Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Cody Ziglar, miles morales

Marvel Maths Makes Miles Morales: Spider-Man #300 in March

Marvel Comics has decided that Miles Morales: Spider-Man #18 in March will count as its three hundredth issue when you add all the series up.

Article Summary Marvel celebrates Miles Morales' 300th issue with a special edition in March.

Spider-Man #18 marks a major milestone and a turning point in Miles' story.

Epic showdown with new archenemy Rabble promises intense action and revelations.

Issue to feature art by co-creator Sara Pichelli among other industry talents.

Okay, who wants to do the mathematics on this? Because Marvel Comics has decided that Miles Morales: Spider-Man #18 in March will count as its three hundredth issue when you add all the various series up. Miles Morales was created in 2011, twelve years ago. It took Peter Parker twenty-five years until Amazing Spider-Man reached #300, so I want to see the numbers on this.

Revealed today at the Marvel: Amazing Spider-Man – Gang War Panel at L.A. Comic Con, Marvel Comics will celebrate a monumental milestone this March with MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #300! Series writer Cody Ziglar gave fans the full scoop about this epic issue that honors the title's legacy with a pivotal chapter for Miles Morales who took over the Ultimate Spider-Man title in 2011 before his current adventures in the 616. The giant-sized issue will serve as a crucial turning point for Ziglar's current run as a plot that's been building since the start comes to its full fruition! Featuring art by some of the industry's leading talents, including Miles' co-creator Sara Pichelli and current series artist Federico Vicentini, MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #18 will honor 300 issues with a grand battle between Spider-Man and his new archenemy—Rabble! Debuting in the latest run's explosive opening arc, Rabble has been busy plotting her revenge against Spider-Man ever since she learned his secret identity! And the hyper-lethal Cape Killers led by Agent Gao, Scorpion, and Hightail are also gunning to bring Spidey down at all costs. Luckily, Miles will have backup of his own—his uncle, Aaron Davis AKA the Prowler, and his best friend, Ms. Marvel! Miles Morales is in for the fight of his life! Rabble has stepped from the shadows of "Gang War" for a rematch, and she's sworn bloody revenge against Brooklyn's wall-crawler! But this time, Rabble's out-of-control powers and desperation have her poised to obliterate far more than just Spider-Man's life. Don't miss this thrilling story by sensational lineup of Spider-Creators with fabulous guest stars, twists and turns and REVELATIONS that will send your Spider-Senses reeling! "To be completely honest it's very surreal to be able to write Miles' 300th issue," Ziglar said. "This is a character I've been following and rooting for for almost 12 years now. There's so much crammed into this issue and I'm forever grateful that I have been trusted to continue to carry the torch for Miles after Bendis and Ahmed."

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #18

Written by CODY ZIGLAR

Art by FEDERICO VICENTINI, SARA PICHELLI, JUANN CABAL, DAVID MARQUEZ & MORE

Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI

Variant Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

On Sale 3/27

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!