Marvel Launches Eternals in November With Kieron Gillen and Esad Ribic

We mentioned back in June that Marvel had big A-List talent plans for The Eternals comics at the end of the year. We had also been told that they may be pushed into early 2021 because of the shutdowns and the like. Not a bit of it, Marvel is launching a new Eternals series by A-Listers Kieron Gillen and Esad Ribic. And they have given up waiting on the schedule of the movie, currently in February.

Kieron is well known for co-creating The Wicked + The Divine, Star Wars' Doctor Aphra, Phonogram, Die, recently returning to Marvel Comics for Warhammer 40,000 and complaining about the price of wine at comic convention hotels. Esad Ribic is well known for his work on Thor, Avengers and Secret Wars, his own Vs series, drawing Wolverine in erotically compromised scenes and being a European spy trying to kill David Mack.

Under the subhead "Never Die, Never Win" The Eternals #1 will launch in November. "I said if I was ever to do a book again at Marvel, it would have to be something I've never done before. This is exactly that. This is me teaming up with literally my favourite artist of the epic, taking one of those lightning-storm Kirby visions and re-making it to be as new as the day it was forged," Gillen said. "While Esad makes whole worlds on the page, I'm applying all the skills I've developed when I was away. It's a lot. It's everything. There's enough scale packed in here that I believe that when you look at the comic, you'll see the pages slightly bulge. Essentially "Eternal" has to mean "never going out of style" which means we're aiming for "Instant classic." Also – fight scenes, horror, human drama, emotions, explosions. Comics!"

Oh and we have a video as well…

ETERNALS #1

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art and Cover by ESAD RIBIĆ

Colors by MATTHEW WILSON