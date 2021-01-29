Marvel Comics Relaunches Mighty Marvel Masterworks

Marvel Comics has been publishing the Marvel Masterworks hardcovers and paperbacks since the mid-eighties, the first attempt by a comic book publisher to publish an archive of their companies' early work in such a fashion. This year they will publish the 300th collection… which means it is time for Marvel to start all over again, with the Mighty Marvel Masterworks line, reprinting those earliest volumes in a new fashion. The first Fantastic Four, Spider-Man, X-Men stories in a 6 x 9 format.

Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #1-10 and material from AMAZING FANTASY (1962) #15, MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN – WITH GREAT POWER will feature Peter Parker's web-slinging adventures from the very beginning — including the tragic origin that started it all; the first appearances of the Daily Bugle, J. Jonah Jameson, Doctor Octopus, the Sandman, the Vulture and Electro; and guest-star nods from the Fantastic Four and Human Torch!

Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (1951) #1-10, MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE FANTASTIC FOUR VOL. 1 will feature the fateful cosmic voyage of scientist Reed Richards, pilot Ben Grimm and siblings Sue and Johnny Storm, who became known to the world as Mr. Fantastic, the Thing, the Invisible Girl and the Human Torch —the Fantastic Four. See the first of their many extraordinary adventures including their first battles with legendary villains such as the Mole Man, the Skrulls, the Puppet Master, the Sub-Mariner, and the diabolical Doctor Doom.

Collecting UNCANNY X-MEN (1963) #1-10, MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE X-MEN – THE STRANGEST SUPER HEROES OF ALL will feature Professor X's original teen team as they set off on a mission to forge peace between man and mutantkind. Meet Cyclops, Angel, Beast, Iceman and Marvel Girl and thrill to their first encounter with the Master of Magnetism, Magneto, and his Brotherhood of Evil Mutants.

Own the very foundation of the Marvel Universe in new must-have collections! Check out Michael Cho's cover for MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN – WITH GREAT POWER as well as the Exclusive Comic Book Shop Cover by Steve Ditko and pick up the MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS when they hit stores this summer

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN – WITH GREAT POWER

Written by STAN LEE

Art by STEVE DITKO & JACK KIRBY

Cover by MICHAEL CHO

Exclusive Comic Book Shop Variant Cover by STEVE DITKO

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE X-MEN – THE STRANGEST SUPER HEROES OF ALL

Written by STAN LEE

Art by JACK KIRBY

Cover by MICHAEL CHO

Exclusive Comic Book Shop Variant Cover by JACK KIRBY