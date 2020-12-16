Marvel Comics Teases The Future Of Black Cat With Nina Vakueva

Today sees the return of The Black Cat to comic books, after a pandemic-related shutdown. And Felicia Hardy returns, appropriately with a King In Black crossover. But the comic also gives a look ahead to what may be coming after the current crossover with artist Nina Vakueva. And it all comes down to plans from her alma mater, The Black Fox.

The Black Cat stealing the most powerful things in the whole universe? Might she have an eye on an Infinity stone or six? Well, this is the teaser from Nina Vakueva, of Mayor Grom, Exlibrium and League Of Legends.

Immortus? Nick Fury? Star? All manner of stuff coming your way. And it begins with The Black Cat #1 published from Marvel Comics today.

BLACK CAT #1 KIB

MARVEL COMICS

OCT200521

(W) Jed MacKay (A) C.F. Villa, Nina Vakueya (CA) Pepe Larraz

THE CAT IN BLACK IS BACK!

THE CAT IN BLACK IS BACK!

Feeling lucky? Knull's attack on Earth interrupts the Black Cat's latest heist, and if you know Felicia, you know that's a problem. So the Cat and her crew aim to steal something of greatest value to both Knull and Earth's hope of survival. You'll have to pick up this issue to find out what! This issue guest-stars the X-Men! Captain America! And Doctor Strange!

