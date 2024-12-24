Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Age Of Revelation, Marvel In 2025
Marvel In March 2025 Welcomes The Age Of Revelation
Marvel In March 2025 Welcomes The Age Of Revelation - is this a follow up to the Age of Apocalypse? It all feels very Biblical.
Bleeding Cool has been looking at a number of plans coming from Marvel Comics for next year, courtesy of this week's Timeslide comic book, looking to the future. We have quite a few articles breaking them down as a result, and we have a Marvel In 2025 tag to gather them up. But there was one that folk found hard to read. Well, Bleeding Cool has used our best FBI-level technology to clarify and enhance an image, as they do in the movies. and we can confirm that the missing sentence is indeed… Age Of Revelation. No, I don't know any more than that. We have had, of late, the Age of Apocalypse as well as the Age Of X and Age of Ultron, but Apocalypse fits better with Revelation, does it not? It is getting rather Biblical again all of a sudden; the end times are coming and all that. So, does anyone have a spare horseman or four?
Timeslide #1 by Steve Foxe and Ivan Fiorelli is published by Marvel Comics on Wednesday digitally and Thursday in comic book shops, to those that got their delivery this week at least…
TIMESLIDE #1
MARVEL COMICS
OCT240577
(W) Steve Foxe (A) Ivan Fiorelli (CA) Kael Ngu
WHAT IS THE FATE OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE?
An X-Man from the future arrives in the present with a dire warning: One of mutantkind's most hyper-advanced foes is eating his way through time, trying to stop the X-Gene from ever evolving in the first place. Only two X-Men can stop this chronal predator from achieving his goal-if they can tolerate working together long enough. Join BISHOP and CABLE on a trip through futures past, present and beyond. Your first look at the most unforgettable stories of 2025 begins here!
RATED T In Shops: Dec 25, 2024 SRP: $6.99