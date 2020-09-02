Spawn #309 Hits 70,000 Orders, Free Overship And B&W Variant On #310

Bleeding Cool may have to do a run around the industry pretty sharpish as I am getting reports from all over that sales and orders from comic book stores are up. And I don't just mean up on sales during shutdown, but up on sales before shutdown. Feel free to send me any figures of your own, on or off the record. We last reported that Spawn #309 saw a 25% increase in orders over its previous issue's orders. And it seems that McFarlane's nowhere near done raking in orders. I'm hearing that the Spawn #309 second printing alone has already topped 18,0000 orders—which is higher than most comics launch their first printing at nowadays… And puts the total orders on this issue at nearly 70,000 —an impressive number for a new launch nowadays, and unheard of for a series this far along.

Also, the fact that it is still $2.99 must also help right now. No other so-prominent comic book is priced that low right now. But that's not all—I'm hearing that Image today revealed that they will drop a free overship for Spawn #310 with freight covered of a rare black & white variant with art by McFarlane. Rumour has it that this stunt may not be one-off for the publisher… so retailers might be minded to play it safe and fluff up their Image orders a little more right now where it is safe to do so.

SPAWN #309 CVR B MCFARLANE (RES)

IMAGE COMICS

JUN200269

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Ken Lashley (CA) Todd McFarlane

"CONSEQUENCE OF SIN" PART 2

New Heroes! New Villains! New War!

The MYSTERIOUS and DANGEROUS army of Spawns continues to grow. First She-Spawn and Reaper! Then Medieval Spawn! Now Gunslinger Spawn has made his presence known. But who is a hero and who is a villain? And is Al Simmons strong enough to control them all? Maybe his new armor will help! TODD McFARLANE and KEN LASHLEY continue their epic tale!In Shops: Aug 26, 2020 SRP: $2.99 SPAWN #310 CVR C BARENDS (RES)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL200233

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Jim Muniz (CA) Bjorn Barends

"The STORM… begins."

SPAWN is on the hunt for someone, or something, insidious! Demons hiding among humans! Secret dealings with Big-Pharma! Dark plans are about to be exposed! There is a STORM coming, and SPAWN is at its center.

TODD McFARLANE and JIM MUNIZ weave a dark and disturbing tale!

In Shops: Sep 30, 2020

SRP: $2.99