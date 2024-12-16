Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Games, Marvel Comics | Tagged: jeff the land shark, Marvel Rivals

Paul Allor & Luca Claretti Launch a New Marvel Rivals Comic Book

Paul Allor and Luca Claretti launch a new Marvel Rivals comic book with a free digital download Jeff The Land Shark spray for the game

Marvel Unlimited, the digital streaming service, has launched a new comic tied into the current video game, Marvel Rivals Infinity Comic, written by Paul Allor and drawn by Luca Claretti, which will also allow readers and players to redeem a special Jeff the Land Shark spray in Marvel Rivals with a paid Marvel Unlimited subscription. As well as craft your own adventures using a free set of Marvel Multiverse Role-playing Game character sheets, map, and Domination-inspired game mode.

"In celebration of the electrifying release of Marvel Rivals, Marvel is launching two new ways for fans to dive into the storytelling and characters behind the smash-hit game! Marvel will launch an all-new MARVEL RIVALS INFINITY COMIC SERIES, available now on the Marvel Unlimited app, along with a new set of free digital MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME character sheets, play map, and a new Domination-inspired game mode." "Starting Monday, December 16, Marvel Unlimited will debut an exclusive weekly MARVEL RIVALS INFINITY COMIC SERIES featuring heroes from the Marvel Rivals roster, including Spider-Man, Venom, and of course, Jeff the Land Shark! Written by Paul Allor and drawn by Luca Claretti, the six-issue series will center on a storyline filled with high-octane battles, team-ups, and square offs between heroes from across the Marvel multiverse, all within the destructive streets of Tokyo 2099!"

"To celebrate the new digital comic series, Marvel Unlimited subscribers will also be able to redeem a special Jeff the Land Shark "UNLIMITED APPETITE" spray to use in Marvel Rivals. Starting January 3, all paid Marvel Unlimited subscribers will receive the redemption code for the spray via the Marvel Unlimited app and their registered email. Become a Marvel Unlimited subscriber by December 25 to receive the spray! Subscriptions beginning after December 25 will not be eligible for the redemption code."

"In addition to reading new stories inspired by the game, fans will also get the chance to experience playing their favorite characters from the Marvel Rivals roster with their very own twist! As a special free addition to the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game on December 20, Marvel is releasing free character sheets for 12 different super heroes including Spider-Man, Hulk, Iron Man, Scarlet Witch, Black Panther, Luna Snow, and more, along with a new Yggsard Royal Palace play map, and a brand-new game mode inspired by Marvel Rivals' Domination game mode. The new game mode can be played player vs. player or player vs. narrator and features quick and easy rules on how to jump into the action. All downloads will be available for free only on Marvel.com/rpg. To play the game and embody their own characters, all fans need are some dice, a group of friends to play, and the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game Core Rulebook!"

