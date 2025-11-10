Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: marvel knights

Marvel Knights: The World to Come #4 Preview: Heroic Knot Untying?

Marvel Knights: The World to Come #4 hits stores Wednesday. Can Ketema's vision save the Marvel Universe or doom it to explosive failure?

Article Summary Marvel Knights: The World to Come #4 arrives November 12th, bringing cosmic stakes and apocalyptic choices.

Ketema’s vision unfolds as the Marvel Universe finds itself tied in a knot with explosive solutions looming.

Catch variant covers and creative talent from Christopher Priest and Joe Quesada fueling the multiversal mayhem.

The full scope of this vision comes into focus as the whole of the Marvel Universe faces THE WORLD TO COME. Do not underestimate Ketema. The world is all tied up in a knot and the only solution may be blowing the whole damned thing up.

Marvel Knights: The World to Come #4

by Christopher Priest & Joe Quesada, cover by Joe Quesada

The full scope of this vision comes into focus as the whole of the Marvel Universe faces THE WORLD TO COME. Do not underestimate Ketema. The world is all tied up in a knot and the only solution may be blowing the whole damned thing up.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.17"H x 0.08"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.2 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Nov 12, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960609060000411

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960609060000416 – MARVEL KNIGHTS: THE WORLD TO COME #4 FRANCESCO MOBILI VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960609060000417 – MARVEL KNIGHTS: THE WORLD TO COME #4 MARK BAGLEY VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960609060000421 – MARVEL KNIGHTS: THE WORLD TO COME #4 RETRO HALLOWEEN MASK VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960609060000431 – MARVEL KNIGHTS: THE WORLD TO COME #4 MARK BAGLEY VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

