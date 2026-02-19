Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: al ewing, comicspro, Queen In Black

Marvel Comics Teases Hel On Earth For Queen In Black

Marvel Comics Teases Hel On Earth for Queen In Black, a new event from Al Ewing and Iban Coello, starts this July

Hela becomes Queen in Black after defeating Knull, taking control of the symbiote forces

Knull returns empowered by Lightforce, setting up a cosmic showdown against Hela

The crossover will impact Venom, Knull, and possibly titles like Amazing Spider-Man in summer 2026

Marvel teases "HEL ON EARTH! QUEEN IN BLACK, a new event from Al Ewing and Iban Coello, starts this July. Stay tuned later this week for the official announcement out of ComicsPro." … check out more ComicsPRO coverage with this handy tandy tag.

The Queen in Black is a major Marvel Comics crossover event scheduled to launch in July 2026 by Al Ewing and Iban Coello and spins directly out of the ongoing Venom series by Al Ewing and Carlos Gómez, as well as the Knull limited series. The event centres on Hela (the Asgardian goddess of death) seizing control of the symbiote-related powers and declaring herself the Queen in Black. This follows her capturing and dethroning Knull (the original King in Black, god of the symbiotes and the abyss) in Venom #250 where she took his throne and mantle. Knull later escapes and seeks to reclaim his power, including by tapping into a new source: light from the Lightforce Dimension, leading to upgraded forms and a massive confrontation.

We are to expect a cosmic-level clash between Hela (as Queen in Black, wielding symbiote/dark powers) and Knull (repowered as a "King in Light" or similar, with supernova-level displays of power). And looking at the image above, basically it's the White Guardian and Black Guardian from Doctor Who's Key To Time and its sequels, which I, and Al, keenly watched when we were wee nippers. Just with fewer corridors, less sitting down on ornate chairs and more violence. Much more.

The storyline builds on recent developments in symbiote lore, including Knull's return and conflicts in arcs like the upcoming Venom/Spider-Man/Carnage throwdown Death Spiral. It appears to be Marvel's big summer 2026 event in the symbiote/ Venom corner of the universe, with crossovers likely affecting titles like Venom, Knull, and possibly Amazing Spider-Man or others…

