Marvel Gives Storm Vibranium Armour, Leads Into Thunder Wars Event

Storm #6 by writer Murewa Ayodele and artist Luciano Vecchio sees Ororo gain a new look as the Host and Champion of Eternity, and some vibranium armour to cope with it all… and a suggestion of a Thor crossover coming with the Thunder Wars in July…

"Since it launched last October, Murewa Ayodele and Lucas Werneck's STORM has delivered a typhoon of electrifying action, Omega-Level feats, and dramatic developments worthy of Marvel's prominent mutant icon to comic stands each month! With tie-ins to One World Under Doom and Storm's transformation into the ETERNAL STORM on the horizon, the ongoing series' most jaw-dropping moments are just ahead. Today, fans can see just how intense things will be with the reveal of Storm's VIBRANIUM ARMOR, a new costume designed by guest artist Luciano Vecchio debuting this March in STORM #6. Part of the X-MANHUNT crossover, the issue pits Storm against her fellow X-Men as she taps into new cosmic power to defend Professor X. "The inspiration for the Vibranium Armor is mainly Ororo's time as Queen of Wakanda," Vecchio explained. "A Dora Milaje armor base design with a recurrent shape motif of Ororo's crown as part of the weapon handle and capes. Also a bit of Marvel Rivals vibes, with bulky accents."

STORM #6

MARVEL COMICS

JAN250714

(W) Murewa Ayodele (A) Luciano Vecchio (CA) Mateus Manhanini

"X-MANHUNT" PART THREE!

• Fugitive CHARLES XAVIER seeks refuge in STORM SANCTUARY, STORM's floating home in Atlanta City, and the (Alaskan) X-MEN take notice.

• Will STORM and the X-MEN join forces with PROFESSOR X to prevent his return to prison by any means necessary, or will they fall victim to opposing views that will send X-MEN against X-MEN in a bloody brawl to the death?

• And making his FROM THE ASHES debut is the unstoppable devourer – the blue-skinned Zulu titan…MAGGOTT.

RATED T+In Shops: Mar 05, 2025 SRP: $3.99

