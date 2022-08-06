Marvel, IDW & Kodansha Free Halloween Comics Trick-Or-Read Through PRH

Last month, Bleeding Cool scooped the news that, for another year, there would be no Halloween ComicFest giveaway of comic books, with cosplay events at comic book stores, organised by Diamond Comic Distributors. Well, it seems that Penguin Random House have decided that if Diamond doesn't want to do it, then they will, with offerings to comic book stores from Marvel, IDW and Kodansha. The date for the big giveaway will be the Saturday, the 29th of October and it will be called Trick-Or-Read, though comic shops can set their own date.

Comics retailers can order from the following bundles of comics to either give away as part of an in-store event, or to be sold to reward trick or treating, at a price comparable to Free Comic Book Day titles.

Marvel:

Amazing Spider-Man #88 Halloween Trick-Or-Read 2022 [Bundles Of 20]

Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur #1 Halloween Trick-Or-Read 2022 [Bundles Of 20]

Spidey And His Amazing Friends Halloween Trick-Or-Read 2022 [Bundles Of 20]

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #1 Halloween Trick-Or-Read 2022 [Bundles Of 20]

Strange Academy #3 Halloween Trick-Or-Read 2022 [Bundles Of 20]

IDW:

Godzilla: Monsters & Protectors #1 Halloween Trick-or-Read 2022 [Pack of 25]

Celebrate the scariest time of the year with the king of monsters ! This Halloween re-print of IDW Publishing's middle grade Godzilla comic is a romp-and-stomp kaiju adventure! When a cold, single-minded businessman uses an untested element to create clean energy for a profit, he inadvertently awakens the beast from the deep. Sensing the harm the new energy poses to the planet, Godzilla attacks the heart of the problem-humankind! It will be up to three intrepid middle school students-with a little magic help from Infant Island-to show Godzilla that not all humans are bad.

Kodansha:

Kodansha Halloween Trick-or-Read 2022 [Pack of 25]

Previews of: Dissolving Classroom Collector's Edition by Junji Ito: A pair of twisted siblings–Yuuma, a young man obsessed with the devil, and Chizumi, the worst little sister in recorded history–cause all sorts of tragic and terrifying things to happen wherever they go. A horror story that will shock you with a literal interpretation of the ills that plague modern society.

Parasyte Full Color Collection by Hitoshi Iwaaki: For more than 30 years, new generations of readers have been riveted to this unlikely buddy story that unfolds amid a world of monstrosities that never stay hidden for long. Since its first release, in 1988, Parasyte has inspired live-action films, spinoffs, and, in 2015, a global hit anime series. The Full Color Collection presents Hitoshi Iwaaki's original manga in hardcover for the first time, with each page carefully colorized and a revised translation for 2022 .