Marvel Orders Retailers Not To Open Ultimate Endgame Blind Bags Early

Marvel orders retailers not to open Ultimate Endgame #1 True Believers' blind bags early, not until New Year's Eve

Ultimate Endgame #1, the beginning of the end of the Ultimate Universe, is published by Marvel Comics on the 31st of December, New Year's Eve. And Marvel has issued instructions to retailers not to get carried away with the season and open them early. Saying;

IMPORTANT: TRUE BELIEVERS BLIND BAGS have a FIRM street date of 12/31/25.To ensure a fair and consistent experience across the industry, retailers are strictly prohibited from shipping the contents of ULTIMATE ENDGAME #1 True Believers Blind Bags so that they are in consumers' possession before the on-sale date of 12/31/25. Retailers who violate this may be restricted from participating in future True Believers Blind Bag programs or receiving Marvel shipments prior to street date. Marvel appreciates your cooperation in maintaining the integrity and success of this release!

Because, yes, in the dying embers of 2025, Marvel Comics will be entering the blind bag era for comic books, already successfully ploughed by Skybound, Dynamite, Keenspot, DC, Vault and IDW. They say;

"For the first time ever, Marvel will be debuting True Believers Blind Bags with the release of ULTIMATE ENDGAME #1! Each True Believers Blind Bag is a PREMIUM FOIL, OPAQUE BAG that contains a copy of ULTIMATE ENDGAME #1 with (1) cover listed below — including a chance for a Blind Bag Exclusive original, official, limited edition sketch variant cover by a legendary Marvel artist!… As a reminder – ULTIMATE ENDGAME #1 has an early FOC of 10/20/25 due to necessary production lead-time and the holiday shipping schedule."

MAIN COVER BY MARK BROOKS

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

VARIANT COVER BY CAFU

VARIANT COVER BY CHIP ZDARSKY

VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN

VARIANT COVER BY ALEXANDER LOZANO

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY SANFORD GREENE

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

BLACK AND WHITE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

BLUE LINE BLANK VARIANT COVER

BLIND BAG EXCLUSIVE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO*

BLIND BAG EXCLUSIVE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS*

BLIND BAG EXCLUSIVE HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY STONEHOUSE*

BLIND BAG EXCLUSIVE RARE, SURPRISE VARIANT COVER – INCLUDING ORIGINAL, OFFICIAL LIMITED

EDITION SKETCH VARIANTS BY LEGENDARY MARVEL ARTISTS*

*ONLY AVAILABLE IN THE TRUE BELIEVERS BLIND BAG

ULTIMATE ENDGAME #1 (OF 5)

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by TERRY DODSON & JONAS SCHARF

ULTIMATE ENDGAME will be written by current Ultimates scribe, Deniz Camp, and feature artwork by Jonas Scharf (Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion) and, announced today, superstar artist Terry Dodson! The five-issue series delivers the moment every reader has been waiting for—the return of the Maker! Imprisoned for the last two years—both in real time and in-universe—the Maker is set to emerge and finally confront the heroes who have brought hope and freedom to a world he once held in his tight grip! Bringing the characters of all five titles together for the first time, the Ultimate fate of this captivating new universe is decided in an epic, multi-front conflict with the Maker and his powerful allies. Under the direction of visionary writer Jonathan Hickman, the Ultimate Universe has been an industry sensation and captivated fans won't want to miss this critical chapter of its sprawling, interconnected saga. On Sale 12/31

