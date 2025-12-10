Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Gerry Duggan, Longshots, Wonder Man

Marvel Comics Teases Wonder Man Comic Again In Longshots #3 (Spoilers)

Marvel Comics Teases Wonder Man Comic Again In Longshots #3 by Gerry Duiggan, Jonathan Hickman and (Spoilers)

Article Summary Marvel teases the return of Wonder Man with hints in Longshots #3, fueling speculation of a new title.

Wonder Man comic by Gerry Duggan and Mark Buckingham was delayed and pulled from official release lists.

Longshots #3 acts as a backdoor pilot, reuniting Wonder Man and Hellcat in a possible setup for a new run.

Original Wonder Man #1 solicitation suggests big changes as fans await confirmation in future solicitations.

The new Wonder Man comic book was initially scheduled for release in December, coinciding with the debut of the new TV show. By Gerry Duggan and Mark Buckingham, it even featured the first 616 appearance of Trevor Slattery, as played by Ben Kingsley in Iron Man 3, Hail To The King, Shang-Chi and in the upcoming Wonder Man show. However, it was subsequently removed from the listings and hasn't appeared in solicitations for January or February 2026 either. But in today's Longshots #3, co-written by Gerry Duggan…

… and yes, that gets lampshaded as well. We get Hellcat and Wonder Man finding each other again, even in their alternate parallel future.

This is basically a backdoor pilot for the actual Wonder Man comic book written by Gerry Duggan. And how do we know?

Because they basically all but say it. As scooped by Bleeding Cool way back in August. However, it has clearly been undergoing some changes… Will it be featured in the upcoming March 2026 Marvel solicitations? It has to be, right? Here is the original solicitation…

WONDER MAN #1 (W) Gerry Duggan (A) Mark Buckingham

TO LIVE AND DIE IN L.A.! SIMON WILLIAMS was a villain. SIMON WILLIAMS is an Avenger. SIMON WILLIAMS was dead. SIMON WILLIAMS is a living actor. SIMON WILLIAMS was friends with TREVOR SLATTERY. SIMON WILLIAMS is… WONDER MAN — and he's in big trouble. GERRY DUGGAN & MARK BUCKINGHAM bring you a book you won't soon forget — don't miss out on what is sure to be one of the most talked about books of the year! $4.99

EVERYBODY DIES! X YEARS LATER, all your heroes are dead! Did you think we were JOKING? This is one of the only books where we can get away with it, so, of course, we are killing EVERYONE! But do you want to see how it all goes down? Of COURSE you do! So put your hands out in December and let your retailer put a copy of LONGSHOTS in your grubby little mitts! Oh, you ARE a retailer? Well, get to ordering! There are a bunch of feral fans waiting at your doors demanding this book! Look out! They're busting down the glass!

