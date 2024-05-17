Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: drawn into a comic, marvel insider

Marvel Insider "Get Drawn Into A Comic" Offer Returns

Marvel is giving the chance for those who subscribe to the Marvel Insider loyalty reward programme, a chance to appear in an upcoming comic.

Marvel Comics is giving the chance for those who subscribe to the Marvel Insider loyalty reward programme, a chance to appear in an upcoming comic book. Comic book stores have been receiving bundles of postcards that can be used to enter until the end of the month. Retailers can enter here. And readers need the code on the back of the postcard to do so, and gain them 5,000 points in the process.

The offer has been made available on Marvel Insider several times in the past, but has disappeared almost immediately. I noticed a few folks turning up at the Hellfire Gala in years past.

One lucky purchaser posted to Reddit about their experience five months ago. "I did manage to snag it when it came up a month or so back. It's the only time I've ever seen it active. The Marvel rep was very nice and said they'd try to accommodate my comic preference but could make no guarantees. They'll let me know when I'm due to actually appear, and it could be a while… I've been on Marvel Insider since it started and have been watching for it ever since I had enough points for it. I'd been sitting at 2.5 million points for a while and only really jump on there on Tuesdays when they do their update. I guess I caught it early enough that there were still some slots available. The rep asked me for my top three choices, so I asked for Tony Stark, Reed Richards, or Dr. Strange."

But now it looks as if this offer will be made more widely – or at least the chance, any way – as only one person will be picked in early June. And the Marvel Insider programme is, sadly, US only.

Marvel Insider open to U.S. residents 18+ only. Code must be entered by 5/31/24 11:59 PM ET. User must have or sign up for a free Marvel Insider account and enter the code in the "Free Comic Book Day Code Redeem" activity to receive points and unlock reward. See marvel.com/insider for full activity and reward details. Additional terms and conditions apply. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes open to legal residents of the United States 18 and older and who are members of Marvel Insider at the time of entry. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes begins 5/4/24 and ends at 5/31/24. Terms apply. See www.marvel.com/mirules-drawn for more details. © 2024 MARVEL

