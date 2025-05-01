Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Disney, Marvel Comics, Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: Stephanie Williams, thunderbolts

Marvel Studios Give Away Thunderbolts* Dossier Comic At Regal Cinemas

Marvel Studios give away the Thunderbolts* Dossier comic to Regal Cinema Real3D attendees from today

A Thunderbolts* Dossier comic-type-thing was given out at the Miami E-Prix fan village a couple of weeks ago, where Marvel Studios was exhibiting and promoting the Thunderbolts* movie.

Now Marvel Comics has revealed that they will be given out to those who see the new Thunderbolts* movie in 3D at Regal Cinemas, from today.

Stephanie Williams has coughed to having written it, and a few pages have been scanned in already… officially by Marvel and posted on Instagram by them of course.

Thunderbolts* iis the 36th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and was directed by Jake Schreier from a screenplay by Eric Pearson and Joanna Calo, and stars Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Filming took place from February to June 2024 at Trilith Studios and Atlanta Metro Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, and also on location in Utah and Kuala Lumpur. The film is officially released tomorrow with widespread previews from tonight.

It is based on the Marvel comic book created by Kurt Busiek and Mark Bagley in 1997, initially as a team of supervillains masquerading as new superheroes. Later versions of the comic book series would see anti-heroes take roles on the team rather than disguised supervillains, first working for the government and then against them, and it is that version which is most reflected in the new movie. The most recent comic book series A new Thunderbolts series by Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing and drawn by Geraldo Borges launches at the end of 2023, and has recently been relaunched as Thunderbolts: Doomstrike for the One World Under Doom event.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!