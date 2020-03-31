"Marvel Made" Unveiling Rescheduled For April 2020

Back in February, Bleeding Cool scooped a pre-announcement from Marvel Comics. Marvel Made was the name of something new from Marvel, with advertisements running in that week's titles. They showed a mystery object on a black background, covered by a red sheet, labelled "Marvel Made". And they included the legend "Unveiling February 2020". Bleeding Cool discovered this through reading the printed comic books in question rather than ad-free press copies. We speculated that this may be something planned for New York's Toy Fair. With Marvel taking back their toy licence from the like of Hasbro and Mattel. But this was not to be, and nothing was unveiled with this name in February. Not even when the likes of Newsarama and CBR caught up with Bleeding Cool a week later. The advertisement that ran throughout comics in February remained a mystery.

Marvel Made – but for when?

We now understand that Marvel Comics titles intended for publication in print this week would have included another advert for Marvel Made. However, they would have now appeared with the legend "Unveiling April 2020". A date that now seems even more unlikely. It is possible that at some point, we may get another update with "Unveiling May 2020", "Unveiling July 2020" or "Unveiling October 2020" depending how long this shut-in takes us all. But as for now, all we have is speculation as to what that might mean. It could be a new in-house toy or statue line. It could also be for other merchandise, such as medals, coins, clothing, hats, sneakers – any or all of these could make sense.

And just as Marvel brought their movies in-house with Marvel Studios, could this be an attempt to do similar with other lines of merchandise? We will have to wait to discover more.