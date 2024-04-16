Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged:

Marvel "Red Band" Bag All Copies Of Werewolf By Night Ongoing Comic Book Series by Jason Loo and Sergio Dávila.

Marvel Comics is already launching Red Band versions of Blood Hunt, that promise to be gorier than the standard versions. And now they are doing it for a new Werewolf By Night ongoing series spinning out of Blood Hunt by Jason Loo and Sergio Dávila. Basically putting the comic in a polybag so it can't be flicked through in the store. This kind of treatment is usually reserved for pornographic comic books and magazines, but it seems that Marvel has decided, without the Comics Code around any more, to give it a go themselves. Is the natural progression of this to have Green Band versions of Punisher MAX?

Labeled with a Parental Advisory and polybagged to keep those weak of heart from experiencing its intensity, WEREWOLF BY NIGHT will mark a new chapter in the character's 50-year storytelling history as Jack gets his claws, fangs, and fur blood-soaked like never before!

Full moon rise—werewolf kill! Jack Russell has been trying to live a simple life—but in the deadly and dramatic wake of the Blood Hunt, his life is about to be turned upside down in ways he never imagined! With new enemies hoping to extract a (literal) pound of flesh and Jack unsure if he can be trusted around old allies and a lost love, the original Werewolf by Night is in for the fight of his life… and he's in it alone!

"I give Jack Russell a taste of the life he wants before the Blood Hunt event rips it away and leaves blood on his hands," Loo shared. "His new journey is to find redemption while figuring out his new lycanthropic transformation. No one is safe when the full moon is out. But luckily, Elsa Bloodstone is around to keep him in check."

"Our team is delivering a very metal, monster comic and we're not holding back," Loo continued. "I'm both shocked and impressed at myself for conjuring up these gruesome scenes from the dark recesses of my mind, then seeing them come to life with every gory detail thanks to penciler Sergio Dávila and inker JP Mayer, as our editors keep giving us the thumbs up of approval. This is literally our smash room in a Red Band comic."

"This has been a great experience," Dávila added. "Jason Loo is writing a very wild Werewolf By Night and I'm having a lot of fun with the character. I've always enjoyed taking characters to the extreme and Werewolf By Night is someone very much tormented by his inner self, so this is a book full of intense action and lots of blood!"