Marvel Comics Variant Covers Based On Fortnite Season 4

The staging post in now the SHIELD Helicarrier. You can play as Thor, Herald of Galactus. And Galactus is coming. Marvel Comics kicked off Fortnite's Chapter 2 Season 4 today (though not on iOS as Epic Games and Apple are in dispute over payments). They are also creating variant covers for upcoming comics that are Fortnite themed.

The worlds of Marvel and the Island collide in NEXUS WAR in Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 4! This new season will feature your favorite Marvel heroes crossing over with the amazing world of Fortnite via character skins, weapons, comics – and a new series of stunning variant covers releasing this September and October! Some of the industry's top artists including Joe Quesada, Ed McGuinness, Sara Pichelli, Russell Dauterman, and more will showcase Fortnite favorites like Blaze and Carbide side by side with the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, and the X-Men! Check out the complete list of the Fortnite variant covers coming your way:

Here are a bunch.

Marvel has also confirmed, as Bleeding Cool repeatedly stated, that the events of Fortnite, the Nexus War, take place between the panels of Thor #4, which was released this past March.

These scenes fit into Thor #4 by Donny Cates and Nic Klein, as we previously covered, the issue that saw the God of Thunder get to work as the Herald of Galactus and ahead of meeting The Black Winter.

The first scene saw Thor take Galactus' power to become the Herald of Galactus in his full cosmic totality.

Before going on to absorb the four worlds that Galactus needed to face the Black Winter. The first three were lifeless or could be evacuated. The final world was not and as a result, Galactus ate them all.

But now it appeared between those panels, Galactus visited the Island Of Fortnite… will the players of Fortnite be ready for a cosmic being coming to eat them all? And could the value of Thor #4 suddenly rocket in value? Again, I mean? Might we get a Fortnite covered third or fourth printing? Whatever happens will happen on the 27th of August.

And as a selection on the Home page. And on eBay, Thor #4 jumping to $14 for the first printing and the second printing for ten bucks.