Marvel Confirms 1776 by J Michael Straczynski For USA's 250th Birthday
Marvel Comics confirms 1776 by J Michael Straczynski, Ron Lim and Sean Damian Hill for America's 250th anniversary
At San Diego Comic-Con, Bleeding Cool scooped the news that J. Michael Straczynski would be writing 1776 for Marvel Comics, a five-issue series for the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution, featuring Marvel Comics characters embedded into the action, though not in the manner of previous series, 1602. Instead, as a mysterious force goes back in time to undo the founding of the USA, Captain America puts together a team to stop them. Drawn by Ron Lim and Sean Damian Hill, with covers by Pete Woods, the tagline is "Revolutionary Warriors, Assemble!" And now Marvel Comics has made it all official, like.
1776 #1 (OF 5)
Written by J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI
Art by RON LIM & SEAN DAMIEN HILL
Cover by PETE WOODS
Variant Cover by JOE QUESADA
Homage Variant Cover by PHIL JIMENEZ
Variant Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA
Virgin Variant Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA
Wraparound Variant Cover by STEVE RUDE
Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY
Foil Variant Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA
On Sale 11/12
REVOLUTIONARY WARRIORS, ASSEMBLE!
Calamity strikes when a mysterious force dares to tamper with the sacred threads of history. Captain America and his formidable squad of Marvel heroes leap into action! Their mission? To safeguard the founding of the United States of America! The fate of the nation hangs in the balance at the dawn of the Revolution, as these valiant heroes must navigate the treacherous waters of the past to ensure a future that remains untarnished.
"In advance of America's 250th anniversary, Marvel Comics pays tribute to the country's founding this November in 1776, a five-issue limited series written by legendary writer J. Michael Straczynski and drawn by superstar artist Ron Lim and acclaimed artist Sean Damien Hill. Revealed to retailers last month at San Diego Comic-Con, the series presents a one-of-a-kind team-up as a band of Marvel super heroes travel to the dawn of the American Revolution where they join forces with the likes of George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, and John Adams to stop history from being rewritten. In an inspirational saga that blends super hero storytelling with America's revolutionary past, these heroes of yesterday and today must ensure pivotal moments remain intact to safeguard both America's legacy and their own existence!
"On what made him excited to write this unique story, Straczynski shared, "One of the (many) things that I like about the Marvel Universe is that it takes place in the real world, our world. It's New York, or Chicago, not some imaginary location. This also applies to our history, and the opportunity to view the events of 1776 through the lens of our characters, and to better understand the meaning of those events, and the sacrifices involved, was way too good to pass up. At a time when so much of American discourse has become factionalized, it is a good time to look back and see where this began, and what it still means today."
The series' covers will be drawn by Pete Woods with variant covers from Joe Quesada, Paulo Siqueira, Steve Rude and a Phil Jimenez Amazing Spider-Man #583 homage variant to the Obama cover, just with George Washington instead.