Marvel Finally Publish Scarlet Witch Darkhold Comic After WandaVision

Marvel Comics originally planned a Darkhold event to begin in June 2020, with Darkhold Alpha #1 by Steve Orlando and Clan Tormey. The solicitation read:

ENTER THE PAGES OF THE DARKHOLD… IF YOU DARE! Critically acclaimed writer Steve Orlando (Martian Manhunter, Batman, Wonder Woman) makes his Marvel debut with a story that will delight and terrify! For hundreds of years, scholars and heroes alike have searched for the complete text of the Darkhold — A.K.A. the Book of the Damned, written by the elder god Chthon. Now one of the greatest sorcerers in the Multiverse has found it — and Chthon has found him. To save them all, the Scarlet Witch must gather the world's greatest heroes…and unleash their inner darkness. Witness the Marvel Universe's descent into chaos! 40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

Well, then someone read the actual Darkhold in real life, or at least it feels that way, as the world basically fell over. And it hasn't been rescheduled or resolicited since. Originally the collection would have been published in December, just in time for WandaVision, but it was all put on hold.

The collection has now been listed on Amazon again, with a cover featuring the Scarlet Witch, and scheduled for December 2021. Which suggests the Darkhold may still be published by Marvel, just a year later than originally planned. Here's the new listing.

DARKHOLD sees Doctor Doom unearth the ancient Darkhold, a text written by the elder god Chthon, and unintentionally opening a passageway for Chthon to return to our dimension. To stop him, the Scarlet Witch recruits five heroes-Iron Man, Wasp (Janet), Black Bolt, Spider-Man (Peter), and Blade. To enter Chthon's dimension and fight him, the heroes must read from the Darkhold, which drives them insane. COLLECTING: DARKHOLD ALPHA (2020) 1, THE DARKHOLD: TBD A (2020) 1-E (2020) 1, THE DARKHOLD OMEGA (2020) 1

So we have an opening and closing chapter and five issues highlighting a different hero in each – Iron Man, Wasp, Black Bolt, Spider-Man, and Blade with a final issue to close. Maybe for June to August 2021? Though, what with WandaVision being such a hit, I think Marvel really wish they could have gone ahead and published this last year.

How this affects the upcoming Fantastic Four and the Bride Of Doom, heavily rumoured to be Wanda Maximoff, well that's a different matter entirely.

FANTASTIC FOUR #32

MARVEL COMICS

MAR210539

(W) Dan Slott (A) R. B. Silva (CA) Mark Brooks

THE BRIDE OF DOOM! Part 1: "Betrothal" The HUMAN TORCH's love life is changed forever when he must choose between his soulmate and his ex-wife… And is Johnny Storm's first heartbreak, CRYSTAL, back in the book?! This is all too much! Fortunately, there is also a lot of punching, hitting and clobbering going on! All this and an ominous decree by DOCTOR DOOM! PLUS: A second tale in which Reed Richards duels Doctor Doom for the strangest prize imaginable! Rated T In Shops: May 12, 2021 SRP: $4.99