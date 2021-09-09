Marvel Launches Digital "Infinity Comics", Or Is That Mar-Verticals?

Marvel Comics has announced a new line of original digital comic books designed for the medium and distributed through Marvel Unlimited, the company's all-you-can-read subscription comics service. Which is also getting overhauled today with a new logo, an updated app, a more streamlined Netflix-style design, improved search, bulk subscribe, creator and character tags, unlimited download, Marvel Insider loyalty program now integrated, and the like. "Infinity Comics" is a new line of exclusive comics that have been specifically designed for the vertical form factor of a modern smartphone, with scrolling panels that fill the entire width of a phone or tablet screen. And not to be confused with their former line of Infinite Comics, which were decampi comics, digital comics that saw changes dropped on top of previous panels before moving to the next. Bleeding Cool may decide to call them Mar-Vertical Comics for less confusion, as they follow the vertical drop reading pattern established by Webtoons.

Infinity Comics will not include any licensing deals with no external editorial control as you may find in DC's current digital first line. The comics are 100% created by the editors and creators who also create the print books

Marvel is launching with the following seven Infinity Comics series available today, with plans for over a hundred issues by the end of the year, exclusive to Marvel Unlimited subscribers

Jonathan Hickman and Declan Shalvey's X-Men Unlimited

Skottie Young's Giant-Size Little Marvels.

It's Jeff

Shang-Chi

Black Widow

Amazing Fantasy

Captain America

The classic Spider-Man Loves MJ series will be reformatted vertically and the Marvel Primer recap sseries will be also reformatted for new fans. This continues Marvel's use of this format, that began in 2014 in a number of partnerships, including Avengers Electric Rain with Daum in Korea, the series which introduced White Fox. And Guardian of the Galaxy: Jewel of Death in 2017 with Naver, drawn by Gang Hyuk Lim who made the jump from verticals in Korea to Marvel print books right after that

Marvel intends to roll out new Infinity Comics issues every week, and are currently available with plans to roll out new issues on a weekly basis. For now, Infinity Comics are only available on the Marvel Unlimited apps, with web readers to follow. The price has also risen to $9.99 a month or $69 a year or he "annual plus" for $99 year and has a few extra perks, including membership kits, promises of in-person event invites, and a 10-percent discount code at Disney's online shop.

