Marvel Gives Groot An Origin Series Of His Own in April Groot is getting a new retcon of his origin - for thr third time - in April from Marvel Comics, ahead of Guardians Of The Galaxy's Grootfall

Groot was originally a Flora colossus tree-like beings from Planet X. Groot was one from an "Ennobled Sap-line" with a supergrootian grasp of quasi-dimensional super-positional engineering, and exiled from Planet X after killing another sapling to defend a mammal.

Another version of his origin was that Flora colossi were abducting people from other planets, including a young girl Hannah. Groot saved Hannah to sent her home and was exiled from Planet X as a result.

But just as Rocket Raccoon is getting retcon over retcon over his origin, so Groot is getting another with a new Groot limited series from Dan Abnett and Damian Couceiro, published in April from Marvel Comics.

"Abnett will team up with rising star Damian Couceiro, known for his work on Ghost Rider: Return Of Vengeance and X-Force, to take readers back to Planet X to explore Groot's early days and uncover the truth about his home and species. Groot's thrilling journey across the galaxy will see him cross paths with the original Captain Marvel and introduce the distant ancestor of a fellow Guardian. The series will hit stands just in time for the next era of GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY written by Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly and drawn by Kev Walker! Announced last week, the all-new GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY ongoing series will kick off after a mysterious threat, known as GROOTFALL, sends the intergalactic heroes to never-before-seen reaches of the Marvel cosmos! While details about Grootfall have yet to be explained, fans can be assured that it'll strike at the very heart of the Guardians and usher in a tragic fate for everyone's favorite tree-like alien. 2023 is shaping up to be a defining year for Groot and both series will complement each other in surprising ways! Before he was a Guardian of the Galaxy…before the Grootfall…young Groot lived a life of tranquility on his serene home world. But when monstrous invaders attack his planet, Groot must accept his heroic destiny! But will this destiny lead him to come to blows with a young Kree soldier by the name of Mar-Vell? "I am Groot! No, that's not right… I am delighted to be back WITH Groot for this series that will explore his early life and adventures, reveal some secrets of his home and his people, introduce some fantastic new characters, reveal a couple of big secrets… and also guest star some VERY unexpected Marvel characters," Abnett promises. "So it's back to the future for a blast from the past…. no, that's not right either… If you like Marvel Cosmic, you're going to LOVE this." "I'm thrilled to be working along with Dan on this origin story of Groot!" Couceiro added. "Groot is a super fun character to work with, he's cute but also brave and a warrior so there is a lot to play with, and Dan came up with a crazy epic story full of action and fun that I think readers will enjoy a lot!"

Groot #1 will be published in April 2023.

