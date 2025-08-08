Marvel Confirms 1776 by J Michael Straczynski For USA's 250th Birthday

Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: 1776, jms

Marvel Comics confirms 1776 by J Michael Straczynski, Ron Lim and Sean Damian Hill for America's 250th anniversary

At San Diego Comic-Con, Bleeding Cool scooped the news that J. Michael Straczynski would be writing 1776 for Marvel Comics, a five-issue series for the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution, featuring Marvel Comics characters embedded into the action, though not in the manner of previous series, 1602. Instead, as a mysterious force goes back in time to undo the founding of the USA, Captain America puts together a team to stop them. Drawn by Ron Lim and Sean Damian Hill, with covers by Pete Woods, the tagline is "Revolutionary Warriors, Assemble!" And now Marvel Comics has made it all official, like.

1776 #1 (OF 5)

Written by J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI

Art by RON LIM & SEAN DAMIEN HILL

Cover by PETE WOODS

Variant Cover by JOE QUESADA

Homage Variant Cover by PHIL JIMENEZ

Variant Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA

Virgin Variant Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA

Wraparound Variant Cover by STEVE RUDE

Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY

Foil Variant Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

On Sale 11/12

REVOLUTIONARY WARRIORS, ASSEMBLE!

Calamity strikes when a mysterious force dares to tamper with the sacred threads of history. Captain America and his formidable squad of Marvel heroes leap into action! Their mission? To safeguard the founding of the United States of America! The fate of the nation hangs in the balance at the dawn of the Revolution, as these valiant heroes must navigate the treacherous waters of the past to ensure a future that remains untarnished.

"In advance of America's 250th anniversary, Marvel Comics pays tribute to the country's founding this November in 1776, a five-issue limited series written by legendary writer J. Michael Straczynski and drawn by superstar artist Ron Lim and acclaimed artist Sean Damien Hill. Revealed to retailers last month at San Diego Comic-Con, the series presents a one-of-a-kind team-up as a band of Marvel super heroes travel to the dawn of the American Revolution where they join forces with the likes of George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, and John Adams to stop history from being rewritten. In an inspirational saga that blends super hero storytelling with America's revolutionary past, these heroes of yesterday and today must ensure pivotal moments remain intact to safeguard both America's legacy and their own existence!

"On what made him excited to write this unique story, Straczynski shared, "One of the (many) things that I like about the Marvel Universe is that it takes place in the real world, our world. It's New York, or Chicago, not some imaginary location. This also applies to our history, and the opportunity to view the events of 1776 through the lens of our characters, and to better understand the meaning of those events, and the sacrifices involved, was way too good to pass up. At a time when so much of American discourse has become factionalized, it is a good time to look back and see where this began, and what it still means today."