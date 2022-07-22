Free Comic Book Day 2023 Confirmed, Halloween ComicFest Online Only

Aside from pandemics lockdowns, Free Comic Book Day is always on the first Saturday of May, and so it is for 2023, May the 6th. It's nice to have it confirmed though. And that's what Diamond Comic Distributors did today, talking to comic book store owners.

At the Diamond Retailer lunch today at San Diego Comic-Con we just got confirmation, as well as word that the Hallowe'en event that mirrors Free Comic Book Day a bit, will only be online only this year. So don't expect lots of mini-comics to give away from comic book stores this year, but look forward to it coming back with gusto in 2024, by the looks of things…

—————————-

Okay lads and lassies, chaps and chapesses, get down and dirty with this. Today sees the return of the Diamond Retailer Lunch at San Diego Comic-Con, the likes of which we have not seen since 2019. I mean comic bookshop retailers have certainly had lunch in that period, but not on Diamond Comic Distributors' dime and not at San Diego. In that period, they have also lost a number of publishers such as DC Comics and IDW, though Marvel is very kindly sticking around. No sign of Dark Horse, Image, Dynamite though, as well as Marvel it's just AfterShock, Valiant and Boom Studios sponsoring this. It appears that Bleeding Cool are the only press who have turned up, with Jimmy Leszczynski and his son, Jimmy Leszczynski. Let's see what they all have to say… and you can read all about it by following the Bleeding Cool Diamond Retailer Lunch tag. Stay tuned!