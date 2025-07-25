Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, Events, Marvel Comics, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: 1776, jms, sdcc

Marvel Launches 1776, a New Series by JMS, at San Diego Comic-Con

Marvel launches a new series, 1776 by Babylon 5 creator J. Michael Straczynski, Ron Lim and Sean Damian Hill, announced at San Diego Comic-Con

Article Summary Marvel announces new comic series 1776 by J. Michael Straczynski at San Diego Comic-Con 2024.

1776 celebrates the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution with Marvel heroes in historic action.

The five-issue series features art by Ron Lim and Sean Damian Hill, with covers by Pete Woods.

1776 offers variant covers by Joe Quesada and Steve Rude, with special anniversary homages included.

J. Michael Straczynski has just moved from the United States of America to Great Britain for, well, reasons. But he is still working for Marvel Comics in the USA, and how. As revealed at the Marvel Presentation at San Diego Comic-Con to the Penguin Random House Retailer Meeting today, he is writing a new comic book, 1776, a five-issue series for the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution, featuring Marvel Comics characters embedded into the action, but not in the manner of previous series, 1602. Instead, a mystery force goes back in time to undo the founding of the USA, Captain America puts together a team to stop them. Drawn by Ron Lim and Sean Damian Hill, with covers by Pete Woods, the tagline is "Revolutionary Warriors, Assemble!"

And variant covers by Joe Quesada and Steve Rude and 250th anniversary homages to boot.

After all, it's fifty years since they did something similar… You can catch up with more of our coverage of The Retailer Presentations and more besides with this handy dandy tag.

San Diego Comic-Con is a comic book convention and multi-genre entertainment event held annually in San Diego, California, at the San Diego Convention Center. Founded in 1970, originally showcasing primarily comic books and science fiction/fantasy media, Comic-Con has grown to include a large range of pop culture and entertainment elements across virtually all genres. Since 2010, Comic-Con has filled the San Diego Convention Center to capacity with over 130,000 attendees. Comic-Con is home to the Eisner Awards, which recognizes creative achievement in American comic books, often referred to as the comic industry's equivalent to the Academy Awards and will be held tonight. San Diego Comic Convention, doing business as Comic-Con International, is the corporate name of the public-benefit nonprofit corporation behind Comic-Con. The corporation also organizes WonderCon, an annual convention held in Anaheim, California, and SAM: Storytelling Across Media, a symposium held at the Comic-Con Museum in Balboa Park.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!