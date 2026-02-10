Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: The Ultimates, ultimate, Ultimate Endgame

Ultimate Endgame #5 Finale Will Be Late, Delayed From April To June

Ultimate Endgame #5 Finale will be late, delayed from April until June, as The Ultimates #24 is also delayed...

Article Summary Ultimate Endgame #5 finale delayed from April 22 to June 3, 2026, affecting the Ultimate Universe timeline.

The Ultimates #24 also faces a release delay, now rescheduled for May 20 instead of early April.

Delays could cause longer waits between the final issues, disrupting the planned story order and flow.

Ultimate Endgame will tie directly into Ultimate Universe: Finale #1 and the new Reborn: Ultimate Impact series.

For a comic book line that prided itself on running in real time, the final issues of the series have been getting later and later. The Ultimates #24 is solicited for the 1st of April. Ultimate Wolverine #16 is solicited for the 15th of April. Ultimate Endgame #5 was solicited for the 22nd of April, and Ultimate Universe: Finale #1 for the 29th of April. And a 616 impact comic, is scheduled for May. And then that's it. Except, of course, it isn't quite. Because The Ultimates #24 has now been delayed to the 20th of May. Ultimate Endgame #5 has now been delayed until the 3rd of June 2o026. And if that's the case, one might expect the Finale and Impact to also be delayed. And readers of Ultimate Wolverine #16, if that stays on time, to wait six weeks rather than seven days for the conclusion of that story…

Ultimate Wolverine #16 by Christopher Condon, Alessandro Cappuccio

YEAR TWO OF THE ULTIMATE UNIVERSE NEARS ITS END IN THE FINAL ISSUE OF ULTIMATE WOLVERINE! Wolverine and Phoenix track Magik right into the demonic dimension of Limbo for an epic, devastating showdown! To escape Illyana's realm of dark magic, a final sacrifice must be made, one that will lead directly into ULTIMATE ENDGAME #5!

Ultimate Endgame#5 (of 5) by Deniz Camp, Terry Dodson, Jonas Scharf

THE END OF THE LINE! The universe hangs by a thread as our weary heroes face their final, crushing challenge: the ultimate, cataclysmic showdown with The Maker! Everything they have fought for, everything they believe in, will be tested in this pulse-pounding, oversized final issue. There are no more retreats, no more second chances.

Ultimate Universe: Finale #1 by Deniz Camp, Jonathan Hickman, Alessandro Cappuccio, Stefano Caselli

THE ULTIMATE GOODBYE…Following the events of ULTIMATE ENDGAME #5, the creative teams of all the Ultimate books come together one last time to say farewell…

THE ULTIMATE GOODBYE…Following the events of ULTIMATE ENDGAME #5, the creative teams of all the Ultimate books come together one last time to say farewell… REBORN: ULTIMATE IMPACT #1 (OF 5) by Chris Condon, Stefano Caselli

FALLOUT FROM ULTIMATE ENDGAME! Miles Morales returned from the Ultimate Universe with a plan: safeguard the Origin Boxes – catalysts for the creation of new super heroes – before they fall into the wrong hands! But the secret is out as Miles' battle over the boxes engulfs the entire Marvel Universe! Witness the creation of stunning and unforgettable new characters on both sides of a conflict that will shape the future of the 616!

