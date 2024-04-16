Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: daredevil, elektra

Marvel Launches Second Monthly Daredevil Series Starring Elektra

Recently, Marvel Comics published the Daredevil series starring Elektra taking over the role of Daredevil in Matt Murdock's absence. Matt Murdock took back the title when he returned, but Elektra remained in the suit, with a Gang War spinoff, which recently concluded. But now? It seems one monthly book is two small for two Daredevils. So Elektra is getting an ongoing spinoff series, set in Madripoor, in Daredevil: Woman Without Fear by Erica Schultz and Michael Dowling and Crossbones, alongside Daredevil #11 by Saladin Ahmed and Aaron Kuder with Bullseye.

Elektra isn't done with the Daredevil mantle just yet! Spinning out Saladin Ahmed and Aaron Kuder's thought-provoking run of DAREDEVIL, Elektra will embark on an all-new solo adventure this July in DAREDEVIL: WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR. The series will mark writer Erica Schultz's return to the character, following her work on DAREDEVIL: GANG WAR. Schultz will be joined by her HALLOWS' EVE collaborator Michael Dowling.

Elektra as Daredevil has been a celebrated evolution of the character, and her latest mission promises to be her most intense yet as she heads to the deadly streets of Madripoor to take on Crossbones, the new Punisher, and more. Readers will learn what pushes Elektra towards this quest in July's DAREDEVIL #11, a show-stopping issue where Matt and Elektra's will have a brutal showdown with Bullseye and Kingpin! After the stunning events of DAREDEVIL #11, Daredevil's allies are left more vulnerable than ever before. If they're able to survive, it will fall to Elektra and Matt Murdock to not only save their city as Daredevil, but also protect the people they love the most as they're targeted by some of the most dangerous, violent elements the Marvel Universe has to offer! "To say that I am excited about writing Daredevil again is an understatement," Schultz shared. "I love the mantle of Daredevil, but I really love Elektra as Daredevil. Having written both Matt and Elektra wearing the red DD, I kind of lean toward the latter now!"

Here are the solicits for both books.



DAREDEVIL #11

Written by SALADIN AHMED

Art by AARON KUDER

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

On Sale 7/10

DAREDEVIL: WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR #1 (OF 4)

Written by ERICA SCHULTZ

Art by MICHAEL DOWLING

Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

On Sale 7/17

