Marvel Comics Variant Covers Based On Fortnite Season 4

Posted on | by Rich Johnston | Comments

The staging post in now the SHIELD Helicarrier. You can play as Thor, Herald of Galactus. And Galactus is coming. Marvel Comics kicked off Fortnite's Chapter 2 Season 4 today (though not on iOS as Epic Games and Apple are in dispute over payments). They are also creating variant covers for upcoming comics that are Fortnite themed.

The worlds of Marvel and the Island collide in NEXUS WAR in Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 4! This new season will feature your favorite Marvel heroes crossing over with the amazing world of Fortnite via character skins, weapons, comics – and a new series of stunning variant covers releasing this September and October!

Some of the industry's top artists including Joe Quesada, Ed McGuinness, Sara Pichelli, Russell Dauterman, and more will showcase Fortnite favorites like Blaze and Carbide side by side with the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, and the X-Men! Check out the complete list of the Fortnite variant covers coming your way:

Here are a bunch.

Marvel Comics Variant Covers Based On Fortnite Season 4
Marvel Comics Variant Covers Based On Fortnite Season 4

AVENGERS #36 FORTNITE VARIANT BY SARA PICHELLI

Marvel Comics Variant Covers Based On Fortnite Season 4

MARAUDERS #13 FORTNITE VARIANT BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

Marvel Comics Variant Covers Based On Fortnite Season 4

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #7 FORTNITE VARIANT BY JAVIER GARRON

Marvel Comics Variant Covers Based On Fortnite Season 4

IRON MAN #2 FORTNITE VARIANT BY MARCO CHECCHETTO

Marvel Comics Variant Covers Based On Fortnite Season 4

CAPTAIN AMERICA #24 FORTNITE VARIANT BY ED MCGUINNESS

Marvel Comics Variant Covers Based On Fortnite Season 4

VENOM #29 FORTNITE VARIANT AARON KUDER

Marvel Comics Variant Covers Based On Fortnite Season 4

  • FANTASTIC FOUR #24 FORTNITE VARIANT BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI
  • SAVAGE AVENGERS #12 FORTNITE VARIANT BY ADAM KUBERT
  • X-FORCE #13 FORTNITE VARIANT JOSHUA CASSARA
  • AVENGERS #37 FORTNITE VARIANT BY MARK BROOKS
  • THOR #8 FORTNITE VARIANT BY OLIVIER COIPEL
  • CAPTAIN MARVEL #22 FORTNITE VARIANT BY IBAN COELLO
  • X-MEN #13 FORTNITE VARIANT BY JOE QUESADA

Marvel Comics Variant Covers Based On Fortnite Season 4

Marvel has also confirmed, as Bleeding Cool repeatedly stated, that the events of Fortnite, the Nexus War, take place between the panels of Thor #4, which was released this past March.

 

Marvel Makes Fortnite Galactus Comic Part of Thor #4 Continuity
Marvel Makes Fortnite Galactus Comic Part of Thor #4 Continuity
Marvel Makes Fortnite Galactus Comic Part of Thor #4 Continuity
Marvel Makes Fortnite Galactus Comic Part of Thor #4 Continuity

Thor Lands On The Fortnite Planet, Followed By The Black Winter Thor Lands On The Fortnite Planet, Followed By The Black Winter

 

Thor Loses Mjolnir On Fortnite Island - Another Two Pages
Thor Loses Mjolnir On Fortnite Island – Thor #4 Jumps to $14 on eBay
Thor Loses Mjolnir On Fortnite Island - Another Two Pages
Thor Loses Mjolnir On Fortnite Island – Thor #4 Jumps to $14 on eBay

 

Sif Joins Thor and Galactus on Fortnite Island in New Marvel Pages
Thor: Fortnite by Donny Cates and Greg Land.
Sif Joins Thor and Galactus on Fortnite Island in New Marvel Pages
Thor Fortnite by Donny Cates and Greg Land.

 

Wolverine, Doctor Doom and More Come to Fortnite For Season 4
Wolverine, Doctor Doom and More Come to Fortnite For Season 4
Wolverine, Doctor Doom and More Come to Fortnite For Season 4
Wolverine, Doctor Doom and More Come to Fortnite For Season 4

These scenes fit into Thor #4 by Donny Cates and Nic Klein, as we previously covered, the issue that saw the God of Thunder get to work as the Herald of Galactus and ahead of meeting The Black Winter.

What Happened Between These Panels Of Thor #4?

The first scene saw Thor take Galactus' power to become the Herald of Galactus in his full cosmic totality.

What Happened Between These Panels Of Thor #4?

Before going on to absorb the four worlds that Galactus needed to face the Black Winter. The first three were lifeless or could be evacuated. The final world was not and as a result, Galactus ate them all.

What Happened Between These Panels Of Thor #4?

But now it appeared between those panels, Galactus visited the Island Of Fortnite… will the players of Fortnite be ready for a cosmic being coming to eat them all? And could the value of Thor #4 suddenly rocket in value? Again, I mean? Might we get a Fortnite covered third or fourth printing? Whatever happens will happen on the 27th of August.

Marvel Makes Fortnite Galactus Comic Part of Thor #4 Continuity

Thor Lands On The Fortnite Planet, Followed By The Black Winter

A Lot More Marvel Comics to Fortnite For Season 4, On Thorsday

Sif Joins Thor and Galactus on Fortnite Island in New Marvel Pages

Thor Loses Mjolnir On Fortnite Island - Another Two Pages
Thor Loses Mjolnir On Fortnite Island – Thor #4 Jumps to $14 on eBay

And as a selection on the Home page. And on eBay, Thor #4 jumping to $14 for the first printing and the second printing for ten bucks.

About Rich Johnston

Head writer and founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world. Living in London, father of two. Political cartoonist.

twitter   facebook square   instagram   globe  