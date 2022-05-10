Marvel Early Previews For Voices: Identity #1, Silk #5 & Iron Fist #3

Thanks to a glitch that seems to be going on with ComiXology, Bleeding Cool has managed to put together a few extra Marvel previews than we'd normally get at this time. And have grouped a few together below that revive previous period of Marvel Comics, such as Marvel's third Marvel's Voices: Identity #1 celebrating Asian comic book characters and creators, as well as Iron Fist #2 and Silk #5.. Find other early Marvel previews here.

MARVELS VOICES IDENTITY #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAR221017

(W) Pirzada, Sabir, Various (A) Creees Lee, Various (CA) Creees Hyunsung Lee

THE GREATEST ASIAN SUPER HEROES AND CREATORS RETURN!

Just in time for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, comes a new spotlight on the best Asian super heroes in comics! Ms. Marvel! Shang-Chi! Wong! Mantis! Plus, more surprises to come from an amazing lineup of new and established AAPI creators!

RATED TIn Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: $5.99

IRON FIST #3 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

FEB220965

(W) Alyssa Wong (A) Yg, Michael (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

DANNY RAND'S SEARCH CONTINUES!

But he's about to realize that he isn't the only one hunting for the mysterious new Iron Fist!

As demons stalk K'UN-LUN and ugly histories are dragged into the light, the new Iron Fist will have to make a choice between his duty…and his conscience.

RATED T+In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: $3.99

SILK #5

MARVEL COMICS

MAR220971

(W) Emily Kim (A) Takeshi Miyazawa (CA) Inhyuk Lee

TIME'S UP!

• Silk has tried and failed to stop an evil witch from terrorizing New York.

• Now the witch is putting her grand plan into motion.

• What IS the witch's plan? And what'll happen to the city – and the world – if Silk is too late?!

RATED TIn Shops: May 18, 2022 SRP: $3.99