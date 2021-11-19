Marvel Releases Trailer for X Lives and X Deaths of Wolverine

Marvel has released a trailer for the upcoming X Lives of Wolverine and X Deaths of Wolverine series, launching in January and promising to be the biggest Wolverine story of all time and compared by Marvel to House of X and Powers of X in terms of scope and style. With two interwoven series, each representing one of Wolverine's famous two dicks, X Lives of Wolverine and X Deaths of Wolverine will launch in January. Now, you can get an early look at the insides of the comic in this trailer and accompanying preview art.

From Marvel's press release:

The Second Krakoan Age of X-Men is almost upon us! Releasing on a weekly schedule starting on January 19, X LIVES OF WOLVERINE and X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE will transform the mutant mythos in the same exciting fashion as 2019's revolutionary HOUSE OF X and POWERS OF X. In the aftermath of INFERNO, the fate of mutantkind is under threat and Wolverine must travel to various points in time to prevent the death of a key figure in mutant history. Along the way, key eras of Wolverine's storied past will be explored and revelations that will impact mutantkind's future will be brought to light. Written by X-FORCE and WOLVERINE scribe Benjamin Percy with art by Marvel's Stormbreaker Joshua Cassara and extraordinary artist Federico Vicentini and covers by legendary Wolverine artist Adam Kubert, X LIVES OF WOLVERINE and X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE promises to be the most epic Wolverine story in Marvel Comics history.

Check out an unlettered preview below.

On Sale 1/19

X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #1 (OF 5)

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by JOSHUA CASSARA

Cover by ADAM KUBERT On Sale 1/26

X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE #1 (OF 5)

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by FEDERICO VICENTINI

Cover by ADAM KUBERT