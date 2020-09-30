Marvel Comics Takes All Top Ten in Diamond August 2020 Chart

It's been a long time coming. And DC Comics is no longer part of the picture. But if they were, Marvel Comics would still beat them when it came to sales and marketshare from Diamond Comic Distributors. But without them? Well, Marvel Comics takes it all. Diamond is no longer issuing the marketshare statistics for the month as it would basically read Marvel Comics 95%, everyone else 5% if they're lucky.

"We're very encouraged by the strong performance we saw in many titles this month," said Tim Lenaghan, Chief Purchasing officer of Geppi Family Enterprises, the parent company of Diamond Comic Distributors, of August's sales. "The market continues to rebound, and in many cases, we're seeing new series debut from many of our publishers that are outperforming what we saw in the first quarter. Similarly, issues of established series are seeing increases in subsequent issues as well, and we believe this bodes well for the strength of the industry in third and fourth quarter."

Venom #27 by Donny Cates and Juan Gedeon, was the best-selling comic book distributed in August through Diamond Comic Distributors, the world's largest distributor of comics, graphic novels, and pop culture merchandise.

Without DC Comics to challenge them, Marvel Comics claimed all ten spots in August's top ten best-selling comics. However, Titan Comics; Horizon: Zero Dawn #1 fell just outside the month's top ten comics at #11 for the month.

The best-selling comic titles from the premier publishers in August were:

Image Comics (#15): Spawn #309 by Todd McFarlane and Ken Lashley, was estimated to be heading to 70,000 copies by Image Comics.

BOOM! Studios (#46): Seven Secrets #1 by Tom Taylor and Daniele Di Nicuolo, a new urban fantasy series about a secret society of magical guardians under attack, with orders of 41,000.

Dynamite Entertainment (#49): Vampirella #12 by Christopher Priest and Giovanni Timpano, continuing Priest's run on the title, seemingly untouched by the summer's Covergate scandal.

IDW Publishing (#65): Locke & Key: In Pale Battalions Go… #1 by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, a new World War I-set chapter of the horror-fantasy series.

Dark Horse Comics (#79): Alien: The Original Screenplay #1 by Cristiano Seixas and Guilherme Balbi, adapting the original Dan O'Bannon screenplay. Dan O'Bannon has also been in the news for other reasons of late.

Deadpool's earliest appearances, including his first appearance in New Mutants #98, are reprinted in Marvel Comics' Deadpool Classics Volume 1, the best-selling graphic novel of August. Other Marvel titles among the top ten include Spider-Man/Deadpool Volume 0: Don't Call It a Team-Up, a collection of the duo's early team-ups, ranked #2; Inhumans by Paul Jenkins and Jae Lee ranked #4; and Jonathan Hickman, Pepe Larraz, and R.B. Silva's House of X/Powers of X, which launched a new era of X-Men adventure, ranked #5.

Also among the top ten graphic novels for August were two titles from Image Comics. The fourth collected volume of Jeff Lemire, Andrea Sorrentino, and Dave Stewart's Eisner Award-winning series Gideon Falls ranked #4, and Ed Brubaker, Sean Phillips, and Jacob Phillips' original graphic novel Pulp ranked #7.

Funko's POP! Marvel Heroes: Absolute Carnage Deluxe Vinyl Figure, a PREVIEWS Exclusive figure inspired by Marvel Comics' best-selling Absolute Carnage event, was August's best-selling toy and one of the three Funko products among the month's top ten. Also in the top ten from the manufacturer were the POP! DC Heroes: Red Hood vs. Deathstroke Comic Moment Vinyl Figure Diorama, a PREVIEWS Exclusive for San Diego Comic Con 2020, at #2 and the life-size POP! Star Wars: The Mandalorian: The Child 10-Inch Vinyl Figure at #9. Mezco's One:12 Collective: Marvel: Stealth Suit Spider-Man Action Figure, a PREVIEWS Exclusive, ranked #3 for the month. Diamond Select Toys also had four products in the top ten, led by The Nightmare Before Christmas Deluxe Lighted Action Figure Box Set, produced for San Diego Comic Con 2020, at #4.

Paizo Publishing had a strong August, taking all ten spots in the month's top ten best-selling game products, with the Pathfinder Second Edition Advanced Player's Guide topping the chart. Also in the top ten were the Starfinder RPG: Starship Operations Manual at #2, the Pathfinder Second Edition: Lost Omens Legends Sourcebook at #3, the Pathfinder Second Edition Core Rulebook at #4, and the Pathfinder Second Edition Advanced Player's Guide Special Edition at #5.

TOP 10 COMIC BOOKS BY UNITS SHIPPED

RANK DESCRIPTION PRICE ITEM CODE VENDOR 1 VENOM #27 $3.99 APR201001-M MARVEL COMICS 2 THOR #6 $3.99 MAR201009-M MARVEL COMICS 3 MAESTRO #1 $4.99 JUN200648-M MARVEL COMICS 4 X-MEN #11 $3.99 MAR200872-M MARVEL COMICS 5 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #47 $3.99 APR200985-M MARVEL COMICS 6 WOLVERINE #4 $3.99 MAR200900-M MARVEL COMICS 7 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #46 $3.99 MAR200990-M MARVEL COMICS 8 EMPYRE #4 $4.99 APR200845-M MARVEL COMICS 9 VENOM #25 $5.99 FEB200943-M MARVEL COMICS 10 EMPYRE #5 $4.99 APR200851-M MARVEL COMICS

TOP 10 COMIC BOOKS BY DOLLARS INVOICED

RANK DESCRIPTION PRICE ITEM CODE VENDOR 1 VENOM #27 $3.99 APR201001-M MARVEL COMICS 2 THOR #6 $3.99 MAR201009-M MARVEL COMICS 3 MAESTRO #1 $4.99 JUN200648-M MARVEL COMICS 4 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #47 $3.99 APR200985-M MARVEL COMICS 5 X-MEN #11 $3.99 MAR200872-M MARVEL COMICS 6 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #46 $3.99 MAR200990-M MARVEL COMICS 7 WOLVERINE #4 $3.99 MAR200900-M MARVEL COMICS 8 VENOM #25 $5.99 FEB200943-M MARVEL COMICS 9 EMPYRE #4 $4.99 APR200845-M MARVEL COMICS 10 EMPYRE #5 $4.99 APR200851-M MARVEL COMICS

TOP 10 GRAPHIC NOVELS & TRADE PAPERBACKS BY UNITS SHIPPED

RANK DESCRIPTION PRICE ITEM CODE VENDOR 1 DEADPOOL CLASSIC VOLUME 1 TP $29.99 FEB082311 MARVEL COMICS 2 SPIDER-MAN/DEADPOOL VOL. 0: DON'T CALL IT TEAM UP TP $34.99 FEB160956 MARVEL COMICS 3 INHUMANS BY PAUL JENKINS AND JAE LEE TP $34.99 JUN150836 MARVEL COMICS 4 GIDEON FALLS VOLUME 4 TP (MR) $16.99 FEB200126 IMAGE COMICS 5 HOUSE OF X/POWERS OF X TP $44.99 JUN200667 MARVEL COMICS 6 DEADPOOL VS. CARNAGE TP $16.99 MAY140932 MARVEL COMICS 7 PULP HC (MR) $16.99 MAR200016 IMAGE COMICS 8 RETURN OF THE LIVING DEADPOOL TP $16.99 MAY150827 MARVEL COMICS 9 MILES MORALES: ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN VOLUME 1:REVIVAL TP $17.99 AUG140912 MARVEL COMICS 10 DEADPOOL FIRSTS TP $34.99 NOV150949 MARVEL COMICS

TOP 10 GRAPHIC NOVELS & TRADE PAPERBACKS BY DOLLARS INVOICED

RANK DESCRIPTION PRICE ITEM CODE VENDOR 1 HOUSE OF X/POWERS OF X TP $44.99 JUN200667 MARVEL COMICS 2 SOLOMON KANE: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS HC $100.00 JAN201040-M MARVEL COMICS 3 CONAN THE BARBARIAN: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOLUME 1 HC $125.00 JUL181158-M MARVEL COMICS 4 CRUEL SUMMER HC (MR) $34.99 JUN200096 IMAGE COMICS 5 MARVEL MASTERWORKS: FANTASTIC FOUR VOLUME 22 HC $75.00 JAN201046-M MARVEL COMICS 6 STERANKO IS REVOLUTIONARY KING-SIZE HC $125.00 NOV190951 MARVEL COMICS 7 X-MEN EPIC COLLECTION: PROTEUS TP $39.99 APR201110 MARVEL COMICS 8 UNCANNY X-FORCE BY REMENDER OMNIBUS HC $100.00 SEP190971 MARVEL COMICS 9 PULP HC (MR) $16.99 MAR200016 IMAGE COMICS 10 WORLD OF CYBERPUNK 2077 HC $39.99 DEC190236 DARK HORSE COMICS

TOP 10 TOYS BY DOLLARS INVOICED

RANK DESCRIPTION ITEM CODE VENDOR 1 POP! MARVEL HEROES: ABSOLUTE CARNAGE DELUXE VINYL FIGURE DEC198585 FUNKO 2 POP DC HEROES: RED HOOD VS. DEATHSTROKE COMIC MOMENT SDCC 2020 VINYL FIGURE DIORAMA SEP198705 FUNKO 3 ONE-12 COLLECTIVE: SPIDER-MAN STEALTH SUIT FIGURE NOV198726 MEZCO TOYS 4 THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS: DELUXE LIGHTED SDCC 2020 ACTION FIGURE BOX SET DEC198805 DIAMOND SELECT TOYS 5 TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: RETRO ROTOCAST SDCC 2020 6-PIECE ACTION FIGURE SET NOV198145 PLAYMATES 6 THE MUPPETS: BAND MEMBERS SDCC 2020 DELUXE ACTION FIGURE BOX SET DEC198804 DIAMOND SELECT TOYS 7 LOST IN SPACE: B-9 ELECTRONIC ROBOT AUG142281 DIAMOND SELECT TOYS 8 MARVEL DEADPOOL LEGENDS 6-INCH ACTION FIGURES MAR208127 HASBRO TOY GROUP 9 POP! STAR WARS THE MANDALORIAN: THE CHILD 10-INCH VINYL FIGURE OCT198608 FUNKO 10 THE IRON GIANT SELECT ACTION FIGURE DEC192335 DIAMOND SELECT TOYS

TOP 10 GAMES BY DOLLARS INVOICED

RANK DESCRIPTION ITEM CODE VENDOR 1 PATHFINDER RPG: ADVANCED PLAYERS GUIDE HC (P2) NOV198464 PAIZO PUBLISHING 2 STARFINDER RPG: STARSHIP OPERATIONS MANUAL HC NOV198469 PAIZO PUBLISHING 3 PATHFINDER: LOST OMENS LEGENDS HC (P2) NOV198463 PAIZO PUBLISHING 4 PATHFINDER: CORE RULEBOOK HC (P2) MAY193227 PAIZO PUBLISHING 5 PATHFINDER RPG: ADVANCED PLAYERS GUIDE SPECIAL EDITON HC (P2) NOV198465 PAIZO PUBLISHING 6 STARFINDER RPG: CORE RULEBOOK POCKED EDITION NOV198467 PAIZO PUBLISHING 7 PATHFINDER: CORE RULEBOOK HC SPECIAL EDITION (P2) MAY193228 PAIZO PUBLISHING 8 PATHFINDER RPG: CORE RULEBOOK POCKET EDITION APR168770 PAIZO PUBLISHING 9 PATHFINDER: GAMEMASTERY GUIDE HC (P2) NOV192998 PAIZO PUBLISHING 10 PATHFINDER: BESTIARY HC (P2) MAY193229 PAIZO PUBLISHING

NEW TITLES SHIPPED

PUBLISHER COMICS SHIPPED GRAPHIC NOVELS SHIPPED MAGAZINES SHIPPED TOTAL SHIPPED MARVEL COMICS 65 35 0 100 IMAGE COMICS 44 5 0 49 BOOM! STUDIOS 25 16 0 41 IDW PUBLISHING 31 9 0 40 YEN PRESS 0 31 0 31 SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT 0 26 0 26 VIZ MEDIA 0 26 0 26 KODANSHA COMICS 0 19 0 19 SCOUT COMICS 13 3 0 16 ANTARCTIC PRESS 12 0 0 12 OTHER NON-TOP 10 110 152 11 273 TOTAL 300 322 11 633