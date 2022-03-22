Marvel Teases All Its 2022 Digital Plans

Last year, Marvel Comics announced a new line of original digital comic books designed for the medium and distributed through Marvel Unlimited, the company's all-you-can-read subscription comics service. "Infinity Comics" is a new line of exclusive comics that have been specifically designed for the vertical form factor of a modern smartphone, with scrolling panels that fill the entire width of a phone or tablet screen. And not to be confused with their former line of Infinite Comics, which were decampi comics, digital comics that saw changes dropped on top of previous panels before moving to the next. Bleeding Cool has sometimes called them Marvertical Comics as they follow the vertical drop reading pattern established by Webtoons.

Yesterday, Marvel Comics dropped- in the form of a Marvertical comic – teases for their Marvel Unlimited Infinity comic books for the rest of 2022. And they have a bevvy of characters.

Doctor Strange, Ironheart, Vision, Captain America: Steve Rogers, Winter Soldier, Black Widow, Nick Fury Jr, Mystique, Rocket Raccoon, Ms America Chavez, Captain Marvel, Brute Force, Hawkeye: Kate Bishop, Iceman, Falcon, Wolverine: Laura Kinney, Jeff The Land Shark, Black Panther, Odie, Shuri, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ms Marvel, Spider-Gwen, Moon Knight, She-Hulk. Howard The Duck, The Watcher, the Silver Surfer and the Scarlet Witch. A heavy emphasis on characters being adapted into TV and movies, as well as suggestions as to where Marvel publishing priorites lie in 2022 and 2023. Oh and Brute Force.

Brute Force was a comic in which a multinational corporation called, imaginatively, Multicorp, cybernetically engineer animals as soldiers only for them to rebel and take on an environmentally-themed mission. Created by Simon Furman and Jose Delbo in 1990, it was based on a concept for a cartoon and toyline that never took off. In 2020, Paul Scheer used the Disney+ show Marvel 616 to make a comic book/animation/toy line pitch to Marvel for the series. Maybe he succeeded in a Marvel Infinity comic?