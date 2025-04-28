Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Fantagraphics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Lost Marvels, neal adams

Marvel Team-Up with Fantagraphics for never-collected "Lost Marvels" beginning tomorrow. They aren't doing FCBD anymore, so here's a preview.

Previously, Bleeding Cool reported that Fantagraphics were pulling out of Free Comic Book Day entirely over the Lost Marvels preview, celebrating forgotten Marvel comics. But the project, as teased several times, is still going ahead. They would;d have had a Free Comic Book Day preview this Saturday, but that was withdrawn. So instead, the first volume is previewed on Bleeding Cool below, Lost Marvels No. 1: Tower of Shadows is due out tomorrow on the 29th of April and will collect the entire 1969 Tower of Shadows anthology series with comics from Neal Adams, Jim Steranko, Barry Windsor-Smith, John Buscema, Gene Colan, Wally Wood, Stan Lee, Roy Thomas, John Romita, Johnny Craig, Marie Severin, Gerry Conway, and Bernie Wrightson. Fantagraphics will publish three hardcover volumes in the Lost Marvels series this year, with more to follow. Tomorrow sees Lost Marvels No. 1: Tower of Shadows, collecting all nine issues of the series.

Lost Marvels No. 1: Tower of Shadows Hardcover – April 29, 2025

by Neal Adams, Jim Steranko (Author), Barry Windsor-Smith

The never-collected horror anthology series featuring stories by Jim Steranko, Neal Adams, Barry Windsor-Smith, Stan Lee, John Buscema, and other Silver Age masters. In 1969, with its revolutionary superhero line well established, Marvel took a chance on the kind of supernatural, EC-style anthology series that had been banned since the formation of the Comics Code in the 1950s. Tower of Shadows featured a staggering array of artists and writers, including Neal Adams, Jim Steranko, Barry Windsor-Smith, John Buscema, Gene Colan, Wally Wood, Stan Lee, Roy Thomas, John Romita, Johnny Craig, Marie Severin, Gerry Conway, and Bernie Wrightson, to name a few. Freed from the conventions of the superhero adventure, these creators brought their storytelling skills to a more quietly sinister genre, producing atmospheric gems of twisted suspense and sardonic horror, including Roy Thomas and Tom Palmer's adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft's "Pickman's Model". Not only do these nine issues feature Marvel's best creators working at their peak, but Tower of Shadows is one of the lost, never-collected Marvels. In the first of a new series of Lost Marvels, Fantagraphics and Marvel join forces to introduce these pages to a new generation of readers and restore this series to its rightful place in comics history. This gorgeous volume brings every Tower of Shadows story and cover to life in vivid color and features background and analysis by comics journalist Michael Dean.

Lost Marvels No. 2: Howard Chaykin Vol. 1: Dominic Fortune, Monark Starstalker, and Phantom Eagle Hardcover– August 12, 2025

by Howard Chaykin

Collected as part of our new Lost Marvels series, collaboratively produced with Marvel Comics, this new Howard Chaykin-centered volume of smartly imaginative scripts and beautifully designed art features Dominic Fortune, Monark Starstalker, and Phantom Eagle! When Howard Chaykin broke into comics in the 1970s, there was nothing quite like him. His original characters Dominic Fortune and Monark Starstalker took classic pulp heroes and ran them through a postmodern blender. This new volume contains retro-science-fiction bounty hunter Monark Starstalker's debut appearance and all Chaykin's color-comic-book Dominic Fortune stories, including the character's unexpurgated Max series, published a generation later. Completing the package is the collision between pulp heroism and the devastating, bloody realities of World War I in Chaykin's 111-page collaboration with The Boys writer Garth Ennis on War Is Hell: The First Flight of the Phantom Eagle. The collection is introduced by author and comics scholar Brannon Costello. This second title in Fantagraphics' Lost Marvels series collects some of the most exciting, sought-after work by Howard Chaykin from 1975 to 2008.

Lost Marvels No. 3: Savage Tales of the 1980s Hardcover – November 18, 2025

by Archie Goodwin, Michael Golden, John Severin, John Buscema

The latest volume in Fantagraphics' Lost Marvels series, collecting all eight issues of the long-out-of-print, tough-minded 1980s run of Savage Tales, will hit you like a punch in the face. For 13 months in the mid-1980s, Marvel assembled some of its strongest artists and writers to tell gritty, harrowing, and blackly humorous adventure stories ranging from gangster noir to historical battlefields to the deadly old West to post-apocalyptic futures. Unseen for nearly 40 years, here is some of the most shocking work of artists John Severin, John Buscema, Sam Glanzman, Val Mayerik, Ron Wagner, Grey Morrow, Wayne Vansant, Herb Trimpe, Michael Golden, Joe Jusko, Mary Wilshire, Arthur Suydam, Will Jungkuntz, Vincent Waller, and Ken Steacy, and writers Chuck Dixon, Bill Wray, Don Kraar, Robert Kanigher, Denny O'Neil, Doug Murray, and Archie Goodwin. Stories include Severin and Dixon's "By Rail to Vladivostock," Murray and Golden's "The Nam, 1967," Glanzman's "Of War and Peace: The Trinity," Jungkuntz's Blood & Gutz series, and Trimpe's Skywarriors series. Savage Tales of the 1980s reprints all 8 issues of the magazine's run, the first time they have seen print since 1986 ― nearly 40 years ago! They are reproduced in facsimile format, including color covers. Black-and-white with 8 full-color cover