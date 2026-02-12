Posted in: Comics, IDW, Image, Marvel Comics | Tagged: gofundme, Marvel Rivals, Paul Allor

Marvel Rivals' Paul Allor Asks For Help For Diabetes Costs On GoFundMe

Marvel Rivals, GI Joe and TMJNT Vs Power Rangers' Paul Allor asks for help for diabetes costs on GoFundMe after surgery

Article Summary Comic writer Paul Allor seeks help on GoFundMe after a severe diabetes complication post-surgery.

Known for Marvel Rivals, GI Joe, TMNT, and Power Rangers, Allor struggles with medical expenses.

Allor’s fundraising goal of $15,000 was met, but ongoing donations are still encouraged and impactful.

The campaign highlights the lack of health coverage for many US freelance creators facing medical crises.

Paul Allor, acclaimed comic book writer on Marvel's Rivals, GI Joe, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers, Secret Empire, TMNT Vs Street Fighter, Samurai Jack, Radiant Red as well as their own series Sheltered, Past The Last Mountain, Deluge, Tet, Strange Nation, Hollow Heart, Monstro Mechanica as well as their Pink Midnight Presents banner. Allor also teaches at the Comics Experience platform for aspiring comic creators, where they started as a student and workshop participant years ago before becoming staff.

They were just discharged from the hospital earlier this week after being diagnosed with diabetic ketoacidosis following a routine surgery. And they have just started a GoFundMe to help cover the cost of insulin and diabetes supplies, prescribed medications, post-hospital follow-up care, and hospital bills. They write, "My name is Paul, and I'm a comic book writer who has worked on some of your favorite properties (Marvel, TMNT, GI Joe, Power Rangers). I'm writing this from my hospital bed, where I've been diagnosed with diabetic ketoacidosis, a terrible complication from a routine surgery. I'm being discharged later today and will need to cover the cost of insulin and other medications, along with follow-up care, and the expenses are more than I can manage on my own right now. I'll also have an extremely large bill from my hospital stay. Insulin in particular isn't optional or something I can delay. Missing doses puts me at serious risk of ending up back in the hospital. Right now, I'm focused on staying stable, following my treatment plan, and avoiding another potentially fatal emergency."

They have currently met their goal, with $15,035 raised of 15,000, but more help would be very useful. American comic creators who work freelance often have less access to universal healthcare than comic staff in other countries or in other jobs.

Former publisher Vault Comics donated $750 of that, with co-founder Adrian Wassal adding another $200. Brigid Alverson of Publishers Weekly also donated $200, as did artist Michael J. Barron, writer Kelly Thompson, Lewelin Polanco, and Timothy Lofton. There have also been donations from Declan Shalvey, Jeremy Hamner, James Asmus, Marvel editor Anita Okoye, Phillip Hester, Eric Palicki, Jay Edidin, Nikolai Fomich, Phillio Johnson, Kenny Porter, Frank J Barbiere, Lilah Sturges, Tim Seeley, Joey Esposito, John Lees, Andy Khouri, Clayton Cowles, Jodie Troutman and more.

