL GALLERY EDITION NC

WRITTEN BY STAN LEE, ROY THOMAS, JIM STARLIN, STEVE ENGLEHART & DOUG MOENCH PENCILED BY GENE COLAN, JIM STARLIN & PAT BRODERICK COVER BY JIM STARLIN Celebrate the life and honor the death of one of the Marvel Universe's greatest heroes, as a classic tale is presented in the full cosmic scale of a gallery edition' The Kree warrior Mar-Vell has triumphed over foes large and small. But when he is diagnosed with cancer, Mar-Vell finds himself face-to-face with an enemy that even his vast might can't defeat and both he and a universe that loves him must rally together to accept the inevitable. The industry-changing graphic novel is presented alongside Mar-Vell's formative adventures, a portentous battle with Nitro and Mar-Vell's budding romance with his true love, Elysius! Guest-starring the Avengers, the X-Men, the Fantastic Four and more! Collecting MARVEL SUPER-HEROES (1967) #12-13, CAPTAIN MARVEL (1981) #1 and #34, MARVEL SPOTLIGHT (1979) #1-2 and MARVEL GRAPHIC NOVEL #1: THE DEATH OF CAPTAIN MARVEL (1984) PGS./RatedT+ .. S44.99 ISBN: 978-1-302-93132-2 Trim size: 9-1/4 x 13

DAREDEVIL BY CHARLES SOULE OMNIBUS HC NOTO COVER

WRITTEN BY CHARLES SOULE & MORE PENCILED BY RON GARNEY, GORAN SUDZUKA, MATTE() BUFFAGNI, MARC LAMING, ALEC MORGAN, STEFANO LANDINI, MIKE HENDERSON, PHIL NOTO, VANESA R. DEL REY, SZYMON KUDRANSKI, REILLY BROWN & MORE COVERS BY PHIL NOTO & DAVID LOPEZ Charles Soule joins the pantheon of legendary writers who have put Daredevil through hell! Soule and visionary artist Ron Garney bring DO back to the Kitchen with a fresh new look — but the Man Without Fear has his hands full with crime lord Terifingers…and a new protege. Blindspot! Elektra has a score to settle, the Punisher takes aim at a client, deadly serial killer Muse paints the town bloodred and Matt Murdock s secrets are about to come back to bite him in a huge way. He has a plan — and he'll take it all the way to the Supreme Court! But will Daredevil's world he brought crashing down when Wilson Fisk becomes the mayor of New York City/ Collecting DAREDEVIL (2015) #1-28 and #595-612; DAREDEVIL ANNUAL (2016) #1; DAREDEVIL PUNISHER SEVENTH CIRCLE #1-4 and material from All-NEW, ALL-DIFFERENT POINT ONE 1216 PGS./RatedT+ S125.00 ISBN. 978-1-302-92965-7 Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10.7/8

DAREDEVIL BY CHARLES SOULE OMNIBUS HC LOPEZ COVER (DM ONLY) 1216 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00 ISBN 978-1-302-92966-4 Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10.7/8

JESSICA JONES: ALIAS OMNIBUS HC MACK SECRET ORIGIN COVER (NEW PRINTING)

WRITTEN BY BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS PENCILED BY MICHAEL GAYDOS, BILL SIENKIEWICZ, DAVID MACK, MARK BAGLEY & RICK MAYS COVERS BY DAVID MACK Meet Jessica Jones. Once upon a time, she was a costumed super hero but not a very good one. Now a chain-smoking, self-destructive alcoholic, Jessica is the owner and sole employee of Alias Investigations, specializing in superhuman cases. But when she uncovers a hero's true identity, Jessica becomes the target of a far-reaching conspiracy. Can her sardonic wit, charm and intelligence help her survive? Or has she burned too many bridges to turn to old friends for help? Plus: Jessica investigates the disappearance of a girl rumored to be a mutant. pursues an awkward relationship with Luke Cage and teams up with Jessica Drew to investigate a drug that grants super-powers! But when a nightmare returns, can Jessica find the inner strength to defeat the demons of her past') Collecting ALIAS #1-28 and WHAT IF JESSICA JONES HAD JOINED THE AVENGERS'

720 PGS /Explicit Content ISBN 978-1-302-93130-8 Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

$100 00

JESSICA JONES: ALIAS OMNIBUS NC MACK FIRST ISSUE COVER (NEW PRINTING. DM ONLY) 720 PGS./Explicit Content S100 00 ISBN: 978-1-302-93129-2 Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 5 HC MEDINA COVER

WRITTEN BY GERRY CONWAY & LEN WEIN WITH ARCHIE GOODWIN, BILL MANTLO, SCOTT & MARV WOLFMAN PENCILED BY ROSS ANDRU WITH GIL KANE, SAL BUSCEMA, DON PERLIN & JOHN ROMITA JR. COVERS BY PACO MEDINA & GIL KANE Spider-Man's amazingly popular omnibus line continues with the storyline that shocked the comics world Peter Parker's deceased beloved, Gwen Stacy, shows up on his doorstep – kicking off a mind-bending clone saga that would last for decades! The scheming Jackal lines up a murderers' row of foes to take on Spider-Man: Tarantula, Scorpion and Spidey himself! The Punisher sets his sights on Spidey in an adventure guest-starting the X-Men's Nightcrawler! J. Jonah Jameson finally gets the goods on Spider-Man's secret identity! Doc Ock, Hammerhead, Kingpin and the Molten Man are on hand to menace Spidey, but it's not all bad guys for our hero as romance blooms between Peter and Mary Jane, and Nova teams up with Spider-Man! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #143-180 and ANNUAL #10-11 and NOVA (1976) #12 880 PGS./RatedT …$125 00 ISBN: 978-1.302-926991 Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8 EDELMAN

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL 5 NC KANE COVER (DM ONLY)

SPIDER-MAN BY TODD MCFARLANE OMNIBUS HC MCFARLANE RED-AND-BLUE COSTUME COVER (NEW PRINTING)

WRITTEN BY TODD MCFARLANE, ROB LIEFELD & FABIAN NICIEZA PENCILED BY TODD MCFARLANE & ROB LIEFELD COVERS BY TODD MCFARLANE

Todd McFarlane became a superstar illustrating AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, but he changed the industry forever with his next project: the -adjectiveless" SPIDER-MAN! Taking on both writing and art duties, McFarlane ushered Peter Parker into a gritty new era — and it began with -Torment-) When the Big Apple's streets run red with blood, the web-slinger heads into the sewers to stop the Lizard's homicidal rampage. But what is driving his old friend and foe? Plus: Ghost Rider lends a bony hand when the deranged Hobgoblin returns, the wall-crawler finds himself at the center of a clash of claws between Wolverine and Wendigo and Pete goes back in black to face Morbius the Living Vampire! And in the ultimate nineties team-up, Spidey joins X-Force to battle the unstoppable Juggernaut! Collecting SPIDER-MAN (1990) #1-14 and '16 and X-FORCE (1991) #4. 440 PGS./RatedT …$75 00 ISBN. 978-1-302-92839-1 Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC MCKONE COVER (NEW PRINTING)

WRITTEN BY STAN LEE & ROY THOMAS PENCILED BY JOHN ROMITA SR., GIL KANE & JOHN BUSCEMA COVERS BY MIKE MCKONE & GIL KANE Few comic books have ever come close to reaching the page-turning power, action, and drama of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN. Guided by Stan Lee. John Ronnie Sr, and Gil Kane. Spidey grew to become not just the most relatable hero in comics, but also the industry's top seller' And you'll see the reasons why again and again in this truly amazing third Omnibus collection One iconic story follows another the Stone Tablet Saga, the debut of Black Widow's new look. Kingpin's Shakespearean family drama, Captain Stacy's tragic death. the pathos of Peter Parker's love triangle with Gwen Stacy and Spidey, the historic Comics Code-defying "drug" issues, and Morbius the Living Vampire's debut' Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #68-104 920 PGS./RatedT ..S125 00 ISBN. 978-1-302-93139-1 Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL 3 NC KANE COVER (NEW PRINTING. DM ONLY)

X-MEN: INFERNO PROLOGUE OMNIBUS

Collecting X-FACTOR (1986) #27-32 and ANNUAL #3, UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #228-238, NEW MUTANTS (1983) #62-70 and ANNUAL #4, X-MEN ANNUAL (1970) #12 and material from MARVEL AGE ANNUAL #4 and MARVEL FANFARE (1982) #40

MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR: BAD BUZZ GN-TPB

WRITTEN BY BRANDON MONTCLARE & AMY REEDER PENCILED BY NATACHA BUSTOS, ALITHA E. MARTINEZ & RAY-ANTHONY HEIGHT COVER BY NATACHA BUSTOS

When the Silver Surfer arrives in Manhattan warning of an ancient cosmic menace on a collision course with Earth, Lunella Lafayette must step up and solve the impossible! But without Devil Dinosaur by her side, Lunella joins forces with some new friends who are missing their own pals: the Human Torch and the ever-lovin' blue-eyed Thing! You don't want to miss the debut of the Fantastic Three! But who will make it a truly awesome foursome? Then, it's time to cry S.O.S. — that means Save Our School, from New York City's new mayor, Wilson Fisk! But who is Princess Fisk, and what is her tragic past? Plus: Lunella's cousin comes to visit…meet Devin Dinosaur! But who invited the Wrecking Crew? Collecting MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #25-36. 240 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$12.99 ISBN: 978-1-302-92984-8 Trim size: 6 x 9

MILES MORALES: ULTIMATE END GN-TPB

WRITTEN BY BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS PENCILED BY DAVID MARQUEZ COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ ON SALE JUNE 2021

Miles Morales, the Ultimate Universe's newest Spider-Man, is back in action with a new status quo and a new outlook on life! But now Miles must face the worst nightmare of the Spider-Man legacy: Norman Osborn, the Green Goblin — the man who killed Peter Parker! Or did he…? Even as new villains start coming out of the woodwork. Miles finds himself with — a girlfriend! Her name is Katie Bishop, but she has a secret…and it's bad news for Spider-Man! As Miles makes a life-changing decision, he discovers a mind-blowing truth about his family! But what does it have to do with S.H.I.E.L.D.? Doctor Doom steps from the shadows, and Spider-Man gathers the mighty Ultimates — but no matter what happens next, this might be the end of the world for Miles Morales! Collecting MILES MORALES: ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #1-12. 248 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$12.99 ISBN: 978-1-302-92983-1 Trim size: 6 x 9

PUNISHER EPIC COLLECTION: RETURN TO BIG NOTHING TPB

Volume #4 in the Punisher Epic Collections

WRITTEN BY MIKE BARON, STEVEN GRANT, CHUCK DIXON & MORE PENCILED BY RUSS HEATH, BILL REINHOLD, NEIL HANSEN, MIKE ZECK, JORGE ZAFFINO & MORE COVER BY BILL REINHOLD

Don't call him Big Nothing! In an acclaimed graphic novel, the Punisher has a run-in with an old sergeant that takes him back to his Vietnam days — but now they're on opposite sides! Then a fed-up Frank Castle targets corporate corruption — with a nuclear submarine! But when super villains wreak havoc with "Acts of Vengeance," the Punisher takes on a very unfamiliar foe: Doctor Doom! Frank gives his confession, hears a murderer's sins and goes undercover to end a motorcycle gang's reign of terror — but he'll need a high-tech solution to battle the cyborg Heavers! Plus: Money launderers, drug pushers and a murderous secret society are punished in Frank's relentless war on crime! Collecting PUNISHER (1987) #26-34 and AN-NUAL#3, CLASSIC PUNISHER #1, EPIC GRAPHIC NOVEL PUNISHER — RETURN TO BIG NOTHING, MARVEL GRAPHIC NOVEL PUNISHER — INTRUDER and PUNISHER: KINGDOM GONE. 480 PGS./RatedT+ …$44.99 ISBN: 978-1-302-93085-1 Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION: THE OLD REPUBLIC VOL. 4 TPB

WRITTEN BY ROB CHESTNEY, ALEXANDER FREED, JOHN JACKSON MILLER & MORE PENCILED BY ALEX SANCHEZ, DAVE ROSS, GEORGE FREEMAN, DAVID DAZA, ANDREA MUTT! & MORE COVER BY BENJAMIN CARRE

The Sith Empire has returned to the galaxy! Determined to crush the Republic that sent them into exile, the Sith launch an attack on the galaxy's Outer Rim — with their sights set on the Core Worlds, the heart of galactic unity. The Sith's Dark Council claims to want peace — but both sides have unleashed spies that could turn the tide of war! And on a frozen world, a lost tribe of Sith cut off from the galaxy is about to have its fate changed forever, as a rebellious outcast discovers ancient secrets that will lead him and his allies to the stars — and beyond! Collecting STAR WARS: THE OLD REPUBLIC #1-6, STAR WARS: THE OLD REPUBLIC — THE LOST SUNS #1-5, STAR WARS: LOST TRIBE OF THE SITH — SPIRAL #1-5 and material from STAR WARS TALES Wand STAR WARS VISIONARIES. 456 PGS./RatedT …S39.99 ISBN: 978-1-302-93087-5 Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16 et

MOON KNIGHT EPIC COLLECTION: BAD MOON RISING TPB (NEW PRINTING)

Volume #1 in the Moon Knight Epic Collections

WRITTEN BY DOUG MOENCH, DAVID ANTHONY KRAFT, BILL MANTLO & STEVEN GRANT PENCILED BY DON PERLIN, KEITH GIFFEN, MIKE ZECK, JIM MOONEY, JIM CRAIG, GENE COLAN, KEITH POLLARD & BILL SIENKIEWICZ COVER BY BILL SIENKIEWICZ

Discover the many faces of the Moon Knight! Mercenary. Werewolf hunter. Super hero. Millionaire playboy. Cab driver. Ghost? Moon Knight is many things to many people, with the multiple personalities to match! Follow the Fist of Khonshu as he battles to find his place in the Marvel Universe in this collection of his earliest appearances. From his startling debut as a nemesis of Werewolf by Night to an unlikely stint with the Defenders, from encounters with Spider-Man and the Thing to the solo adventures that shaped a legend. Relive the rise of the moon's specter of vengeance! Collecting WEREWOLF BY NIGHT 119721#32-33; MARVEL SPOTLIGHT (1971)#28-29; DEFENDERS (1972)#41-50; SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN (1976)10-23; MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE (1914) #52 and MOON KNIGHT (1980)#1-4 — plus material from HULK MAGAZINE #11-15, #17-18 and #20 and MARVEL PREVIEW #21. 504 PGS./RatedT+ …S39.99 ISBN: 978-1-302-92985-5

GENERATION X EPIC COLLECTION: BACK TO SCHOOL TPB Volume #1 in the Generation X Epic Collections

WRITTEN BY SCOTT LOBDELL, FABIAN NICIEZA & LARRY HAMA PENCILED BY JOE MADUREIRA, ROGER CRUZ, ANDY KUBERT, CHRIS BACHALO, TOM GRUMMETT & CHRIS ALEXANDER COVER BY CHRIS BACHALO Meet the new class! The techno-organic aliens known as the Phalanx have targeted the next generation of mutants — and now Banshee, Jubilee and the White Queen must rescue Synch, Husk, M, Skin and Blink! But will all of them survive to attend the newly reopened Xavier's School? The sullen Chamber and mysterious Penance enroll as well — but who is the marrow-sucking monster called Emplate and what is his connection to one of the students? As the Gen X kids adjust to their new lives, romance blossoms and rivalries form even as they battle Orphan-Maker, Gene Nation and more! But what can their mutant powers do against…magic? Scott Lobdell and Chris Bachalo's '90s sensation begins here! Collecting UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #316-318, X-MEN (1991) #36-37, GENERATION X (1994) #1-9, WOLVERINE (19:•;) #94, GENERATION X COLLECTORS' PREVIEW and GENERATION X ASHCAN EDITION. 480 PGS./Rated T …$39.99 ISBN: 978-1-302-93076-9 Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

INCREDIBLE HULK EPIC COLLECTION: MAN OR MONSTER? TPB (NEW PRINTING) Volume #1 in the Incredible Hulk Epic Collections

WRITTEN BY STAN LEE PENCILED BY JACK KIRBY WITH STEVE DITKO & DICK AYERS COVER BY JACK KIRBY

Dr. Robert Bruce Banner may look like a mild-mannered scientist, but after being caught in a gamma bomb explosion, he became the unstoppable engine of destruction known as the Hulk! Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's atomic update on the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde paradigm mixed the might of giant monsters with Cold War intrigue and psychological drama. Decades later, it's a formula that still has readers clamoring for more! For the first time, this Epic Collection follows Hulk's every adventure. His original series; his time with — and against — the Avengers; his first confrontation with the Thing; encounters with Spider-Man and Ant-Man and a mythic battle with Thor! Collecting INCREDIBLE HULK (1962) #1-6, FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #12 and #25-26, AVENGERS (1963) #1-3 and #5, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963)414 and material from TALES TO ASTONISH (1959) 459 and JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY (1952) #112. 392 PGS./All Ages …S39.99 ISBN: 978-1-302-92974-9 Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

LOKI: AGENT OF ASGARD – THE COMPLETE COLLECTION TPB

(NEW PRINTING) WRITTEN BY AL EWING & JASON AARON PENCILED BY LEE GARBETT, JORGE COELHO, SIMONE BIANCHI & MORE COVER BY LEE GARBETT

As Asgardia's one-man secret service, Loki is ready to lie, cheat and steal his way through the most treacherous missions the All-Mother can throw at him — starting with a heart-stopping heist at Avengers Tower! Loki takes on Lorelei in Monte Carlo's casinos, heads to the ancient past on a quest for a magical sword and puts together a crew to crack the deepest dungeons of Asgardia itself! Plus: Axis pits him against the brutish Thor, god of evil! But who is King Loki? What vile scheme has he been brewing all this time? And what does this shadowy king's very existence mean for our Loki? Collecting LOKI: AGENT OF ASGARD (2014) 1-17, ORIGINAL SIN (2014) 5.1-5.5, MATERIAL FROM ALL-NEW MARVEL NOW! POINT ONE (2014) 1. 504 PGS./RatedT+ …$39.99 ISBN: 978-1-302-93131-5 Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16 el

THOR BY JASON AARON: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 3 TPB

WRITTEN BY JASON AARON PENCILED BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN, RAFA GARRES, FRAZER IRVING, STEVE EPTING & VALERIO SCHITI COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN When Dr. Jane Foster lifts the mystic hammer Mjolnir, she is transformed into the Goddess of Thunder —the Mighty Thor! Her enemies are many. as Asgard continues a descent into chaos and war threatens to spread through the Ten Realms. Yet Jane's greatest battle will be against a far more personal foe: the cancer that is killing her mortal form. As Loki steps back into Thor's life, the dark elf Malekith continues to fan the flames of war. And the skies will shake in one of the bloodiest battles of all time: Thor vs. Odin! Meanwhile, Roxxon and S.H.I.E.LD. complicate Jane's life — but can anything prepare her for a war between Asgard and the Shi'ar? Perhaps the returning Odinson will lend a hand as the conflict escalates — and the Phoenix Force rises from the flames! Collecting MIGHTY THOR (20151 #1-19. 448 PGS./RatedT+ ..$39.99 ISBN: 978-1-302-92387-7 Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SQUADRON SUPREME VS. AVENGERS TPB

WRITTEN BY ROY THOMAS, STEVE ENGLEHART, KURT BUSIEK, JAMES ROBINSON & MORE PENCILED BY SAL BUSCEMA, JOHN BUSCEMA, GEORGE PEREZ, WAYNE BORING, CARLOS PACHECO & LEONARD KIRK COVER BY GEORGE PEREZ

Earth's Mightiest Heroes face the champions of another reality! In the Avengers' home dimension, Hyperion, Nighthawk, Doctor Spectrum and the Whizzer are sinister enemies! But in another world, they are the heroic Squadron Supreme…and they're about to meet the Avengers head-on! As if the madness of Brain-Child wasn't enough, the two teams clash in a classic world-hopping, time-bending conspiracy involving Kang and the evil Serpent Crown! Plus: Thor battles not one but two Hyperions! A reinvigorated team of Avengers meets their match, but can the stranded Squadron find a way back home? And when a new cross-reality team of survivors forms — including Blur and Power Princess — this new Squadron quickly attracts the attention of the Uncanny Avengers! Collecting AVENGERS (1963) #69-70, #85-86, #141-144 and #147.149; THOR (1966) #280; AVENGERS (1998) #5-6; AVENGERS/ SQUADRON SUPREME ANNUAL '98 and SQUADRON SUPREME (2015) #3. 352 PGS./Rated T+ …534.99 :SBN: 978-1-302-93086-8 Trim size: 6.5/8 x 10-3/16

TASKMASTER: THE RUBICON TRIGGER TPB

WRITTEN BY JED MACKAY PENCILED BY ALESSANDRO VITTI COVER BY VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

Taskmaster has murdered S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Maria Hill! Or at least that's what the whole world thinks. Now the greatest spies in the business are hunting him down and won't stop until the Taskmaster is dead — or can clear his own name! So begins a globe-spanning adventure that will send ripples through the Marvel Universe's espionage community. Taskmaster's next target? Phil Coulson! But Coulson isn't alone in Washington D.C. — he's got the entire Squadron Supreme of America on speed dial! And when Taskmaster's hunt brings him to South Korea, he'll have to go toe-to-toe with the White Fox! His next stop is sunny Wakanda — home to Okoye and the feared Dogs of War! Can the Taskmaster find the doomsday device that Maria Hill died to protect? Or will he be played by the true mastermind behind it all? Collecting TASKMASTER (2020)#1-5. 112 PGS./RatedT+ …$15.99 ISBN: 978-1-302-92171-2 Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16 S

DAWN OF X VOL. 16 TPB

WRITTEN BY JONATHAN HICKMAN, RUSSELL DAUTERMAN, BENJAMIN PERCY &TINI HOWARD PENCILED BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN, BAZALDUA, MARCUSTO & LEINIL FRANCISYU COVER BYTO BE REVEALED

The stage is set for X OF SWORDS! Even with the help of Jean Grey, Emma Frost and Fantomex, can Storm save herself from the deadly techno-virus raging within her? The non-treaty nation of Russia is working to under-mine Krakoa — and the Beast wants Colossus on X-Force's side as the first drumbeats of war begin to sound! With Excalibur embroiled in other-worldly conflict at the Starlight Citadel, Apocalypse takes sinister steps toward his ultimate goal. Now, with Rictor in his clutches, En Sabah Nur must survive long enough to complete the ritual he has waited eons for! And when the Summoning begins, nothing will ever be the same for the X-Men! Collecting GIANT-SIZE X-MEN: STORM, X-FORCE (2019) #11-12, EX-CALIBUR (2019) #11-12 and X-MEN (2019) #12. 176 PGS./Parenlal Advisory …$1799 ISBN: 978-1-302-92773.8 Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AVENGERS BY JASON AARON VOL. 8: ENTER THE PHOENIX TPB WRITTEN BY JASON AARON PENCILED BY DALE KEOWN, JAVIER GARRON & LUCA MARESCA COVER BY LEINIL FRANCISYU

The planet-burning cosmic firebird known as the Phoenix Force has returned — and the Avengers are drawn into a globe-spanning battle for ultimate power! In the distant past of One Million B.C.E., one young girl's only crime was being born with red hair…and her destiny will change human his-tory forever! In the present, the Phoenix Force searches the globe for a new avatar — and many of Marvel's most powerful heroes and villains are contenders! As the battle to wield the Phoenix grows ever bloodier and more desperate, Thor leads the Avengers in a fight to contain it. But the quest is complicated by the Thunder God's mysterious connection to the cosmic firebird! Who will be the all•new Phoenix?! Plus: Blade pays a dark price in the fight against the King in Black! Collecting AVENGERS (2018) #39-45. 168 PGS./RatedT+ …$19.99 ISBN: 978-1-302-92487-4 Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

IMMORTAL HULK VOL. 9: THE WEAKEST ONE THERE IS TPB WRITTEN BY AL EWING PENCILED BY JOE BENNETT, ADAM GORHAM & RACHAEL STOTT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

It's the rematch everybody wanted — but not like this! The Hulk is broken, friendless and hunted, a shadow of his former self. But there's nothing like the real Thing! What will happen when Ben Grimm enters the world of the Immortal Hulk? As the year comes to an end, costs are counted — by Jackie McGee, Eugene Judd…and Samuel Sterns. All the Leader's plans have come together in what may be his greatest triumph! But will that be enough…or will the horrific One Below All still claim his due? Plus: The U-Foes are here — and they know how to finally kill the Immortal Hulk! The new Sasquatch faces something even weirder than himself. Henry Peter Gyrich watches from somewhere far above the world. And with the Hulk's strength gone, what hope is left…for the weakest there is? Collecting IMMORTAL HULK #41-45. 112 PGS./RatedT+ …$15.99 ISBN: 978-1-302-92597-0 Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS VOL. 2 TARGET VALANCE TPB WRITTEN BY ETHAN SACKS PENCILED BY PAOLO VILLANELLI COVER BY MATTIA DE IULIS

With precious cargo and a price on his head, Valance must turn to the one person he can trust. But the Unbroken Clan has sent a unique and deadly pair of bounty hunters after him: No one in the galaxy can escape the combined cunning of 4-LOM and Zuckuss! Wounded and on the run, Valance reunites with a long-lost love in a secret rebel base — but the deadliest bounty-hunting duo in the galaxy is closing in, and they brought an army of Clone War—era battle droids with them! As Valance makes a desperate gambit to survive, he'll risk the wrath of pirates in the Outer Rim…and set himself on a collision course with his old rival Danger! Plus: Bossk finds himself the hunted rather than the hunter on the forest world of Malastare! Collecting STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #6-11. 136 PGS./Rated T …$1799 ISBN: 978-1-302-92084-5 Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

KING IN BLACK: RETURN OF THE VALKYRIES TPB

WRITTEN BY JASON AARON &TORUNN GRØNBEKK PENCILED BY NINA VAKUEVA COVER BY MATTIA DE IULIS

Once there was an entire army of Valkyries, but now Jane Foster is the only one. And when Knull and his symbiote horrors come to Earth and the planet's guardian, the Sentry, falls —all Jane sees when she looks at our big blue planet is a vision of death. To help stop the King in Black, Jane must rebuild the Valkyries starting with Hildegarde, a warrior from Asgard's hallowed halls, and the X-Man Dani Moonstar, a former Valkyrie herself. But what Jane doesn't know is she was never the only Valkyrie after all! Who is the fourth warrior? Elsewhere, unknown to Jane, Knull's power has spread across the galaxy and infected creatures even older than the gods…and it may not matter how many Valkyries Jane can bring to their aid! Collecting KING IN BLACK: RETURN OF THE VALKYRIES #1-4. 112 pp ISBN:978-1-302-92808-7 Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

BLACK CAT VOL. 4: QUEEN IN BLACK TPB

WRITTEN BY JED MacKAY PENCILED BY C.F. VILLA, NINA VAKUEVA & MICHAEL DOWLING COVER BY PEPE LARRAZ Felicia Hardy is back for a classic game of cat and…symbiote? Knull's attack on Earth interrupts the Black Cat's latest heist, and if you know Felicia, you know that's a problem So the Black Cat and her crew aim to steal something of great value — both to Knull and to Earth's hope of survival! But Felicia never shows up inappropriately dressed — and you won't believe it when the Black Cat gets her own Anti-Venom costume! As Felicia adds to her bag of tricks, some of her upgrades may last beyond Knull's invasion – – and could come in handy in a feline fracas with.., Queen Cat? Plus: the Black Fox has been send-ing Felicia and her crew to steal items from all corners of the Marvel Universe — but why? Prepare to find out at last! Collecting BLACK CAT (2020) #1-4, MATERIAL FROM X-MEN: TO SERVE AND PROTECT (2011)=4 112 PGSJRated T+ …S15.99 ISBN: 978-1-302-92758-5 Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-306

THOR BY DONNY CATES VOL. 2: PREY TPB

WRITTEN BY DONNY CATES PENCILED BY AARON KUDER & NIC KLEIN COVER BY OLIVIER COIPEL

Something is wrong with Mjolnir! All-Father Thor needs his hammer now more than ever before…and yet the Uru grows heavier with each passing day. What will it take for the God of Thunder to hold on to one of the most powerful weapons in the Multiverse? Thor decides to reinvigorate himself by revisiting his old mortal persona after so many years, but he isn't ready for the Donald Blake that awaits him — and neither is Asgard! As a trapped God of Thunder faces the Midgard Serpent, Jane Foster reckons with her former lover.. reborn into reality and now a deadly enemy! With the fate of the Ten Realms in the balance, Thor must find a way to battle a crazed and determined Dr. Donald Blake and when the hammer comes down, only one man will remain standing! Collecting THOR (2020) 47-14. 176 PGS /Rated Ta- …519.99 ISBN: 978.1-302-92087-6 Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MARVEL'S THE INFINITY SAGA POSTER BOOK PHASE 1 TPB

If you like movies, then you love movie posters — and if you're a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you'll adore these posters in particular! Beginning with the invincible hero whose blockbuster debut started everything, these are the instantly iconic images that brought audiences flooding to see Iron Man, Thor, Captain America – and, ultimately, the heroes' big-screen assembly alongside Black Widow, Hawkeye and the Hulk as the Avengers! Each of these unforgettable posters has cemented its place in cinematic history — and now they are brought together in one stunning book. With this instant collection of eye-catching movie memorabilia, you can turn your home into a theater lobby…popcorn sold separately! 42 PGS./AII Ages …S24.99 ISBN: 978-1-302-93078-3 Trim size: 11 x 16

CAPTAIN AMERICA'S BICENTENNIAL BATTLES: ALL-NEW MARVEL TREASURY EDITION TPB

WRITTEN BY JACK KIRBY PENCILED BY JACK KIRBY COVER BY JACK KIRBY

The Marvel Treasury Edition that celebrated 200 years of the United States of America is back, as big as life and better than ever! From the unparalleled imagination of Jack Kirby, it's a time-spanning adventure featuring Captain America on an incredible journey through his nation's past — from the American Revolution through two world wars…and more! Steve Rogers meets major historical figures, makes quite an impact on Benjamin Franklin — and takes inspiration from two centuries of American struggle and progress! Reprinted in all its oversize glory along with suitably patriotic special features, this is one of the Sentinel of Liberty's wildest adventures of all, without which no Cap collection is complete! Collecting MARVEL TREASURY SPECIAL- CAPTAIN AMERICA'S BICENTENNIAL BATTLES and MIGHTY MARVEL BICENTENNIAL CALENDAR 1976. 112 PGS./RatedT …$29.99 ISBN: 978-1-302-93071-4 Trim size: 8-1/2 x 13

MARVEL MASTERWORKS

THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN VOL. 4 HC

WRITTEN BY ROGER STERN WITH MARV WOLFMAN, RALPH MACCHIO, BILL MANTLO, STEVE LEIALOHA & MARIE SEVERIN PENCILED BY MARIE SEVERIN & JIM MOONEY WITH MIKE ZECK, STEVE LEIALOHA, DENYS COWAN, RICK LEONARD! & LUKE MCDONNELL COVER BY FRANK MILLER

Before he would set AMAZING SPIDER-MAN on the path to comics glory, master storyteller Roger Stern did a spectacular job on Spidey's sister title! Producing a run of the wall-crawler's most memorable tales, Stern introduced a host of new and compelling characters — including the gangster Belladonna and a new love interest for Aunt May, Nathan Lubensky — and reinvigorated the Prowler and White Tiger. But don't worry, Stern left room to spare for iconic enemies! The Vulture returns — and he's brought his evil nephew Malachi with him! And another veteran of the Sinister Six, Mysterio, is up to no good, in league with a gang of Spider-Man's oldest villains! This Masterworks volume also includes a double-sized showdown with the man called Rapier! Collecting SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN (1976) #43.55 and ANNUAL #2. 328 PGS./RatedT …$75.00 ISBN: 978-1-302-92943-5 Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORK& THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN VOL 4 NC — VARIANT EDITION VOL 312 (DM ONLY) 328 PGS./RatedT …$75.00 ISBN: 978-1-302-92944-2 Trim size: 7 x 10

IMMORTAL HULK VOL. 4 HC

WRITTEN BY AL EWING PENCILED BY JOE BENNETT, JAVIER RODRIGUEZ, NICK PITARRA, BUTCH GUICE & MIKE HAWTHORNE COVER BY ALEX ROSS Al Ewing and Joe Bennett's best-selling. Easter Award-nominated saga continues! There's a new monster in town. He's cuddly. lovable and available for your corporate retreat. Sure. there was another Hulk once — the angry green one who made all those nasty threats about ending the world. But who needs him! Dv Laing Hulk is here…you might know him as Xemnu…and he's going to save us all, or your money back' But how did tie Immortal Hulk get erased from the world? And who will triumph when Xemnu battles Bruce Banner?! Plus: The Leader sets his sights on infiltrating his archenemies band of allies in preparation to enact his nefarious. intricately planned scheme Arid deep in Banner's mind, something is reaching through the Green Door It wants to hint Banner badly. And the Devil Hulk takes that personally… Collecting IMMORTAL HULK #31-40_ 248 PGS./Rated T. …$34.99 ISBN: 978.1-302-93128-5 Trim size: 7.1/4 x 10-7/8